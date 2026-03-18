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Jay Bremyer's avatar
Jay Bremyer
Mar 19

Keep an eye on that one for sure and hope that we can find a way to facilitate cooperation, as in the past, with our brothers and sisters up north.

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Scarf's avatar
Scarf
Mar 18

would not that company's success be tied to local surveillence upticking?

odd way to keep tabs of future trends in regional sales development.

"avoid here" list.

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