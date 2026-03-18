Volatus Aerospace Corp (FLT.V) is a Canadian aerospace and defense company delivering integrated uncrewed systems and mission-critical operational services across infrastructure, energy, public safety, and government operations, with the platform complementing its broader counter-unmanned aircraft system and aerospace capabilities. This company has received growing interest as part of a pivot toward NATO-aligned defense contracts and high-growth drone services.

Market Cap 550M CAD

Share price at the time of writing: 0.81 CAD

State Funding—A State Speculator Winner

Investissement Québec & EDC Funding (2024–2025): In October 2024, Volatus announced a $15 million financing package, including $7.5 million from Investissement Québec and $7.5 million from Export Development Canada.

G20 Defense Demonstration (April 2025) . They completed a defense demo with the potential for contracts up to $8M USD. This is more so an advertisement benefit being at the G20 meetings for future sales.

Increased Québec Support (2025): In June 2025, the company announced an additional C$3 million investment from Investissement Québec, raising the total support from this provincial agency to C$10.5 million. Moreover, the Mirabel Defense Manufacturing Hub (Oct 2025), a large-scale Canadian drone manufacturing facility, is also directly supported by the Quebec government

Dual-Use Military Drone Tech Acquisition (Oct 2025)- Volatus acquired advanced RPAS systems from a UK firm including long-endurance drones with a payload of 15-50kg for potential military uses

Government Contracts: Volatus secured a one-year extension on a contract with Public Works and Government Services Canada, acting as a central purchasing agent through March 31, 2026.

Defense Sector Focus: The company is actively positioning itself to benefit from increased government defense spending, including a CAD 9 million intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) training contract with a NATO-aligned customer.

In early March 2026 , Volatus Aerospace Inc. entered a funded contract with a offshore wind power company to develop remotely managed, heavy-lift drone cargo deliveries of up to 100 kg between vessels and turbine nacelles, centrally controlled from its Operations Control Center.

Yesterday (March 17th) they announced they have been approved for non-dilutive funding support of up to $320,000 from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP).

It goes without saying, that this is an aggressively supported company from a government contract point of view. They’re no longer a science project, they’ve become a manufacturer taking real-world orders given their capacity to span an array of industries and meet demands internationally.

Recent Major Financial Moves & Purchases (Private):

Significant Private Placement: In late 2025, Volatus completed a CA$23M equity raise, which included a private placement of over 5.6 million shares and a follow-on offering, attracting new international investors. The private placement in late 2025 involved new backers, including Unusual Machines, Inc., signaling interest from other drone-focused industry players.

Shelf Registration: In January 2026, the company filed a CAD$250 million omnibus shelf registration, allowing for future capital raising to support growth and acquisitions.

Operational Growth/Acquisitions: The company recently completed a 100% acquisition of Synergy Aviation and secured a CAD$9 million NATO-aligned defense contract, both of which have bolstered investor confidence

Growth Prospects

Volatus Aerospace begun to gain more notice following a merger with Drone Delivery Canada in 2024 providing the stock with significant 1-year growth (>300%), driven by high revenue growth and strategic partnerships.

Most impactful as of late is their recent launching of SKYDRA; the company’s first Software-as-a-Service platform designed to support counter-unmanned aircraft system operational planning and simulation. The platform introduces a digital capability supported by patent-pending intellectual property. This has been designed specifically for targeting armed forces, public safety agencies, and operators of critical infrastructure including airports, ports, and energy facilities.

SKYDRA will be offered under subscription-based licensing structures, including enterprise deployments and evaluation programs. Industry reports estimate the global counter-UAS market could exceed $20 billion by 2030, driven by increasing demand for airspace security and defense modernization, alone.

“The global threat landscape involving unmanned systems continues to evolve,” said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus Aerospace.

Growing

Service Capacity

Volatus Aerospace delivers full-scale aerial solutions across a diverse range of industries, including the following:

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Defense

Forestry & Conservation

Government & Public Agencies

Infrastructure & Transportation

Construction & Engineering

Mining & Aggregates

Precision Agriculture

Property Development & Maintenance

Public Safety

The Niche Edge for a Real Revenue Unlock

1) Regulatory tailwinds

Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) approvals are expanding in Canada and selectively in the U.S. This shifts drones from “pilot projects” to scalable infrastructure with the emergence of AI autonomous inputs. Volatus already has an ample amount of flight experience for machine learning models.

2) Dual-use model (commercial + State-level)

They aren’t just a civil drone company—Volatus has exposure to defense, surveillance, and border/security contracts, which can provide stickier, more long-lasting contracts.

3) Asset-light, service + training ecosystem

Instead of betting purely on hardware, they generate revenue from services, pilot training, compliance, and data—a more recurring & broad specialization that scales with drone adoption broadly.

Risks

As per their last report, they are cash’ed up, but their debt remains real as does their dilution risk. As it stands now, they’re not yet profitable. Of course, regulation hurdles remain a barrier yet. We’re still in the early-stage venture type balance sheet.

Gone are the days where we can buy a stock index and sit back for the next 10 years. With the amount of government intervention, geopolitical tensions this high and a new wave of technological advancements—we are forced to speculate on the next opportunity.

Volatus is such a company that is favorable with governments, inside of an emerging sector and has been able to demonstrate growth in revenue, net income and their launch of SKYDRA. While Volatus is growing rapidly—time will tell whether they can turn a profit and the size of these contracts grows with them.

As they say in Canada, skate where the puck is going to be. Follow State Speculator for more quick stock suggestions!