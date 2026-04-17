What the heck is going on in Syria? Full disclaimer , I’m not going to pretend to be an expert on that region, culture or history—however it would seem that as far as we can regard Syria a singular nation state, it is once again becoming major region on the geopolitical chess board. So let’s breakdown the list of peculiarities going with the Syrian Arab Republic.

First of all [with On The Ball], I previously wrote about the peculiar nature of former President’s Bashar al-Assad departure and the immediate applause from US and Israeli forces, suggesting that it was a peculiar geopolitical shift.

Al-Assad survived a 13-year civil war (2011–2024) against a mix of domestic rebels, jihadist groups, and foreign-backed factions—then we’re to believe his regime collapsed almost overnight (days to ~2 weeks) in a final offensive led by Syrian opposition group? Just before his army stood down, he met with President Putin which had been sold by the media as him securing his residency—while I believe this may have been a trap sprung by Al-Assad, Iran and Russia.

After his departure, matters seemingly got stranger as a controversial figure assumed office in Damascus. Syria’s current leader is Ahmed al-Sharaa (also known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani).

He rose to prominence as the head of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) — the dominant rebel force that led the 2024 offensive. The controversy was sparked once it was widespread knowledge that he was part of ISIS and later an Al Qaeda affiliate—despite this, the Israelis gave a quiet approval.

His extremist past, with an effort to “rebrand” his affiliations and his governance of suppressing dissent all seemingly make him an unfavorable ally within the region—I suppose, no more than an actor playing dictator in the Ukraine.

Fast forward to today

Today, the last major American bases in Syria have been turned over to the government in Damascus. Syria’s foreign minister said, "The Syrian state is today fully capable of leading counterterrorism efforts from within, in cooperation with the international community". Videos and photos circulate the internet of Americans driving out of the country in their humvee trucks.

BBC

At the same time, Ukraine and Syria are to cooperate on security in unexpected military alliance. Two fragmented nation states pledged greater security cooperation in talks in Damascus as of this Sunday (April 12th, 2026). Kyiv aims to deepen security ties across the Middle East amid Moscow's ongoing attacks.



To me this geopolitical news sounds like Syria is just a different chess piece to counter Russia in the Black Sea—not a place of stability.

Now Considering the Financial Equation

At the same time, over the past month, the Syrian Pound has remained flat, but it’s up by 99.11% over the last 12 months. Historically, the USDSYP reached an all time high of 13005 in August of 2023. Now, it has never been valued this strong in more than 10 years.

The Financial Plumbing is Being Constructed

In perfect unison with the strengthening of their currency, Norway lifts ban on wealth fund investments (quite large since it holds significant oil assets) into Syrian bonds. Trump has also recently announced recently that Washington would begin lifting sanctions imposed on Syria, too.

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About 6 months ago, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have already paid off Syria's $15.5 million in outstanding debt to the World Bank, enabling Syria to regain access to international financial support. It’s announced that, this strategic move by the Gulf states aims to facilitate economic recovery and reconstruction in Syria.



Is this from the kindness of their hearts or could it be that The World Bank agreed that following this debt repayment it will restart operations in Syria following a 14-year pause.

The bank is already preparing its first project in Syria, which will focus on improving electricity access — allegedly, a “key pillar for revitalizing essential services like healthcare, education, and water supply”. If history is any guide, if the World Bank is cutting you a loan to “rebuild” or “refinance” it’s probably not a good sign.

A Closer Look

What might be cause for immediate celebration with this financial change, may be short-lasting. American military outposts in Syria have long been considered by Pentagon officials to be among the more vulnerable in the region, as they typically lack the advanced ground-based air defenses that cover Washington’s diplomatic facilities and major bases in the region (as per AL-Monitor). This withdrawal was something that had been initiated last year but was only completed now. And are the troops headed home to Texas, Montana and California? Nope. They’re headed over to Iraq.

In the event that the rockets continue to fly (Trump said recently, if we don’t reach an agreement, the fighting continues), you can imagine that this military post would be obliterated. The removal of their troops was a double win; they spared their lives and equipment who were sitting ducks and generated an excuse for the “newfound stability of the nation” providing cause to strengthen their currency and open up for bond investment.

Reading Between the Lines

The strengthening of the Syrian Pound in conjunction with planned state funding (+ World Bank finance), tells me that they are preparing to financially support Syria as an outpost against Iran and Russia for the future.

And this isn’t me surmising. The Trump administration is currently seeking $130 million to fund counter-ISIS local forces in Syria for next fiscal year — the same amount Congress allocated for this year. I know Congress likes spending, but this is peculiar if you were planning for peace, no?

Other Side of the Ruble/Rial

From the point of view of Russia, but certainly Iran—they need the USA to enter into war games that involve attrition, and further spending. Head-to-head, they realize they are out matched, but anyway they can cause the US to drain their treasury fighting an uneconomical conflict (like in Vietnam) effectively weakens confidence in the main pillar holding the US economy up right now—the dollar. In short, Russia, Iran or those faithful to Al-Assad, don’t have to beat the US empire—they simply must not lose.

It raises the possibility that Syria, under the previous President, may have sprung a trap for the USA to fall into this game of attrition. Once the fight is on, it’s very difficult to simply back out. Either way, the US defense industry will be happy to lobby for/sell cocktails on the Titanic.

Syria is being repositioned as a strategic pressure point in a broader contest involving Russia, Iran, and the United States—less a recovered nation-state and more a recalibrated piece on the global chessboard.

This perfect storm suggests that the USA are not going to end conflicts anytime soon, but rather, accelerate a long another front using revitalized finance. This would mean that the Syrian Arab Republic is indeed, far from stability.

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