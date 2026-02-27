Altona Rare Earths is a London Main Market-listed company (ticker: REE) focused on exploring and developing critical raw materials in Africa, with a particular emphasis on rare earth elements (REEs), fluorspar, gallium, and other strategic materials. Its flagship asset is the Monte Muambe Project in Mozambique which is now under a 25-year license that commenced in 2025.

The Big Shark

The US Government, through the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), has publicly confirmed its intention to support the Monte Muambe Rare Earths Project. This engagement reflects strategic interest from the U.S. government in securing alternative rare earth supply sources outside dominant Chinese producers by supporting Altona in Mozambique.

Altona says the USTDA’s support is intended to help define the technical and financial pathway for the project’s development, targeting the production of rare earths vital for high-strength permanent magnets, defence applications, and energy transition technologies.

The support is subject to the execution of a formal grant agreement, which is in preparation.

Additionally, Altona joined the German Federation of International Mining and Resources (FAB), which engages with German and European institutions. This indirectly can open funding and partnerships across EU industrial programs in the future (though nothing has come of it to date).

Assets

Assets include copper exploration in the emerging Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB), Monte Muambe Fluorspar Project (high-grade fluorspar mining opportunity) & Monte Muambe Rare Earths and Gallium Project.

Copper & Silver

The KCB is home to the low-cost Khoemacau copper-silver mine which started production in June 2021. The mine has a full rate production rate of 60kt/pa Cu and 1.6Moz/pa Ag, extracted from an underground mining operation, which is located about 25 km from their deposit—highlighting the viability of the belt. Other mining companies are exploring in this copper belt as well.

Fluorspar:

They’re presenting exploring the development of a mine of low-tonnage high-grade fluorspar veins on the edge of the carbonatite intrusion, in particular in an area known as the Fluorite Zone.

Legacy drilling and trenching data from the Fluorite Zone shows that hydrothermal fluorite veins have a thickness ranging from 10 to 20m, with grade of up to over 70% CaF2.

Gallium and Rare Earths

On 1 April 2025 Altona announced the discovery of high-grade gallium mineralisation in recent drill holes. Geochemical data strongly suggests it will be recoverable as a by-product of rare earths. A review of the soil sampling database shows the presence of 3 well-defined gallium soil anomalies, which warrant follow up through soil sampling, trenching and drilling.

Gallium is normally recovered as a by-product of zinc ore or bauxite processing. The occurrence of Gallium in carbonatites is a relatively new observation and it is possible that grades higher than those typically found in zinc ore and bauxite will be encountered.

Monte Muambe’s gallium deposit is a 4km wide circular structure located in an uninhabited part of the Tete Province. Altona currently holds 51% of the project, which will increase to 70% upon completion of the on-going prefeasibility study. Like their fluorspar project, it’s under a mining license for 25 years.

The Growing Minnow

A maiden JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of ~13.6 Mt at ~2.42% Total Rare Earth Oxide was defined from drilling to date. This places the grade at high for Rare Earths while the known deposit in tonnage to date is ranked small-to-mid tier. It’s worth mentioning that at the time of their MRE, only 2 of the 11 identified targets have been drilled extensively.

Estimates:

Post-tax NPV 8 of US$ 283.3 million.

Post-tax IRR of 25%.

Payback from first production: 2.5 years.

Production of 15,000 tonnes per annum, on average, of Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate at an average price of US$ 13,558.4 per tonne of MREC.

18 years Life of Mine

Open pit mining operation, 750,000 tonnes of ore extracted and processed per annum.

Balance Sheet

Taken June 2025: they had a £1,946,000 total assets, £109,000 is cash.

You’ll find 1,511,000 total liabilities in this June 2025 report but this has been paid down so their debt portion remains at 500,000 gbp as of October 2025. They were able to tackle their debt a little because in August and October 2025 the company raised additional funds of £600,000 from warrant exercises

NEWS: In February 2026, the company announced it raised another £450,000 through the exercise of warrants

It’s share price is only 3.0 pents with a market cap of (ready for this…) only £12.2M

Next Up: Resource Expansion Phase

Ahead of executing a formal agreement with USTDA, Altona will continue to receive assay results from a recent drill program. The company anticipates that these results, and the resulting resource estimate update, will show that the fluorspar component of the Monte Muamba Project represents a viable mining project of interest. So far they’re not disappointing.

Strong initial fluorspar and gallium assay results

Approximately 10% of assay results from 2025 drilling campaign received, remaining results expected over coming weeks.

· Weighted average grade of significant intercepts 31% CaF 2 , consistent with the Company’s expectations and with typical fluorspar mining industry CaF 2 grades. · Received results correspond to samples from diamond drilling holes at both the Fluorite Zone and the Python Zone, with individual grades reaching up to 82.76% CaF 2 and up to 409 g/t Ga 2 O 3 .

All of this is at a time when global demand for rare earths is forecast to grow substantially given their importance for industry and national security. Companies with early leverage to new deposits can gain significant upside if they successfully commercialize.

Other NEWS:

Altona Rare Earths PLC ::ALTONA RARE EARTHS - ZAMBIA COPPER LICENSE ACQUISITION ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC - TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF PHELPS DODGE MINING (ZAMBIA). In 1993, Phelps Dodge acquired rights to the Lumwana zone, later joint-venturing it with big names like Equinox Minerals. Altona Rare Earths PLC ::ALTONA RARE EARTHS - CHAIRMAN APPOINTMENT AND RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING.ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC - SIMON CHARLES APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF ALTONA (management moves) Altona Rare Earths plc is pleased to announce that it has applied for its ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the OTCQB.

The Company has submitted its application for its ordinary shares to be quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market, a recognised US trading platform for established and developing companies. No new shares will be issued in

connection with the proposed listing.

State Speculator Disclaimer

This company is a micro-cap. It currently has no revenue and the way they primarily raise money is through issuing shares to investors. It’s very early days for this company as they continue to drill and go through a pre-feasibility study.

Net Income for the last 5 quarters, respectively. There’s been no sales or accounts receivable —>(369K), (852K), (659K), (959K), (493K)

Critical Timing

Companies like Altona are indeed minnows when looking at the broader equity markets. With a market cap around £12M, they’re even a minnow amongst other small fish in the mining industry.

With that said, they just so happen to hold 4 critical minerals that governments around the world are dying to possess—copper, silver, fluorspar and gallium. Given the geological nature of gallium and China’s near monopoly on supply (we covered this in other State Speculator articles), I believe this is the find that is going to be the catalyst for a higher share price.

Thus far, we know that both the major economies in United States and Germany have their eye on this little company in Mozambique. As long as they continue to expand their resource and nail high-grade assays—how much longer before these Big Sharks take a bite into the share registry?