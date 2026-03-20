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TB's avatar
TB
7d

Demand destruction activated.

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Matt Ball's avatar
Matt Ball
3d

As I mentioned Rubber... look at the latest contract from the Department of War (March 24th, 2026): Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Akron, Ohio, was awarded a $24,960,000 firm-fixed-price contract to supply Goodyear tires in support of the Army Security Assistance Command. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 23, 2029. (W91CRB-26-D-A003).

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