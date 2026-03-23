There is chaos happening in airports across the United States due to political games. A partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stems from a congressional impasse over funding and immigration reform with Democrats demanding changes to immigration enforcement (ICE/CBP) policies. Meanwhile, since Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is funded under the DHS, this has resulted in 50,000 TSA workers without pay.

The TSA line has wrapped around and gone outside of the airport.

Operationally, there are massive staff shortages, with hundreds quitting outright and 20-40% absentee rates across major US airports. This has caused wait times to extend from 2 to 5 hours to simply get through security.

Now, ICE Agents are being deployed to airports to assist, raising controversy.

To add insult to injury, a fatal crash has occurred at La Guardia Airport involving JAZZ 646 (Air Canada CRJ-900) from Montreal colliding with a vehicle on runway 04 while landing.

And Yet, The Money is Flowing Like Water

Last month, Congress approved a whopping $22.2 billion for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This money is going towards air traffic control upgrades, airport infrastructure, hiring 2,500 new controllers and safety systems.

Fatal Accident yesterday

From the bill:

Two pilots required on all commercial flights

Ban on privatizing air traffic control for privacy

Faster medical certification processes (seems like this is something you would not want to fast-track).

It’s clear that government is doubling down on control, not deregulation as the media alleges.

There’s additional funding for airport infrastructure. Approximately $1 billion in competitive grants for airport terminals has been allocated.

Ironically, the purpose of this funding is to aid with:

congestion relief

modernization

passenger throughput

+ Ongoing programs such as the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to subsidize flights to underserved regions of the country.

Follow the Contracts, Not the Headlines Matt Ball · Feb 19 Most investors think of defense spending as flowing neatly into the usual suspects — prime contractors, weapons manufacturers, and aerospace giants—and for the most part, this is true. However, a growing share of defense procurement is quietly directed toward companies that sit outside the traditional defense narrative: logistics providers, software fir… Read full story

The Intervention Continues: New laws & policy shifts

Following a mid-air collision last year, Congress proposed a major aviation safety bill

Includes: stronger FAA oversight better air traffic training redesign of helicopter routes



The “ROTOR Act”

Passed by the Senate (Dec 2025), under House review now, it would require automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast system, or ADS-B tracking systems on ALL aircraft by 2031. This means that there would be real-time aircraft tracking, everywhere.

Currently, the Pentagon has a complaint that this could create ”significant unresolved budgetary burdens and operational security risks affecting national defense activities”. It will undoubtedly force a major compliance cost for airlines + military.

As of March 18, 2026, the FAA has banned “visual separation” near major airports. Now, controllers must now use radar-based separation. This is a huge operational shift enforced by those who do not operate aircrafts—and it leads to far more centralized control, less pilot discretion and ironically, new weak points of cybersecurity.

Aviation policy is increasingly tied to defense, counter-drone activity, internal security and surveillance

We’ve seen sudden airspace closures in Texas, tighter helicopter controls in-and-around D.C., and now ICE deployed for an unrelated problem of airport security.

Now, they’re working on futuristic policies with pilot programs for Air Taxis, Autonomous aircraft and short take off and landing regional flights, all overseen by the Department of Transportation.

State Speculator’s Trend Before our Eyes

Centralization of control (surveillance, airspace restrictions and operational constraints, FAA authority oversight).

Increases in spending on maintenance rather than growth

Quiet national security overlay

As of this month, despite the TSA line ups, delayed flights and recent fatalities, U.S. aviation policy is shifting toward

More federal control

More surveillance & tracking

More safety regulation

Targeted infrastructure spending—not expansion

Integration with national security concerns

We Must Prepare For A New Economy

This once again serves as a reminder that it’s not simply one industry—but rather an unprecedented operational shift occurring in the United States. Congress is not spending on the status quo, they are making multi-decade decisions and engulfing control of US industry in its entirety. With one hand they grasp it with policy-changes and regulations and the other they force-feed it state capital.

State regulations, permissions and funding are the new factors we now have to consider when sizing up an investment in addition to the standard items such as balance sheet, the product, people and cash flow.

As long as Congress can, they will continue to spend money, no matter what distortions this spending creates for the average fellow on the street or what political games are being played. If we wish to stay ahead, we must speculate as to which companies will be impacted by these large policy shifts.

In all honesty, I detest airline stocks for the most part (perhaps this is reason to go short one of them or look at VTOL stocks)…but here are three stocks that I think are worth looking into further:

Three Junior Mining Stocks To Explore Further Matt Ball · Feb 26 Since State Speculator has covered a number of minerals that are receiving (in)direct support from governments around the world—it’s worth sharing some companies I’ve found that are worth exploring a bit further yourself (feel free to subscribe and message). Read full story

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