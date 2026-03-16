State Speculator

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Jay Bremyer's avatar
Jay Bremyer
Mar 16

And you might mention, along the way, the ones to be avoided due to state actions. There is full spectrum boogie out there, chaos, and money printing, violence and suffering, and a long way to go before it stops, if ever. Eyes open, Brave Hearts. Let's hope to ride this out together. I'm determined to keep making a few cautious strategic investments while keeping enough powder dry to not come up short.

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Scarf's avatar
Scarf
Mar 16

song, Convoy

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