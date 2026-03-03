Yesterday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF)—the military of Rwanda—and four of its senior officials.

According to United Nations (UN) officials and the United States State Departments, the RDF is actively supporting, training, and fighting alongside the March 23 Movement (M23). They have declared that the armed group is responsible for human rights abuses and a mass displacement crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The RDF is said to have supported M23 as it seized territory in eastern DRC, including provincial capitals Goma and Bukavu, along with strategic mining sites in eastern DRC.

From PBS.org

The Who?

M23 (March 23 Movement) is an armed rebel group active primarily in eastern DRC. It’s composed largely of Congolese fighters (a significant are Tutsi ethnicity (the victims of the 1994 genocide)) and has been military active since a resurgence in 2021–22.

The Congolese army and local allied forces have clashed repeatedly with M23 — recently killing a senior M23 spokesperson in a drone strike — and there are ongoing accusations of ceasefire violations by both sides—which ended almost as soon as it began.



For the sake of US foreign policy however, the mineral-rich areas are all that matters. Capturing key cities such as Goma and Bukavu in 2025 has deepened the conflict in the mineral-rich North and South Kivu provinces.

Why This Matters

North and South Kivu — contain or sit near major deposits of:

Coltan (tantalum) → used in smartphones, missiles, semiconductors

Tin → electronics solder

Tungsten → aerospace, armor-piercing munitions

Gold → financial and industrial use

However, even more crucial is the fact that the DRC also holds ~70% of the world’s cobalt and major copper reserves. Instability in the east disrupts broader investor confidence and supply logistics.

Signed Agreement

The US has heavily financed the Lobito Corridor in Southern African – a major transcontinental rail route to link Angola’s port of of Lobito to Katanga province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia’s Copperbelt.

As part of this plan, the USA and DRC signed a strategic partnership last year which sought to ensure that “mineral resources are managed responsibly for the long-term benefit of the Congolese people as well as the people of the United States of America”. Currently, the US wants to ensure matters remain stable enough for this partnership to be realized.

Chaos

Africa is shaping up to be a massive proxy war between Eastern and Western interests—all fighting to uphold their established contracts for critical minerals, port access and security guarantees.

The fact that it’s only been about 6 weeks since an agreement between the USA and DRC has been signed and the Department of the Treasury is handing out sanctions in this region—tells me it’s not going as smoothly as they’d hoped. I believe for Western interests to be realized, they will have to get “down and dirty” which means physical boots on the ground, multinational corporation involvement and an avalanche of fresh capital to secure these resources and hold off mercenary groups.

In other words, expect far more state involvement with respect to the enforcement of these interests—for you and I, that means more investment into these mineral-rich regions. With any luck, the risk is entirely priced in for us.

It’s going to take a lot more than documents and handshakes to secure these critical mineral supply lines in Africa.

Check Out State Speculator for More!