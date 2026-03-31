There is immense volatility inside a tradable market that you almost never hear about—potatoes. Potatoes are generally cheap due to their high-yield, low-maintenance, and efficient machine-harvested nature, which keeps production costs low and, as a result, investment interests low as well.

Potatoes futures are traded on the European Energy Exchange (EEX). Futures contracts for potatoes are financial instruments that allow producers, large consumers, and speculators to offset or assume the risk of a price change of holding a specific quantity of potatoes over time. However, market prices in Europe are acting bizarre.

Over the past month, potatoes’s price has fallen 25.81%, and is down 89.55% compared to the same time last year. European prices have slumped to remarkably low levels, with some surplus volumes being redirected to feed due to oversupply and lower demand.

The global market is valued at over $120 billion and continues to grow despite localized price pressures

The last time potatoes were this price was the crash of 2020.

In other places, potato prices are behaving differently

Wide variety in retail price range for Russian potatoes sits between US$ 0.67 and US$ 1.16 per kilogram—a near tripling in price between 2024 and mid-2025.

In Argentina extreme volatility has occurred. In 2025, producers were hit with oversupply due to weak domestic sales and reduced exports coupled with 8,000 hectares more than usual harvested. As of early 2026, production costs in southeastern Buenos Aires are estimated between US$10,000 and US$12,000 per hectare, including inputs, marketing, and freight. Current market prices remain below these levels with potatoes are selling for $8,000 to $9,000 pesos per bag. As a consequence the wholesale price for potatoes in Argentina has rose to approximately USD 42 to USD 55 per 100 kg (USD 0.42–0.55/kg) and retail prices to approximately 0.75 USD/kg.

In Central Asia (Kyrgyzstan), there are concerns that the domestic market has been flooded with imported potatoes from China allegedly being sold as local produce. Local producers are upset that the number of potatoes are destroying their local domestic market pricing.

In the UK, cost to supply potatoes has risen 40% in a very short period of time.

Needless to say, there is immense fluctuations with respect to potato markets around the world. For the time being, US potato prices seem to be stable (~$0.866/lb)—but it may be looking like this is temporary.

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Supply Source

China is the world’s largest potato producer, typically accounting for roughly 25% to over 27% of global potato production. India, the country importing roughly 50-63% of its crude oil and over 60% of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from the Middle Esat accounts for roughly 17% of the world’s potatoes. This is followed by Ukraine, Russia and USA ranks 5th. Assuming production remains stable in the East, the USA is still a massive potato crop producer, vulnerable to shocks.

State Intervention on Visas—Impacting Potatoes?

The Trump Administration has made significant amendments to the immigration policies regarding numerous countries around the world. The immigration crackdown has made it so there are fewer workers available overall—and those workers are already priced into the books for the domestic industry. The biggest indirect impact isn’t the visa program itself—it’s broader policy.

The Trump administration has also aggressively increased deportations and enforcement. This has reduced the existing farm labor pool, forcing farms to rely more heavily on H-2A. The H-2A program allows United States agricultural employers to hire temporary foreign workers when domestic labor is unavailable—certifications as of late are at a new high on record.

With this said, every action has an equal and opposite reaction—and this has caused the demand for H-2A visas to surge, overwhelming the system and creating delays.

The administration has acknowledged enforcement is “taking workers away from farms” and causing shortages.

It has also admitted this can threaten food production and raise prices

At the same time, the State Department has placed administrative holds on H-2A visas for numerous countries. This has caused workers arrive late or miss planting/harvest windows entirely

Bureau-crazy

The administration promised to simplify the process—but execution has been rough. Thus far there’s been more paperwork and slower certification timelines.

News Example

Potato producers in the Red River Valley of Minnesota and North Dakota are facing delays in securing seasonal workers through the H-2A visa program, raising concerns about potential impacts on the 2026 crop year. South African workers are particularly valued in potato production for their farming skills, English proficiency and familiarity with United States machinery—H-2A visas for South Africans surged by over 1,000% from 2011–2024, with 13,000 visas granted in early 2025 alone. Right now, many are left waiting.

Even when H-2A workers are approved and physically present, administrative mismatches between visa terms, job certifications, and real-time farm needs can leave workers effectively unusable.

For instance, if a worker is approved for a specific farm, crop, or time window, they often cannot be easily reassigned for flexibility. Even if weather shifts harvest timing or another nearby farm faces acute shortages where they could use a hand. In a crop like potatoes, where harvesting can suddenly accelerate due to weather conditions or storage constraints, this rigidity creates bottlenecks: farms may have workers on paper, but not the right workers at the right time. The result is a paradox where labor technically exists within the system, yet fields go partially unharvested, yields deteriorate in quality, and supply tightens—not because of absolute shortages, but because of inefficiencies created from state-led policy making.

While global potato prices are popping up and down, the United States’ market stability may be beginning to move, too. Labor constraints tied to immigration enforcement, H-2A visa delays and bureaucratic policies are setting up a potential domestic supply shock. The opportunity is not in chasing global potato prices—but in identifying where localized agricultural bottlenecks could translate into pricing power—likely in other commodities.

Again, this is a product of government decision making (policy-changes) and their dependence on a stable economy—like a game of Jenga, one piece removed changes the whole structure of entire markets. What could be related to a nationalistic immigration policy is bound to touch the most unique soft commodities—potatoes—a commodity already sensitive to pricing.

Admittedly, there are few ways to play the potato market, but this post serves as a reminder that action in one area can have vast impacts in other, seemingly unrelated sector. As long as government fails to understand this, we can become State Speculators to maximize our profits.

Enjoy your chips while you can!