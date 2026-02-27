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Scarf's avatar
Scarf
Feb 27

I put one of the images below a Brownstone share about a film I'd like to see w/ my brother. & this [Link] kinda making it "for orthodox seers only" bad far-out pun

°Cherishº etc

`Blow more kisses~ <-- this is HARD! to overcome the muscle memory.

helping me is asking "Are we 2 meters apart?" at the quizzicle stare, I blow the kiss.

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Jay Bremyer's avatar
Jay Bremyer
Feb 27

Keeping an eye on all these areas of interest. Keep up the reporting. Plus a picture of the grinning shark being at the end, well ... That's sort of scary and fun at the same time. Is that US or us? Both.

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