I’ve come across a recent Senate spending bill which includes about $5–5.7 billion for refugee and entrant assistance programs—it’s found within the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026. These funds go toward domestic asylees and refugees.

The money typically flows through programs like the Refugee and Entrant Assistance (REA) under Department of Health. These programs are nothing new, but the amounts have increased significantly. It’s estimated that an extra $1B is spent under the Trump Administration.

Allegedly it’s to help refugees get jobs, housing, basic services. In fact if you try to find any data on the results of this funding, you will find that this is "unequivocally beneficial for the United States and the refugees—no matter what. There’s a whole swath of NGO’s dedicated in serving the legal human trafficking industry—who conveniently depend on this funding.

Since these numbers are so large and unclear (I’m sure Congress has no idea what they’re spending…)—I used AI to guesstimate it which came out to be a “realistic 2026 federal range of allocation”. The answer I received ranged from $6B to $10B annually (only for domestic refugee-related spending).

It’s worth stating the obvious—this is a A LOT of money. Imagine all of the distortions that can occur if say $8B stops flowing to millions of recipients. How many thousands of these illegals are currently completely dependent upon state welfare? It’s estimated that 2/3rds of households headed by illegal immigrants use at least one welfare program.

If we do some napkin math, $10B a year and around 3,000,000 refugees/aslyees (assuming the big assumption of no vultures taking their cut and every single refugee receives their benefit)… thats a grand total of a life-changing $3333.00 USD each. Enough to buy a house, go to university and receive healthcare, you think?

At this point, this money, judging by rising living costs is likely going towards one main purpose—to keep them in a controlled environment. These bills contain a percentage of spending like a restaurant in Mexico paying the narco group to not burn down his restaurant.

So it’s worth asking the question… what happens when this money dries up?

Nothing short of chaos.

If funding tied to (un)documented migrants were abruptly reduced or eliminated, the immediate impact would likely be felt at the local level. Cities and states currently providing shelter, healthcare, and basic services would face rising homelessness, increased strain on emergency rooms, more overdoses and immense increases to criminality putting greater pressure on law enforcement and public infrastructure. Over time, the absence of integration and stabilization support could lead to more informal markets, public health risks, and localized disorder. In other words, Los Angelas or Philadelphia streets, everywhere.

Funding cuts would not eliminate future costs. Congress never kills the problem they just paper over it with more spending. I believe this will be the same sort of reaction on US Soil.

It’s worth saying that many of the refugees may be speaking the same language, may have the same political or religious affiliations, may hold the same worldview, the same education-level—making it far more easy for them to “link up” to cause added destruction.



Of course, the USA is already in a situation where “red” and “blue” states cannot even coherently speak to one another. Not to mention the widening gaps between the races, ages, wealth cohorts and dis/trust for media/narrative and more.

So what can we do about it?

Play into the crisis



Here’s three companies that may be positioned to benefit from internal havoc inside of the United States

One of my favorite stocks under this theme is Smith and Wesson Inc. ($SWBI)

They are:

Over 173 years old, with a regarded line of products and a conservative management team

Extremely cyclically that always benefit during elections, financial crises, fear of regulation and moments of chaos/riots

Pay a dividend, fairly priced

Right now we’re seeing inventory high ($175M worth), sales declining slightly and margins falling slightly—perfect timing for fear-driven sales to jump again and surprise.

I’ve written a full article on this: Follow State Speculator AND DM me to request to read the whole article. I will send it to you.

BBC

Second is the industry that always benefits as a result of internal chaos and crime-sprees.

Corecivic ($CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. is a diversified, government-solutions company. The Company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential and non-residential alternatives to incarceration to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. With Geo Group, CoreCivic is a major private operator of correctional and detention facilities in the U.S

CoreCivic maintains significant contracts with federal agencies, particularly Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), and the Bureau of Prisons (BOP). As of late 2025 and early 2026, the company reported increased contract activity, with new and renewed contracts focused on boosting detention capacity. These contracts often feature multi-year terms with options for extensions

For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025, Corecivic Inc revenues increased 13% to $2.21B. Net income increased 69% to $116.5M.

Quarterly

Total Assets 3.26B

Total Liabilities 1.85B

As of December 31st, they’re sitting on 97.93M in cash. They’ve also reduced their outstanding shares by 8% over the last year.

CoreCivic trades at a P/E of approximately 16.8x, with a forward P/E of 12.2X, well below the U.S. Commercial Services industry average of 22.9x and the peer average of 30.4x

Lastly, and most controversial is:

Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc. ($AXON) is a U.S.-based public safety technology company best known for its TASER conducted energy weapons and police body-worn cameras. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, it builds a connected ecosystem of hardware, cloud software, and AI tools used by law enforcement, justice systems, and increasingly private enterprises worldwide.

With more riots, vandalism, theft, assaults, that calls for more demand for police tech, body cams, evidence systems to contain the destabilization.

Their list of products include:

TASER devices (legacy cash generator)

Body cameras (hardware wedge)

In-car cameras, interview room systems

Evidence.com (cloud platform)

AI tools (report writing, transcription, analytics)

License plate readers + real-time surveillance

Now they are working on the use of drones, robotics, 911 systems

Trend

Their cloud/software segment is now ~40% of revenue and growing faster than hardware—personally, this type of change is quite scary to me but its a sign of the technological era we are in right now.

Revenue for 2025 totaled $2.78B, growing ~30%+ with recent growth tied to federal agencies scaling usage, immigration enforcement tech and broader surveillance tooling—all trends occurring as we speak.

Retailers are even using body cams more and more as well for anti-theft, safety purposes. They’v been popular with Uber drivers for obvious reasons.

Financials

Total assets: ≈ $3.2–$3.3B

Cash & equivalents: strong liquidity with 356M

Asset turnover: ~0.48x

Debt-to-equity: ~0.56

Net debt-to-equity: ~0.05 (very low net debt)

This is NOT a value play compared to CoreCivic which has low P/E, and steady cash flow. Axon is priced like a high-growth tech platform. They are reinvesting heavily for continued growth rather than aiming for profits—which has its own risks.

State Speculator

Each one of these could be viewed through the scope of a political agenda or angle—but that’s not the point I’m aiming to make. What’s more important to consider is the likelihood of internal disruption occurring and the necessity for these services mentioned. At some point, the amount of foreign persons is going to be a recipe for disaster, especially if the flow of money fails. Thus far, the largest spending tied to illegal immigration is $45B for detention infrastructure and $29.9B for enforcement operations ($CXW and AXON 0.00%↑ sectors , respectively).



At the same time, your average Joe and Jane, even in “blue states” will consider a Smith and Wesson in their closet as they perversely request for more surveillance and more police involvement to establish order.

I understand arguments against touching this space—but State Speculator is about grappling with the situation we have in front of us to speculate how we can best play it—even if it’s an unfortunate situation.

What are some chaos-on-home-soil stocks that you can think of? Comment below and don’t forget to subscribe to State Speculator!