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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
3d

Related to Axon Enterprises in its product would be Wrap Technologies. Their BoloWrap ties the target's legs, tripping him to the ground. It doesn't use any electric current that zaps the target, so it results in an effective but less painful application of force.

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