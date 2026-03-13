Gosbank was the central bank and main component of the single-tier banking system of the Soviet Union. It replaced the State Bank of the Russian Empire, and following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, it became the Central Bank of Russia in 1992. It was known for being the single and only bank in the Soviet Union from 1930 until 1987.

Now, the Trump Administration is eyeing only a slight change to the banking system to bring about another level of state centralization.

The setup starts as one that you know all too well—the bank takes the deposits (whether this is from you, or other banks) and goes out to buy treasuries (an asset they calculate to having zero to very little risk) at say 4%. Meanwhile they only are paying you, say 0.4% in interest and they’re pocketing the spread on 10s if not 100s of billions of dollars. A pretty sweet deal for not assuming any real “risk”.

However, this sweet deal is capped because of the supplementary leverage ratio (SLR). That is, there is a restriction on how many treasuries bank can buy and hold on their balance sheet, so they are unable to buy up all the treasuries in the world and continue to gain this free spread.

Here’s the Catch

In both 2020 and 2021, this ratio was suspended whereby banks were free to acquire as many treasuries as they could get their hands on. This created a new element of risk (ironically, from the “risk free asset”…) in case of the bond values took a sudden dive. To compensate for the treasury losses on their books, the Federal Reserve formed a safety net for this called the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP). The BTFP offers loans of up to one year in length to banks, savings associations, credit unions, and other eligible depository institutions. It has been active since 2023.

How It Works:

The bank or financial institution temporarily pledge treasuries or agency securities as collateral to the Federal Reserve who would honor the full value of the treasury bond (erasing the loss) by providing them a loan for 1 year.

The underlying bank or institution must buy them (bond) back from the Federal Reserve within that year.

Functionally, this means that as long as the central bank is there, treasuries can be completely regarded a risk free assets after all. Additionally, this unlimited appetite for treasuries ultimately shoots interest rates lower giving Trump his longstanding wish. This enables the government to borrow lower-than the rate of inflation all while the banks continue to pocket the spread between the government and you & I.

Currently, the SLR is still back in force and the BTFP is not actively used, but the Fed still has other means such as quantitative easing, discount window lending and other repurchase agreements (RePo). However, as long as the SLR is suspended again, the financial plumbing is designed for a temporarily (permanent), implicit bail-out mechanism whereby treasuries have the full backing of the Central Bank.

The Big Picture and Trend

Whether it be the DOGE idea (which is pretty much a dead duck at this point) or other remarks regarding scrapping regulations and income taxes, you’re probably aware that there is a vocal goal to deregulate the US economy— and this includes the banks.

Why generally we can assume lack of regulation to be a good thing, the purposes are not for political ideological reasons; rather, they are to consolidate power and politicize the economy. Both of which are antagonistic towards a freer, more decentralized world.

KeepWP

I suspect this is done for five main reasons:

Less foreign interest in holding US treasuries/dollars

A concerted effort to control the winners/losers

A politically ideological shift in the country that has been brewing for the last 50 years

A desire to forcibly align commercial interests with state interests; uniting them and removing whats left of a “free market”.

Further spending must continue to avoid a deflationary death spiral (treasuries to be sold)

Notice that I highlighted “other eligible depository institutions”. Essentially this architecture is designed for a select number of entities who are on the nice list as far as the Federal Reserve is concerned. All of the other ones, don’t get the luxury of being risk free.

This Is The Importance of State Speculator

As long as the banks can sure up their “risk free” treasuries using financial witchcraft with the Federal Reserve, all parties win. The Trump administration gets his lower rate below inflation, (some) banks are collecting a free spread with default risk and the Federal Reserve is needed now more than ever. Ultimately what this comes back to the fact that the United States’ state apparatus is increasingly centralizing power and wealth with the Federal Reserve being the backstop of the entire economy. The new Gosbank.

Given the current debt, we should expect a whole new mountain of debt monetization in the years to come that makes 2020 and 2021 look like a bunny hill. The tendency towards deregulation for the benefit of state power will create an immense wave of market distortions—and it’s always better to ride a wave than become clobbered by it.

State Speculator seeks to grapple with this unpleasant reality that we’re now heading into a world of unprecedented government oversight and control over the economy—and highlights investments that are positioned to benefit.

Sign up for State Speculator, Comrade!