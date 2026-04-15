When we first posted about Project Vault (the $12B spending package dedicated towards establishing reliable sources & supply lines of critical minerals and rare earths; read below) there was a feeling that this simply cannot end here—and it appears our thinking has been correct.

The News:

Australia and the US have offered potential financing of up to about $849 AUD million ($600 million USD) for a rare earths refinery project by Tronox Holdings, a direct commitment under their recent critical minerals partnership.

Export Finance Australia and the US Export-Import Bank issued coordinated letters of support or interest of as much as A$424 million each for the project, which spans Western Australia and the US

The Australian

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world’s leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals, and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals, including the rare earth-bearing mineral, monazite.

What we’re seeing is the early stage of a model that is going to be repeated over the next few years. It goes like this:

Firstly, identify the chokepoint in minerals, then establish allied partnerships to coordinate the sourcing, storage and trade of these minerals across multiple agencies and finally de-risk the project enough so that private capital paves the way to unlock its value.

Once you recognize the pattern, the implication is obvious—this won’t stop at rare earths or nickel either. The pipeline of “strategic” minerals is long and much remains within China’s influence.

What else does this mean?

Three weeks ago, Trolox was a stock mention by State Speculator! Read about it here (plus two others)

In case you weren’t following us then, not to worry, the news also expressed interest in another project. Other issued letters of support or interest of up to $500 AUD million each for Ardea Resources Ltd.’s Kalgoorlie nickel project in Western Australia

This is where the State Speculator framework becomes hard to ignore. What looks like industrial policy on the surface, is in practice, coordinated capital allocation across allied governments. It’s easy to consider that this is just lumped in with normal spending, but the truth is that there’s no modern economy without these minerals.

With institutions like Export Finance Australia and the US Export-Import Bank acting in parallel, the state is no longer just setting the rules of the market—it’s actively underwriting it. Project Vault was only the beginning, the appetizer if you will. Now we’re looking at a repeatable strategy to finance, secure, and ultimately control the next generation of critical mineral supply chains. Everyday that goes on, the bottleneck tightens and the pressure to execute this strategy builds.