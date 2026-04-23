Under the new 2026–2030 plan, Saudi Arabia is redirecting the bulk of the $925B fund into its own domestic economy instead of investing heavily abroad. Specifically:

Around 80% of investments will now be inside Saudi Arabia (up from lower levels before)

International exposure drops to about 20%

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) are the twin pillars of Saudi Arabia’s financial strategy

This is the 5th largest wealth fund in the world—now making a portfolio allocation change. This domestic economy shift is under a new 5-year plan

This is a big deal because for years, Saudi’s sovereign fund acted like a global investor—buying stakes in large multinational companies, big tech in Silicon Valley, sport teams and stadiums, etc. Now it’s seeking to become more like a nation-building engine. This is essentially Saudi trying to create whole industries from scratch—these may be logistics hubs, AI infrastructure, renewable energy clusters.



Luckily, insane dystopian projects like the futuristic projects (NEOM’s “The Line”) are being deprioritized or scaled back as it’s no longer the priority.

Aside from their own reserves turning inwards, we’re also seeing the opening of Saudi Arabia to stimulate foreign interests into their local markets

A $200m anchor into a Saudi sovereign bond ETF

A $100m anchor into a Saudi equity ETF

Partnerships with State Street, BlackRock, other large investment management firms

The PIF (wealth fund) injecedt initial capital so ETFs can launch to signal confidence so global investors follow.

At the same time, as of February 1, 2026, the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) is fully open to all foreign investors, allowing direct investment for non-residents and removing previous restrictive requirements like $500 million in assets. This reform aims to increase foreign capital inflows, improve liquidity, and modernize the market without requiring the BlackRock badge to do so.

Not only that, but if we look a little further we can see that recent tax laws in Saudi Arabia are striving to make the country into a tax/accounting hub for big players. Companies that qualify as a regional headquarters are subject to zero income tax (for the most part).

Regional Headquarters: The regional headquarters or a unit of a Multinational Group duly established under the laws of Saudi Arabia and the concept of regional headquarters activities of international companies applies according to the National Classification of Economic Activities.

If they qualify, the tax benefit is not good for 2-3 years like they’d have in the West…rather it’s valid for a period of 30-years.

State Speculator Takeaways

Saudi Arabia sees the end of the US growth equities story—growth simply is not coming to the degree that was previously achieved in 2020. They believe the best returns (financial + strategic) are now inside their own economy. At the same time, while Saudi Arabia is not abandoning oil, they realize that reliance upon these oil profits is too much of a bargain because of the geopolitical tensions. To compensate for this, they’re utilizing their colossal reserves and have created incentives to let the world come to them to soften any blow, literally. Saudi Arabia, believe it or not, is trying to become the next “Dubai” by opening up rivers of capital to flow firstly to them and then secondly flow to their domestic economy. Dubai, I think can (and has—by myself) be argued as being a dead duck. Crucially, from a 40,000’ view, we’re gaining a glimpse of what is to come for the forceable future; States collectively coming together to take economic decisions based upon their own interests. Either by utilizing their own form of a money printer or their own wealth reserves, investment decisions will come from a top-down approach. A colossal amount of spending is going to occur (as usual), but it will be directed on home-soil for strategic and long-lasting purposes.

I am not clear if their Vision 2030 will be fulfilled—they’re constantly fighting the elements, they don’t have the history, law or stability of other financial havens and it’s not the most friendly neighborhood—but how’s $925B for a start?

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