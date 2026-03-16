Markets often react slowly to geopolitics. Insurance markets do not. When war threatens shipping lanes, insurers are forced to price the risk immediately — sometimes before the broader market even realizes what is happening. In the past week, war-risk premiums for vessels moving through key Middle Eastern waterways have surged, providing a real-time signal that the conflict isn’t subsiding—it’s only beginning.

The spike in premiums underscores how the war is raising costs for ship owners, traders and energy companies moving cargo through ​the Strait—and how geopolitical event will later affect prices for you and I. For State Speculators, this is important since insurance markets react before commodities or equities.

Changes To The Books

Last week, the International Underwriting Association amended their designated risk areas

Hull War, Piracy, Terrorism and Related Perils

Bahrain

Djibouti

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

In this report, it was stated that: The application of this list on individual contracts will be a matter for specific negotiation.

Commercial ships normally carry:

hull insurance (damage to ship)

cargo insurance

liability insurance

But when a ship enters a designated war-risk zone, insurers add an additional war-risk premium

Latest Figures

Daily charter rates for oil supertankers have shot up nearly 1000% within a week to nearly US$800,000. Insurers are now covering a vessel’s hull replacement value on seven-day renewable policies at roughly 1% (it was around 0.25% prior to the conflict) in the Strait of Hormuz. Reports from Lloyds List mention that for specific vessels, in a high-risk area, premiums can be quoted up to 10%.

For the Gulf of Aden insurance costs have tripled from 0.07% to 0.2% of the ship’s hull value, escalating premiums from $30,000 to $100,000 for an average Aframax tanker, still relatively small amounts but a massive sudden increase.

Similarly, war risk premiums have increased to around 1% of the vessel’s value in the Red Sea, reflecting the growing concerns over piracy and continued regional conflicts out of Yemen. We’re currently seeing increases to the risk that these costs eventually ripple through global supply chains.

For historical comparison, during the 1980s Tanker War, when Iran and Iraq attacked hundreds of vessels during their eight-year conflict, war-risk premiums reached roughly 5%.

State Speculator

In the real world, actions have consequences. Ironically, the actor that seems to understand this the least, yet takes the most actions, is the state. If we want an indication of how matters are playing out in the Middle East, we can use war risk insurance as a real geopolitical indicator.

While investors may solely be looking at oil, natural gas or fertilizer, other markets such as shipping, manufacturing supply chains and insurance underwriters are also impacted. For the time being, insurance companies are still in operation, but shipping companies are on standby.

This serves as a reminder that state actors have a serious capacity to disrupt market conditions. Follow State Speculator for periodic lists of companies who we believe are going to benefit from this global chaos.