For decades, critical mineral byproducts were treated as secondary revenue streams — priced on smelter formulas, subject to treatment charges, and exposed to foreign processing bottlenecks. However that is changing as the US mining industry focuses on domestic processing capacity with policy support.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is one company that has done a deal recently…to profit from their… antimony…?It’s not a typo. Project Vault and talks of government price floors have made two companies take advantage of their projects amid high-commodity prices given extreme demand from the top government offices for critical minerals.

The Company

Americas Gold & Silver is a rapidly growing North American mining company producing silver, copper, and antimony from high-grade operations in the U.S. & Mexico. In Dec. 2024, Americas acquired 100% ownership of the Galena Complex (Idaho) in a transaction with Eric Sprott, former 40% Galena owner, in exchange becoming Americas' largest shareholder at ~14%. This unitized Galena as a cornerstone U.S. silver asset and the nation’s largest antimony mine. In Dec. 2025, Americas acquired the fully permitted, past-producing Crescent Silver Mine (9 mi from Galena) with the world’s 3ʳᵈ highest-grade silver mineral resource, creating significant potential future synergies through shared infrastructure & processing. Americas also owns & operates the Cosalá Ops. in Mexico.

Americas is fully funded to aggressively grow production at the Galena Complex, Crescent and in Mexico with an aim to be a leading North American silver producer and a key source of U.S.-produced antimony.

Given the immense demand for critical minerals like antimony, they’ve taken advantage of their deposit that was just sitting on the books. Currently, they have copper, lead, silver, gold and antimony in their metal deposits.

Prior to this announcement, they were getting paid for their copper, gold and antimony—however, they were not getting paid market prices for their antimony. After decades of prices being under $5 per pound for antimony producers, the market has recently jumped to roughly $24 per pound due to Chinese supply restrictions.

fast markets

Why did they miss out on this price?

Americas did not sell refined antimony metal into the spot market.

Instead, they sold:

Antimony-bearing concentrates

To smelters or traders

Under negotiated off-take contracts

Those contracts typically were price-based on formulas, included treatment charges and rarely provide anything close to 100% contained metal. If antimony prices spike suddenly (as they did due to China export controls and military demand), producers on formula contracts don’t capture full upside immediately. Essentially, they were getting junk prices, not purified prices.

Things Changed: The New Deal

As a result of Project Vault, they are now developing a joint venture agreement to establish a new leaching processing plant to withdraw the antimony from their mined material. Now there’s a three way deal between United States Antimony Corp, Americas Gold and Silver and the Department of War.

The JV, which will be 51% owned by Americas and 49% by US Antimony will provide a mine-to-finished antimony production solution to secure the supply chain for this critical mineral within the United States.

Highlights:

U.S.-Based Vertical Integration: The JV will construct a new antimony processing plant in Idaho’s Silver Valley. This construction and processing business will be overseen by representatives of each company.

Americas-Controlled Feedstock and Site: Americas will contribute the site under existing operating permits for the JV Facility at its Galena Complex in Idaho and will sell antimony feed material mined from the Galena Complex to the JV on market terms (around $20 per pound).

Operational and Market Expertise: US Antimony will contribute its knowledge and technical expertise in constructing and operating these types of facilities and will provide the JV with access to its extensive antimony marketing network including the U.S. Government. Subject to the completion of supply agreements, US Antimony will purchase the antimony produced by the JV at market terms.

The CEO of Americas Gold and Silver commented on the deal “…In 2025 alone we produced 561,000 pounds of antimony contained in concentrate from the Galena Complex and we’re just getting started. We are very excited to roll up our sleeves and work together with the US Antimony team to write the next chapter and do our part to strengthen the U.S. based critical mineral space.”

The Other Company

United States Antimony… a company that has been a major recipient of government support already.

Not Bad Share Price Move!

A 6 Month Kicker?

The last antimony processing plant that was built began construction in March, 1942 (in WW2). It was completed production in September of 1942. A 6 month time period even throughout a war. At the same time, US Antimony Corp has recently built a processing plant down in Bolivia—and guess how long it took them to complete production? 6 Months.



This is not to say this project will take only 6 months—but with the Department of War eager to be handed high-grade antimony bars on their doorstep from domestic sources they can directly control—I don’t anticipate much in line of delays.

Sign of the Times

Whether it be the craze for lithium, the green light go ahead for uranium, the nickel futures shutdown in London or most recently silver’s performance and COMEX shock—there’s been no shortage of having commodities in financial headlines. There’s no question we’re in a commodity bull-run. On their own, they’re bound to do well. However, they’re not on their own. We’re in a state-accelerated reindustrialization cycle in the mining sector.

The newfound state-level interests to invest, create policy change, price floors and infrastructure development to clear a path for enhanced supply of strategic critical minerals is so immense that it’s forcing companies to proactively respond. In this case, Americas, an old, yet steady silver producer is coming to the table not because of their fat margins from silver—but rather—the metal few cared about until now—antimony.

Companies who even produce the slightest critical mineral or who have sufficient processing capacity to purify byproducts/waste will now appear more and more in headlines. Expect more signing of contracts with large critical mineral players, if not directly with Western governments.

What does this mean for you and I? There are hundreds of companies out there that are primarily regarded as copper, gold or silver companies but they also own assets that have previously demonstrated the presence of rare earth minerals and critical minerals. As of now, it’s just sitting there.

If we couple this reality with the massive government cheques being cut for a reliable supply of these minerals— some of these mining companies will soon discover they’ve stumbled upon a 2nd type of gold mine.

For some guidance—copper mining deposits are more likely to provide critical mineral by-products.

Follow State Speculator for more!