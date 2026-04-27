I was checking into a hotel in Panama and I noticed on the back wall there was a TV covering financial news. With just the brief moments I was there, I could see that Singapore’s former politician and brigadier-general, George Yeo was being interviewed. The news read something like: Singapore faces a challenging landscape marked by tightening supply chains, geopolitical rivalry, and the need to secure essential resources. I thought,"Singapore is feeling it… well, no surprise given the last 2 months in geopolitics”.

I got upstairs to my room and checked X for any news I had missed out upon and I’ve found this photo

Resource security & precautions + reiterating Strait of Malacca importance sounded like a perfect storm to explore further.

As a reminder, Singapore operates one of the world's busiest ports, serving over 94,000 vessels passing annually. It provides bunkering (fueling), ship repair, maritime insurance, and logistics services to passing ships.

The conspiracy theorist in me immediately assumed that Malacca would be another target (somehow). So, I wanted to see if I could spot any trends in this small island country—and what I found should spook those in the financial industry.

Asia’s Finest

If you’re interested in establishing a family office, investment fund, insurance company or some other lucrative, capital-intensive structure in Asia—you have roughly two options right now—Singapore and Hong Kong.

Both of these jurisdictions are fighting for the world’s wealthiest to park their capital (both launching family office regimes and regulations recently). Singapore, slightly edges Hong Kong as having more assets under management and being slightly more Westerner friendly than Hong Kong (which is the go-to for Russian and Chinese capital). Needless to say, these are major industries for these small countries—even the slightest regulatory move can impact billions of dollars (at a time when there is an increasing shortage of liquidity).

New Regime for SFOs Aaaand It’s Changed

The fight for wealthy family’s headquarters has only begun and it’s already facing alterations. Investment companies and their tax exemptions for single family offices (under 13O and 13U exemptions) have been amended this year. Now, there’s stricter compliance to follow, heavy oversight and scrutiny on fund flows, minimum local capital spending requirements, heavy local substance requirements, cross-border usage of corporate vehicles (more expense). Generally, we can say the old model (2005–2020) is low friction, tax incentives, minimal scrutiny.

But the new model (2024+) is one of:

High scrutiny

Conditional incentives

Mandatory annual contribution

Continuous monitoring

The era of frictionless capital migration is ending.

However, this has not only targeted your average centi-millionaire in the region, the changes are much larger and more integral than that. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) completely expanded its legal powers.

Under the 2025 legislative updates, they:

Extended its investigative + supervisory powers across multiple financial laws

Can intervene more aggressively across institutions

Gains broader authority to monitor complex structures

Additionally, from the International Compliance Association, authorities can now freeze or restrict bank accounts proactively. The most shocking part is that this is even before a crime is fully proven (only if “risk” is suspected)

Part of these changes also allow the state governing authority (who has complete oversight over all those licensed in the financial market) to compel individuals to appear for questioning at any time, to demand documents and information more broadly, to investigate across multiple linked entities simultaneously and to enter premises more easily.

This is a major shift in philosophy: From reactive enforcement to preemptive control over capital flows—something that China’s legal system would support.

China and Singapore are Closer Than You Think

Aside from these “China lite” financial authority changes, China is one of Singapore’s largest economic partners. They are a major trade partner (hundreds of billions of dollars traded annually) with deep investment flows and financial connectivity. Singapore also participates in Belt and Road Initiative projects and joint projects like the China–Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park. A slowdown in China, is a slowdown in Singapore.

The end of last year saw, “27 formalized agreements covering finance, green economy, food supply, and digital economy, including a pilot to use Chinese Renminbi in digital wallets” between Singapore and China have been signed.

In 2017, we’ve already seen Huang Jing, a Chinese-American political scientist and commentator on Chinese foreign policy and U.S.–China relations become permanently expelled from Singapore after being deemed an “agent of influence”.

On a more personal basis, I distinctly remember a study outlining the only people in Asia who view China favorably (by majority) are Singaporeans.

So, Singapore, “Disney World with the death penalty”, the place where some situations adopt a loose “guilty until proven innocent” form of case law, who have a centralized governance style—has me thinking. If they’re eager to amend their financial oversight and constraints to this degree—and continue to ink deals with China recently—how much longer until internal politics look outward?

Stronger internal control often goes hand-in-hand with tighter management of strategic chokepoints—and there’s no more crucial chokepoint for them right now than the Strait of Malacca.

Expected Change

Despite Singapore not having a monopoly on this Strait per sé, they do have influence. Ships for instance wouldn’t likely be stopped militarily—but their financing, insurance, or port access can be influenced

For instance:

Suspicious cargo → flagged before arrival

High-risk counterparties → denied services

More aggressive inspections

Environmental + compliance enforcement

Targeted scrutiny of cargo

This sounds far fetched—but only days ago we’re seeing headlines saying Indonesia is exploring the possibility of imposing a levy on vessels transiting the strategically vital Strait of Malacca, as the government looks to monetize one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. For now, Singapore is adamantly opposed to it, aiming for it to remain free—but could this change?

I didn’t expect I’d be writing about this one today—but as luck would have it (or perhaps my Matrix algorithm), Singapore has come into focus for me.

Singapore didn’t just tighten rules the last few years—it upgraded control. In their bread and butter industry, the MAS can now monitor, restrict, and approve capital flows with precision. This isn’t deregulation, it’s selective access to the system itself from none other than state authority. If we zoom out, we can see the regulatory infrastructure is set for more of the same.

With geopolitical pressures mounting [from China and more recently Indonesia], the Strait of Malacca being critical as ever, and recent evidence of extreme regulatory amendments—we can speculate that state action will be taken, again.

In effort of securing resources and revenue streams there may be significant government interventions regarding the Strait of Malacca in the next few months to years. This likely will not be as heated as the Strait of Hormuz—but as the saying goes, never let a crisis go to waste—and being an authoritarian country is a great start to carry this out.

Even if this is too much of a stretch for you to believe; it’s much more reasonable that Singapore, like Panama and their canal, will increasingly shape up to be a geopolitical bone that is fought over—and therefore becomes less financially stable.

When that happens, more capital control measures will be put in place and capital will seek to be on the move—again.

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