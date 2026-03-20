The other day I’ve come across this interesting Morgan Stanley report highlighting which industries could be most affected by supply disruption risks, specifically given Middle Eastern dependence. While we can look at the product list below, I couldn’t help but think that since the world is vastly connected, the consequences will be far more widespread.

Above is the post from 2024 Morgan Stanley commodities/geo-risk research notes, regarding, Red Sea disruptions, Iran/Gulf tensions, energy + fertilizer supply chain concerns.

Worse yet, is the second order effects that could occur with respect to the rest of Asia

The Rest of Asia

If we simply focus in on Qatar’s gas field, which has now been struck and is no longer producing, the lack of supply overwhelmingly impacts the rest of Asia.

The Dangerous Fuel Cascade; From West Asia to East Asia

As of now, we have Vietnam actively rationing fuel by encouraging people to stay inside on a new form of lockdown. They’ve even begun rolling out 4-day work weeks to gain a little runway out of their weakened fuel reserves. It’s estimated that have 15 days of fuel reserves remaining. It’s so dire that they’re now requesting emergency crude access from others to offset their industrial slowdown now.

Indonesia, a commodity powerhouse, is estimated to be sitting on 23 days left of fuel. This is an extremely low buffer for a country of its size and importance.

Estimates in the Philippines sit around 20-30 days of fuel reserves, held by private companies. The Philippines are problematic since there is no true Strategic Petroleum Reserve equivalent, they’re 100% reliant on refined, imported fuel and their archipelago geography creates distribution bottlenecks

Thailand has approximately 60 days of runway left, but they have export bans in place and weakening industry with shutdowns already

South Korea, while having their own oil and natural gas reserve, similar to Japan are highly dependent on imports from the Middle East (around 70% of all of their fuel comes from this region). They have around 200-250 days of reserves remaining.

The Impact on Global Markets If Fuel Stops

In Taiwan, the world depends heavily on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for cutting-edge, highly precise chips. In South Korea, Samsung Electronics dominates the memory chips industry

Industries affected: AI / cloud / defense/ data centers Automotive Consumer electronics



This is arguably the single most important supply chain in the world.

In Japan, they produce ~45% of global industrial robots, with no other country coming close to that level of dominance. They also hold a 50% share in precision reduction gears, critical component in robotics. This is not Elon Musk’s toy humanoid we’re talking about—this is the robotics actively used by US industry right now.

In Vietnam, while electronics are important, they are the world’s largest producer of Robusta coffee (hardy, high-yield coffee species known for its strong, bitter, and earthy flavor) to the tune of 45% globally—if Vietnam stops exports, your cup of Joe explodes in price overnight.

In Indonesia, nickel is a major chokepoint with approximately 60%+ of global refined supply (on track toward ~70% dominance) coming from there. Worse yet for Asia, Indonesia is a massive thermal coal producer and exporter, and it has become the main electricity provider in emerging markets. It’s estimated that 50% of seaborne supply of thermal coal originates from Indonesia—without it—this only compounds the energy problems in the region.

Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam collectively create 90% of the world’s rubber with no scalable synthetic substitutes for all use-cases. Tires, critical for global logistics, aerospace and medical supplies all suffer.

The Philippines, is primarily used for the backend supply chain of electronics by packaging chips and testing services. A hit here would impact automotive electronics & consumer devices

The world doesn’t just depend on where things are made—it depends on where they are finished.

In Cambodia, if their industry takes a hit or exports fail

Apparel brands lose low-cost capacity fast

Price spikes in budget clothing segments

Of course this is not system-critical—but a very concentrated shock for those holding retail, discretionary stocks in the apparel sector.

At the moment, the world is changing so quickly, in serious ways, that risks are becoming realized. What may have been overlooked as being nothing more than footnotes in the bottom of bank reports, is now causing a major panic about what the future holds in store.

Of note, is how badly these changes are impacting the rest of Asia—and how deeply imbedded Asian markets are to global supply lines that we take for granted. There is no “Middle East” conflict whereby the rest of us go unscathed—what happens there, happens inside of our own brokerage accounts and our wallets.

Taking proactive speculative actions while being aware on which sectors to avoid can serve us well as long as we’ve structured everything properly. The risk is being realized. The bottlenecks are now forming.

Follow State Speculator for more speculative opportunities stock picks and Crisis Investing to learn how to best position yourself in what is shaping up to be a new global conflict. Feel free to message me with questions, too!