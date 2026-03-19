I just spoke with someone in Mexico who immediately answered the question of “how are things going?” with an expression of deep concern regarding Trump’s new Latin American alliance. His main concerns were that politically, Mexico is antagonistic towards the United States, its not shy of valuable resources and Trump has a habit of bluntly saying he can “take [their resource] if he wants”.

What is this New Latin America Alliance?

SHIELD (Shield of the Americas) is a newly announced U.S.-led security initiative aimed at coordinating Latin American partners in joint efforts against cartels and transnational criminal networks. It emphasizes intelligence sharing, surveillance integration, and the potential use of military force. U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) is the military body responsible for overseeing U.S. operations in Latin America and the Caribbean, making it the natural executor of initiatives like SHIELD.

SOUTHCOM is just as hungry for money as anyone else in Congress:

U.S. Invests More Than $3 Million to Strengthen Panama’s Border Security and Regional Cooperation

As per congress.gov For FY2026, the Department of the Army requested $225.0 million for SOUTHCOM

For FY2026, DOW requested $350.1 million for SOUTHCOM counterdrug programs as part of a broader line item for Drug Interdiction and Counterdrug Activities.

Despite these huge sums of funding, SOUTHCOM reportedly identified to Congress a total of $60.2 million in unfunded priorities for FY2026

The News:

Trump now vows to use US military force against cartels across Latin America

Seventeen countries signed onto a joint security declaration as Trump convened his closest hemispheric allies in Florida for an inaugural Shield of the Americas Summit. Trump proudly declared “a commitment to using lethal military force to destroy the sinister cartels and terrorist networks.” He furthermore highlighted the “amazing weaponry” and surveillance technology to identify narco actors in cooperation with Latin American countries.

However, not everybody joined the party.

Key Countries Not Included/Absent:

Mexico: Notably absent despite being a top trade partner and neighbor.

Brazil: A dominant regional power not included in the alliance.

Colombia: Historically a key U.S. security partner, but not invited.

Canada: Noted as absent from the initiative.

Haiti: Excluded despite a major security crisis.

Venezuela & Nicaragua: Excluded, with the initiative focusing on countering their regional influence.

Uruguay and Guatemala are excluded too, seemingly given their lack of resources and organized crime presence.

Most of the countries above are antagonistic towards the United States. What makes this moment especially volatile is not just the rhetoric—it’s the ambiguity. With military language, resource strategy, geopolitical hints, and anti-cartel operations beginning to merge, it becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish between counter-narcotics actions and broader geopolitical positioning.

Further recommended content on this topic https://x.com/CartelWatchNet/status/2031127275366920537?s=20 Great account I recommend

Now Ecuador

On March 3, the military forces of Ecuador and the USA began operations in Ecuador against ‘recognized terrorist organizations,’ which are a powerful example of the commitment that partner countries in Latin America and the Caribbean Basin show in the fight against the horror of narco-terrorism.



“We thank the members of the Ecuadorian Armed Forces for their unwavering dedication in this fight, expressed through their courage and enthusiasm in continuous actions against narco-terrorists in their country,” said the Southern Command commander.

For China, this has been a blow to one of their illicit trading partners. Targeting these groups is mainly to weaken China’s influence as opposed to realistically “stop fentanyl” which is still being trafficked across the border as you read this.

Silver Under Siege: How Chaos Shapes Mexico’s Mining Market Matt Ball · Feb 13 Mexico is a unique place with unique people—it is a place with a failed state but a somewhat functional society with lots of interesting history. Unfortunately, when you think of Mexico you may immediately conjure up ideas of narcos holding machine guns, yellow caution tape and travel advisories. These images are justified given that it’s a place where … Read full story

**Calendar of the year Joke**



- January - Nicolás Maduro: Captured and extradited (Venezuela)

- February - El Mencho: Taken down (Mexico)

- March - Rafael Correa: Next to be captured and extradited (Ecuador)

My Take On What Exactly is Going On

This isn’t a single-policy move—it’s a layered strategy that can be interpreted through multiple lenses

Trump is securing resources throughout the Americas (oil, gas, rare earths, silver, lithium, water, copper, fertilizer). The US Administration is adopting a sort of Portuguese Empire type approach of harvesting the resources from the Americas and sending them back home to the mainland. Trump is fighting China, with Latin American countries being proxies. Ecuador had ranked the most dangerous country for homicides in 2024 amid mass cartel subsidiaries fighting for port access for Chinese equipment. It’s a well known fact that China has an immense power over Ecuadorian officials, and they utilize Ecuador as a means to pierce into the Southern border. In fact, during the signing of SHIELD, Trump said, “[to prevent] malign foreign influences from outside the Western Hemisphere from gaining influence in the region”. Is he talking about Greece? Or perhaps he’s saying China without saying China.



China has had major ideological campaigns in Central America, too. Trump (and this is pure speculation on my part) is normalizing control of illicit markets. It’s no secret that the USA and all of their agencies aren’t heavily involved with the arms trafficking to various organizations already.



I’ve previously covered that my experience in Mexico has been that Mexicans believe that the Cartels are the status quo, same-old, same-old crime but the reality is that narco groups are advancing in sophistication, weaponry, digital prowess and are becoming increasingly militaristic. Directly, they are not a threat to the USA Green Berets, but it speaks to a chaos that has been building up South of the border—and it’s better to establish some sort of order with these criminal markets.

“And until somebody finds a way to convince 20% of the population to stop snorting and smoking that shit, order's the best we can hope for."- Sicario (2015)

Security Pretext Expanding into Leverage

Finally, what begins as intelligence sharing and counter-narcotics cooperation can gradually evolve into deeper operational presence. Over time, this risks shifting from partnership to dependency—particularly in countries with weaker institutions or ongoing internal instability. The number one dependence tool already active in El Salvador, Ecuador and Panama? The dollar.

Straight from the Horse’s Mouth

I see Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Iran, China, Russia… no Narco Organizations Listed

State Speculators

While missiles fly in the Middle East, big moves are happening in the Western Hemisphere with the United States consolidating its power, resources and geopolitical blockades against China’s invasive efforts. SHIELD and its enforcement arm of SOUTHCOM, I suspect, is only partly related to drug gangs, and the main goals are larger and geopolitical in nature.

While most are sympathetic towards the United States and the US dollar, opposition remains and we may be facing brand new conflicts throughout the Americas. This opposition is bound to create volatility in these commodity-rich economies—especially as markets figure out that US military presence wasn’t only about illicit drug markets after all.

While my friend remains uncertain of the future of Mexico, his concerns are valid. If missiles are crushing gas fields and hospitals overseas, what’s stopping this from happening here? Such a result would surely impact the ‘VIX’ and the value of the Mexican Peso.

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