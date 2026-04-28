Trump has reiterated his commitment towards “beautiful clean coal” with the Department of Energy reinstating a National Coal Council (NCC).

Initially, on September 29, 2025, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced $625 million spending package to expand and “reinvigorate” America’s coal industry. A month after, on October 29, 2025, DOE announced a closed loan to support American-made, and coal-powered fertilizer production to help finance a coal and ammonia fertilizer facility in West Terre Haute Indiana.

Now, the initiation of the NCC is to provide expert guidance on the future of coal technologies and markets. DOE made available $200 billion in low-cost, long-term financing to upgrade energy infrastructure and support a wide range of projects involving coal.

As the number one form of energy consumption in the world, coal isn’t going away time soon as the green’y loonies

Last week, the EU and US launch strategic partnership on critical minerals. Indirectly, the two were already part of other partnerships via FORGE and the G7, but this reiterates the importance of critical mineral supply chains.

Under the Action Plan, the EU and the US intend to work together to explore a broad range of trade policies and instruments to reinforce coordinated international action. It’s considered that these policies may include border-adjusted price floors, standards-based markets, price gap subsidies and of-_take agreements. Cooperation is expected to focus on the development of common standards for mining, processing and recycling; the promotion of investment; joint research and innovation; stockpiling strategies; and mechanisms for rapid response to supply disruptions.

US Navy plans to buy 4500 hypersonic missiles under MACE program starting FY2027. The Multi-mission Affordable Capacity Effector (MACE) is to serve as the most numerous hypersonic strike option available to U.S. Naval Aviation, with a limited service entry date sometime in 2027.

Naval news estimates that approximate at least some of the $156 million will likely go towards preparing the industrial base to enable the Navy’s desired production levels

If interested, here is one company that stands to benefit from these missile orders:

All of these recent news events speaks to a bigger trend of state centralization playing an increasingly significant role in guiding the direction of the global economy. Whether it be energy, critical minerals or the defense sector—these are in the crosshairs, pardon the pun, of governments around the world right now.

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