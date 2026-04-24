Not only are we seeing an aggressive amount of capital go into the expected defense contractors (if you’re wondering an industry who is always going to receive money this is a great place to look!)—but if you look carefully you can see an interesting trend that we can speculate upon. All of these contracts were issued just in the last week.

We’re seeing preparation take place for the mobilization of troops.

Step 1. Screen Them

OptumServe Health Services Inc., La Crosse, Wisconsin, is awarded an indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract (HT001126DE001) for medical, dental, and behavioral health services in the form of assessments, physical exams, laboratory services, diagnostics, audiology services, optometry services, immunizations, dental exams, and dental treatment in the U.S. The total maximum dollar value (program ceiling) for all RHRP-4 task orders placed under this contract is $1,610,000,000. The guaranteed minimum dollar value for the entire contract period of performance is $11,000,000.

Plain English: They’re a contractor that runs medical screening and care services for the government (often for military-related programs, recruits, or readiness evaluations).

Step 2. Dress Them

Karlas and Emmas Knits LLC,* Brooklyn, New York, has been awarded a maximum $763,082,470 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for physical fitness gear. This was a competitive acquisition with five responses received. This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period. Other contracts are expected to be awarded under this solicitation (SPE1C1-25-R-0130) and awardees will compete for a portion of the maximum dollar value. The ordering period end date is April 21, 2031. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2026 through 2031 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-26-D-0035).

Plain English: They’ll supply fitness gear used by:

Army

Navy

Air Force

Marine Corps

Space Force

Coast Guard

Since 2020 they’ve received $14.1M in Contracts. A suspiciously high maximum pool during continued peacetime one would think? It’s also interesting this contract is valid for 5 years.

Last year

A maximum 700M isn’t even CLOSE to their normal output and regular contracts that they’ve fulfilled. And what else do they sell? Oh not again…

Step 3. Pay Them

CACI Inc., Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $42,669,847 firm-fixed-price contract for the Managing Army Human Capital-Innovation, Integration, and Implementation solution, which will modernize and sustain the Army’s Integrated Personnel and Pay System by providing ongoing operations, cybersecurity, and system maintenance for more than 1,100,000 soldiers.

Plain English: “Here’s our massive HR + payroll system for over a million people. Keep it running, secure, and up-to-date—and make it better over time”

Breaking Defense

Step 4. Support Them [Train Foreign Fighters]

Environmental Tectonics Corp., Southampton, Pennsylvania, has been awarded a $26,482,195 definitive firm-fixed price contract for simulators and associated sustainment for the Egyptian Air Force Aeromedical Center modernization. This contract provides for aircrew training equipment, travel, and storage. Work will be performed at Southampton, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2029. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Egypt.

Plain English: Egypt wants to upgrade how it trains pilots’ bodies for extreme flying conditions (war?). The U.S. says: “We understand so we will hire a specialized company to build the simulators and manage the project for you.”

Step 5. Smile Before Leaving

United Concordia Companies Inc., Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, is awarded a modification (P00048) in the amount of $132,005,812 to exercise Option Period Five of the firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, no-fee contract (HT940221C0006) to provide worldwide dental coverage to active-duty service members of the uniformed services of the U.S. The Active-Duty Dental Program supplements the dental care provided in Department of Defense dental treatment facilities, as well as provides care to active-duty service members living in remote regions that do not have access to dental treatment facilities.



Plain English: Keep covering dental insurance for all our active-duty troops wherever they are in the world.

The saying “Follow the Money” carries significance weight for State Speculators—and there’s no better place to look than the daily published Department of War contracts. Despite most of them being lengthy and partially unclear, we can see that not all of this fresh hot spending is going into technologies, drones, munitions, missiles, building construction or fighter jets (although the majority still does).

Instead, other spending, ranging from underpants, to dental care to payment processing and training foreign militaries in a volatile region, signals that action is taking place now—for a sustained conflict in the near or mid-term future. Similarly, we’ve already seen that Syria is being prepared (I argue) for another round of conflict (read below).

Obviously this is not a causal relationship—but may certainly prove to be an indication that this is the quiet before a new brutal storm in the Middle East for the United States. Prepare accordingly! Subscribe today!