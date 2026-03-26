In the race for technological dominance, much of the spotlight has focused on lithium, rare earths, and copper. But quietly—almost invisibly—another metal has become just as critical to the modern economy: indium.

It is a mineral most investors have never heard of, yet it sits inside the screen you’re using right now. While the USA passes laws, initiatives and spending packages related to AI, surveillance and boast about the investment companies like Apple are making into US Industry—all of this assumes that indium is plentiful. But the reality is the United States is dangerously exposed.

What is it?

It is a very soft, silvery-white post-transition metal widely used in the electronics industry for ITO (indium tin oxide) coatings in touchscreens, LCDs, and solar panels. It is highly malleable and non-toxic.

Additional Uses

Wide-range solders and alloys, thermal interface materials for high-performance computing and specialized coatings and glass

Global Supply

China is the leading producer, accounting for roughly 71% of primary output in 2024, expanding its dominance.

Fundamental Problems of Development of the Mineral-Resource Base of High-Tech Industry and Energy of Russia, Geology of Ore Deposits. 2023

While the above relates to production, China also sits on an estimated huge reserve of indium— approximately 72.7% of global indium reserves. While total resources are large, identified reserves (economically extractable) are much lower, with some estimates placed at roughly 13,000 globally. China’s Dulong deposit is recognized as containing the majority of 7,000 tonnes of recoverable reserves of indium

To make matters more complicated for the West, they’ve already implemented an export restriction on indium

The Mining & Sourcing Problem

Like silver, it’s not possible to easily “turn on production” of the mineral given that indium is not mined directly in primary, dedicated mines. It is almost exclusively produced as a by-product of mining and refining other base metals, with roughly 95% of the world’s supply generated during zinc processing.

Meaning:

You can’t simply “open an indium mine”

Production depends on unrelated base metal economics

Supply is opaque and difficult to scale

Even though global resources exist, getting indium to market is a completely different challenge.

Furthermore, approximately 75% of mined indium is unrecovered during processing, making supply further dependent on the efficiency of smelting operations. While secondary indium (recycled from Indium Tin Oxide scrap) is growing, it does not make up for primary supply bottlenecks.

The USA in Trouble

The United States is in an even more precarious position than most realize. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the US had zero primary indium production in 2025 and it’s only now becoming known that they are 100% import reliant for indium

That means every screen, semiconductor component, and advanced system relying on indium is dependent on foreign supply—much of it ultimately tied to China. From a national security standpoint, this is a glaring weakness

Price

Markets have responded to this sudden shock. Now the metal trades in Rotterdam at $500-$600/kg with continued supply constraints predicted in the future. These prices have surged to over 10-year highs due to these geopolitical and production constraints.

The fact is that indium is not rare—it is simply underdeveloped outside of China’s supply chain. Deposits exist, but there needs to be a focus put upon exploration, predictable processing capacity and strategic investment. One company has major indium-upside and is worth mentioning.

The Domestic Option

American West Metals (ASX: AW1) is a junior mining company focused on discovering and developing copper and critical mineral deposits in North America, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. Of particular note, is their West Desert Project in the USA. It is a significant, high-grade undeveloped resource with over 675 tonnes of indium (23.8 million ounces)

Their initial Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in early 2023 looked great enough, however, about 12 months later, an update has added the important strategic and critical metals of indium and gold within an inferred resource. This included:

18.7Mt @ 13g/t In and 0.09g/t Ag contained within an open-pit resource

15Mt @ 28.7g/t In and 0.12g/t Au contained within higher-grade underground resource

The resource update has ADDED 23.8Moz of indium and 119Koz of gold to the existing 1.3Mt zinc, 49Kt copper and 10Moz silver at West Desert. This positions West Desert as one of the more significant known indium-bearing deposits in the United States, aligned with current U.S. critical mineral priorities—which is perfectly in line with the current state agenda.

In addition to indium, American West is granting exposure to the copper supercycle, also required for AI, renewable energy and electronic infrastructure. The Storm Copper Project, a separate project in Nunavut, Canada is their flagship with a massive 2,200 km² land package, prior high-grade copper finds and only 5% explored.

Downside

They are pre-production, burning cash through exploration, drilling and studies, and not generating meaningful revenues right now. Furthermore, their balance sheet tells that in one way or another they will have to raise capital

Cash~A$9.3M

Debt~A$11.2M

Total Liabilities~A$15.3M

Total Assets~A$10.9M



Revenue ~A$2.3M

Net Income ~A$-20.5M

The ideal situation for them is to find a joint venture partnership to maximize and unlock their property without diluting shareholders out of existence. At the same time, such a small, relatively unknown company has the potential for a dramatic re-rating if they prove a big deposit—or better yet, the USA government is reminded of the importance of indium.

43.57M Market Cap (AUD)

0.047 AUD per share

Closing

Indium may be one of the most overlooked critical minerals in the global economy.

It is something we take for granted in modern technology, albeit currently it is structurally constrained, dominated by China and largely absent from US domestic supplies. The punchline? It doesn’t need to be.

As the United States moves to secure its technological and industrial future, assets like West Desert—and companies like American West Metals—could become increasingly important. Although, investors should remain cognizant—this is an early-stage, high-risk story. For American West in particular it requires the right amount of capital, execution, and luck to advantage of their unique deposits.

In any case, everyday that goes on, indium supplies become ever more critical for the United States…

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