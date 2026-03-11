Below are three junior mining stocks to explore further that fit the State Speculator thesis:

Here are three more companies that can benefit from the current global chaos.

CVR Partners ($UAN) The Fertilizer Value Play

CVR Partners, LP owns, operates and grows its nitrogen fertilizer business. The Company produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products, which are used by farmers to improve the yield and quality of their crops, primarily corn and wheat.

Why now?

Around 25–35% of global fertilizer materials move through Hormuz .

Iran alone produces ~10% of the world’s urea exports

Domestic Fertilizer Sources (USA)

1️⃣ Coffeyville, Kansas

Located next to a refinery owned by CVR Energy with a capacity of roughly

1,300 tons/day ammonia

3,100 tons/day UAN

This is one of the most unusual fertilizer plants in the world. It uses petroleum coke gasification instead of natural gas to make hydrogen for ammonia production. It is the only plant of its kind in North America.

Pet coke mostly comes from the nearby refinery owned by CVR Energy, accounting for 40% of the supply. Pet coke is much cheaper per unit of hydrogen.

2️⃣ East Dubuque, Illinois

Supply connected to the Northern Natural Gas interstate pipeline system near Chicago. Capacity roughly:

1,075 tons/day ammonia

~1,000 tons/day UAN

This one uses natural gas like most fertilizer plants.

CVR Partners produces and sells urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), which is a liquid fertilizer solution composed of urea and ammonium nitrate—and urea is on the way up again. (Urea is a highly concentrated solid nitrogen fertilizer (46%N) used to promote rapid green leafy growth, boasting the lowest cost per unit of nitrogen)

Ratios

P/E RATIO 12.00

EPS $9.33

YIELD 9.41%

DIVIDEND$0.37

It’s gaining attention—but still considerably below its highs.

--Up 26.71% month-to-date

--Up 23.07% year-to-date

--Down 59.2% from its all-time closing high of $309.20 on Feb. 2, 2012

BYRN— Byrna Technologies — The Protest Stock

A less-lethal self-defense technology company, who develops, manufactures, and sells less-lethal personal security solutions in the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia, and Canada

Why now?

When wars escalate internationally, several things historically happen: governments panic and raise domestic security levels, citizens buy self-defense equipment, police agencies seek non-lethal crowd-control tools.

Byrna sell products to law enforcement agencies and government-related entities, these are generally purchase orders or agency buys

The company markets its less-lethal launchers, projectiles, and related gear to law enforcement agencies , corrections departments, and other government or quasi-government organizations globally.

Industry commentary and some media reports have reported orders (e.g., police departments in South America procuring launchers/ammo) as commercial purchases.

They use a razor-and-blade type model whereby many of their products require reloading through further purchases. Some of these reusable items for their launcher devices are hemical irritant rounds, CO₂ cartridges and training ammunition.

Known Government-Related Sales or Partnerships

Reports have indicated orders from foreign government police forces (e.g., Uruguayan and Buenos Aires police purchasing Byrna launchers and ammunition).

BYRN’s marketing materials explicitly target law enforcement and government agencies, highlighting products designed for institutional use.

Income

Both 2024 and 2025 saw profitable years with 12.79M and 9.69M net income, respectively. Last year they did 118.12M in revenue, 71.47M in gross revenue and despite a large increase in SG&A (30% increase), still hit net income

Balance Sheet (Quarterly, Nov. 2025)

15.48M cash with 10.84M accounts receivable (5x greater than Nov 2024)

63.7M Total current assets and 84.5M Total Assets



//

Short-term Debt 734K with total current liabilities 17.09M

Total liabilities 20.82M

Ratios

Price-to-Earnings (P/E): 25.82 - 29.89

Forward P/E: 19.88 (Their valuations are less than their peer averages)

Price-to-Sales (P/S): 2.11 - 2.77

Gross Margin: 60.5%

Revenue Growth 37% (last year)

Market Cap: $234M - $244M

They control around 20% of the domestic US market for launchers. It’s not a value stock like others, but could be an event-driven play!

Beaten up for us

Short squeeze anyone?



A huge amount of outstanding shares are being shorted with 18.08% of the float shorted. Whats going on?



After some searching I can only find:

Stock volatility (Traders delight) Mixed fundamentals and market reactions: Despite recent revenue growth and some earnings beats, aspects like operating margins, cash burn, and reliance on marketing and retail expansion have drawn skepticism. Technical trading: Some shorting stems from technical and tactical trading — hedge funds and short sellers pile in when momentum turns down or after periods of weak price action, expecting further declines. This is not related to company fundamentals related per sè

Hardly anything too damaging and long-lasting.

It is a company with a flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential—directly in line for state support at a time when a New Iran War just kicked off and lots of dissidence coming from within the country. The Byrna idea is essentially a “civil unrest hedge.”

Woodside Energy WDS.ASX : The Hated Beneficiary / Non-Middle East LNG

Woodside Energy is an Australian-based global energy company specializing in oil, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exploration, production, and marketing. Headquartered in Perth, it is one of Australia’s largest independent energy producers (2nd largest) and a pioneer in the nation’s LNG industry, supplying domestic and international markets for over 35 years.

Why Now?

This is a very good trade theme right now because LNG is one of the few commodities where supply cannot quickly increase given its capital intensive nature. Liquefaction plants cost $10–30B and take 4–7 years to build, so when a big exporter goes offline the remaining producers gain huge pricing power.

Right now, Qatar normally supplies ~20% of global LNG, and disruptions there can send prices in Europe and Asia sharply higher—getting this to market is paramount.

Mkt cap 57.83B AUD

P/E ratio 15.05

Dividend 5.25% (0.40 AUD quarterly) (on the lower side as of now, sometimes they’ve hit 10%).

Balance Sheet

Total Assets: ~US$61.26B

Total Liabilities: ~US$25.11B

Total Equity: ~US$36.15B

Total Debt: ~US$11.6B–$12B

Cash & Equivalents: ~US$5.9B

Woodside Energy Group (WDS.ASX) reported a strong operating cash flow of US$3.7 billion for the full year 2025, an 85% increase driven by record production. This operating cash flow is 60% of their net debt.

Production

193.9 million barrels of oil equivalent produced in 2024 and a record input of 198.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) in 2025.

~530-545,000 boe/day production

Woodside Energy Group (WDS.ASX) reported a strong operating cash flow of US$3.7 billion for the full year 2025, an 85% increase driven by record production. This operating cash flow is 60% of their net debt.

Growth Prospects:

The Scarborough catalyst coming on air.

~ 78% complete recently

Expected first LNG in 2026

Connected to Pluto LNG Train 2

Scarborough will add millions of tonnes of LNG per year and extend the life of the Pluto export hub. This matters because if global LNG demand spikes during a conflict, new supply coming online is extremely valuable (and few can do this given the capital intensity of it).

Another catalyst is Woodside bought a massive LNG project in Louisiana in late 2024.

~$17.5B project investment

~16.5 million tonnes annual capacity initially

potentially 27.6 Mtpa total

This turned Woodside into a global LNG exporter, not just an Australian one

Woodside sell into the same Asian market (who are currently hurting for LNG). However they’re diversified in other ways. While they fix 10-20 year contracts with East Asian companies, they’ve also left themselves open whereby 28–35% of LNG sales are linked to global gas hub prices. If global LNG prices jump again as they did in 2022, revenue rises and their margins explode.

Chaos Speculation

Between the heightened demand for fertilizers from the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, the natural internal chaos and protests that result from higher fuel prices & political dissidence and the immense global need to secure undamaged LNG sources, these three companies are positioned nicely for continued upside. Each day brings further and further havoc to global markets and I believe these three companies stand to benefit from economic distortions created by governments. Crucially, they have the balance sheets to support operations and plans for growth.

As soon as the States around the world decide to act, event-driven investments like these become plentiful.

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