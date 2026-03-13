State Speculator

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Jay Bremyer's avatar
Jay Bremyer
Mar 14

I understand the purpose of State Speculator and appreciate the investigations and revelations. Although with everything else I'm watching and trying to compreheend, just reading these and similar posts is going to be too much at some point. Meanwhile, the ever growing tendency for Government to pull in more power and align instruments, agencies, even corporations to consolidate and preserve same is apparently inevitable until the hand is overplayed and the structure collapses. I'd forgotten about the treasury / reserve rules and backstops. Had been alarmed a while back then off in other directions as the crisis subsided. Be prepared, yes. Eyes wide open. Thanks.

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