South Korea has now launched a full scale emergency economic response amid oil import shortages due to the Strait of Hormuz blockade. The government has created five task forces, focused on different aspects of the problem are scheduled to meet twice weekly. As part of their steps, they are desperately shifting back to coal and nuclear energy to survive.

They’re also looking to pass a “war supplementary budget” around 25 trillion won ($16–19B USD) and urging the public to conserve energy in the interim. What is expected to be included in this?

Consumer subsidies / vouchers

Support for SMEs & exposed industries

Fuel tax cuts + price controls

Liquidity measures (bond buybacks, stabilization funds)

Is this relatively normal? No, this is extremely serious. We’re talking about the world’s 10th largest economy, a G20 member, a semiconductor superpower and the country that fabricates a quarter of the world’s memory chips in a panic.

The last package that remotely resembles this one was the 2020 COVID emergency supplementary budgets that involved multiple supplementary budget rollouts totaling 66 trillion won, framed as a “simple national emergency economic response”. The spending package before that? It was during the Great Financial Crash of 2008. They both ended up flushing massive liquidity, directly throughout their financial system.

The South Korean government isn’t stopping there…

Emergency Economic Measures: To counter economic fallout from regional conflict, the government is conducting a 5 trillion won bond buyback and extending fuel tax cuts to lower retail prices.

Petrochemical Restructuring: Pressure is being applied to the petrochemical sector to restructure towards high-value products, with tailored government support for financing and R&D.

AI Basic Act (2026): Korea has introduced the “Basic Act on the Development of Artificial Intelligence,” marking it as one of the world’s first comprehensive AI laws. It mandates human oversight for “high-impact AI” in critical sectors like finance and safety.

Neulbom School: Full-time elementary education (8 am–8 pm) is being expanded nationwide to provide tailored education and after-school care.

South Korea is intervening into their local market in a big way.

Market reaction

South Korean KOSPI index shares dropped more than 6% on Monday of last week to close ​at their lowest level in two weeks. It has opened Monday of this week down over 4%. Now, the won weakened to a 17-year low.

South Korea’s 10-year government bond yield rose to 3.87%, its highest level since November 2023, as inflation risks from surging oil prices mounted in a country heavily reliant on energy imports.

Consistent winners across crises in South Korea—Energy and Utilities

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP): South Korea's largest state-backed electric utility, responsible for 96% of the nation’s electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as of 2023. SK Innovation (096770.KS): A major South Korean energy company. It operates in oil refining, marketing, and battery technology. SK Gas Co., Ltd. (018670.KS) is a major South Korean supplier of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and energy products. It focuses on LPG supply, LNG/LPG power generation, and terminal operations

Whitehaven Coal website

Why they benefit:

Subsidies + price caps = guaranteed margins

Government compensation schemes

Strategic importance in crises

With this said, I don’t know if we can be too careful right now. If you look further, these companies have loads of debt, not the healthiest of balance sheets and rapid fluctuations in their annual net income. Their value upside may be minimal, too.

Instead, if you wanted to assume the bailouts will hit the “national champions” in Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor Company and POSCO Holdings (companies seen as too important to fail)—thats a fair play too. However, fundamentally South Korea has an energy problem and whoever can fill this hole will be rewarded immensely. So where else would be the play here?

International Asian Energy Players To Benefit

PT ALAMTRI RESOURCES TBK (Previously Adaro Energy)

Why this is your cleanest coal play:

Indonesia is already Asia’s largest thermal coal exporter and also has exposure to met coal.

Korea can ramp imports quickly (existing logistics + proximity)

Coal is the fastest fallback fuel in an emergency

Why AlamTri? They have a massive export capacity, integrated logistics in place already and strong positioning following a financial restructuring. Since coal demand spikes immediately, not gradually, they’re nearby to match this demand and AlamTri is a big player.

If you want a FULL report on this company, I’ve covered it on my website before. Please message me to request for the free full coverage.

WOODSIDE ENERGY

Another to benefit? Woodside Energy out of Australia. In 2025, Australia supplied ~31.4% of South Korea’s LNG imports. This puts it ahead of Qatar.

Already covered here on State Speculator:

I strongly encourage you to review Woodside. In late February a new contract has already been signed for ~0.5 million tonnes/year with KOGAS in South Korea.

WHITEHAVEN COAL

Lastly, also from Australia—Whitehaven Coal. Whitehaven Coal is an Australian coal mining company focused on exporting metallurgical and high-energy thermal coal from Australia to customers in Asia.

Whitehaven has a P/E of 12.41, a history of paying a healthy dividend and has manageable debt levels—most crucial is their existing strong leverage to Korean utilities.

Korea alone generated A$440M in revenue in FY2025. Better yet, that number jumped 58% YoY

Moreover, like ALAMTRI RESOURCES, Whitehaven does both sides of coal. While they can solve the energy crisis with their thermal coal, the other companies that are in line for another bailout such as POSCO holdings for shipbuilding, car manufacturing and steel sectors can also meet demand provided by Whitehaven.

Whitehaven is up over 7% at the time of writing Sunday evening (from where I am in the Western Hemisphere).

It’s worth saying that Russia is another beneficiary of this chaos since that Russia provides ~45% of the uranium and via SUEK AG, a private Swiss company, ranks #2 by shipment volume of coal into Korea. This is actually a supplier/trader acting as importer-of-record in trade data—with the coal ultimately coming from Russia. Relevant for those of you with continued access to Russia

Despite policy changes, laws passed and spending packages were looking at a dire situation with no long-term solutions. The South Korean government may be a State Speculators paradise given this new wave of distortions that they are expeditiously moving towards. Governments will continue to throw out temporary solutions to structural issues and especially in the case of Korea, will always generate policy that benefit the large multinational corporations, even if everything is failing around it.

Despite the big companies being closest to the policy-making machine, my inclination is to avoid South Korean equities entirely. It may be more prudent to focus on the points that East Asia cannot live without, crisis or not—and I believe that takes us to energy. More specifically, coal, LNG and nuclear coming out of Indonesia and Australia. These companies can benefit from both the direct energy consumption (thermal coal) and the “stimulus spending” that later requires metallurgical coal. I wouldn’t be surprised if the US companies are bidding for contracts now since nobody wants to see economic collapse from their powerful Eastern ally—and that includes Russia, too.