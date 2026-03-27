Demand tied to geopolitical risk and de-dollarisation trends is no longer a fringe narrative—it has become one of the defining forces shaping the modern gold market. What central banks are signaling through their sustained accumulation is not simply a preference for standard diversification, but a strategic response to a world increasingly characterized by chaos and crisis. Even as prices fluctuate and short-term purchasing moderates, the underlying motivation remains intact: gold is one of the few reserve assets without counterparty risk, immune to sanctions, and universally recognized across political blocs.

Central bank buying has reached such a degree it has largely driven the significant price increases in gold as of late. This interest speaks to what countries around the world are seeing in the global economy—weakness, volatility and hidden risk.

Zooming Out

In fact, central banks have sensed blood in the water for over a decade. Central banks have been net buyers of gold for 16 consecutive years, a trend that began soon after the Great Financial Crisis.

From 2010–2021, annual central bank gold demand averaged ~473 tonnes per year

Between 2022 and 2023 they averaged more than 1000 tonnes and this amount fell to 864 tonnes bought for 2025, still signaling a massive increase in growth compared to a decade prior.

Latest Trends—No Slowing

The World Gold Council and industry analysts expect central bank purchases to remain high in 2026, with estimates around 850 tonnes, roughly comparable to 2025.

World Gold Council data also shows countries such as China and Kazakhstan remain actively buying in 2026, extending a multi-year trend of strong official demand, while countries like Indonesia, Guatemala and Malaysia have turned into buyers after a long hiatus. As of the other day, the French central bank books boast a $15 billion gain on a gold reserve upgrade.

It’s fair to say that gold buying from central banks has slightly eased given its higher prices. In fact, Russia and Turkey have even taken some profits on selling some of their gold (though Turkey may have done so because of liquidity concerns). However, this is being used as firepower by journalists to assault the "barbarous relic".

Remember Good Citizen, Gold is Temporary, Bonds are for Life

Upon the slightest pull back in demand or price, many financial analysts are quick to disregard 5,000 years of data to say “because gold has fallen amid attacks in the Middle East that gold is acting more like a risk asset now!”.

Just the last 24 hours I’ve come across the following headlines in financial news:

“Is the gold bull market really over?”

“Gold faces extra pressure from central-bank reserve sales”

“Where have all the gold stocks gone?”

If I search back about a month ago, we’ll find the same headlines:

“Gold slides more than 2% on progress in U.S.-Iran talks, firmer dollar”

“Gold falls as higher rates challenge the bull case”

“Gold crashes to four-month low in worst selloff since 1983”

“Gold declines as higher interest rate expectations reduce appeal”

The Real Story

Gold is one of the few reserve assets without counterparty risk. It cannot be sanctioned, diluted, or defaulted on—and it freely crosses geopolitical lines.

The real buyers and sellers of gold couldn’t care less about the emotional rhetoric, above. In fact, whether the country is with Team West or Team East on the geopolitical landscape—they’re in agreement that gold is a financial anchor that they can rely upon for their own banking reserves.

Officially, the largest gold holders are the following:

I personally believe gold reserves as a function of GDP or total reserves is a more powerful indicator of a country's interest in gold—but the point holds either way—it’s globally dispersed.

World gold holdings in foreign reserves, particularly when measured as a percentage of world GDP, act as a gauge of global financial stability and central bank confidence in fiat currencies. We can see a growing preference for safety, liquidity, and inflation-hedging qualities of physical gold over riskier assets

Now, gold sits around 20% of all central banking reserves, globally—a new high.

In fact, with the exception of 3 months in 2023 (likely taking profits), we have to go back to late 2008 to last see a consecutive selling of gold by central banks that lasted 4 or more months.

monthly

In the world of social media and screens all around us, it’s easy to miss the long-term signal from central banks. Headlines continually try to highlight daily price movements and make you question gold’s role in your financial portfolio. Meanwhile the steady and deliberate actions of those managing national reserves tell a more important story. That story is one of growing gold accumulation.

Without a doubt, when gold falls as a result of heavily indebted individuals and institutions (as they scramble to sell off what they can to find immediate liquidity), headlines will bark that it’s shine has been lost forever. Central banks and those clever enough with liquidity are going to love the fall in price to continue to shore up their reserves. Why buy now if you can buy it 25% cheaper maybe 6 months from now?

For banks, especially central banks, financial crashes are a way to consolidate their balance sheet—they collect up all the easy low-hanging fruit.

The main 40,000 foot view is that since the last financial crisis, international gold purchases have begun and only accelerated to new peaks in recent years. Something big is coming and those involved in great change to global finance and commerce are preparing—that’s good enough for me!

State Speculator offers stock suggestions, geopolitical news coverage and highlights bottleneck opportunities that occur as a result of top-down economic distortions. Follow!