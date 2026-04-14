Okay—by now I’ve covered a big chunk of the periodic table and you may be sick of chemistry class—but tantalum is different.

Tantalum (Ta, atomic number 73) is a rare, dense, ductile and blue-gray transition metal is officially considered as a critical mineral by the U.S., EU, and Australia due to its high importance in electronics, defense, and medical industries, combined with significant supply risks. It is essential for producing high-performance capacitors, jet engines, and medical implants.

It is recognized for its extreme corrosion resistance and high melting point, making it extremely sought after. With that said, it’s estimated there is less than 300 kt Ta in the earth's crust. Unfortunately for a Western audience, the United States has a 100% reliance on their imports with approximately 39% coming from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and nearly as much coming from Rwanda.

To make matters worse on the supply side, the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group seized control of a key mining town in Eastern Congo, tightening its grip on one of the most strategically important sources of coltan in the world (coltan is a dull black metallic ore from which the elements niobium and tantalum are extracted).

Tantalum has the highest percentage of small artisanal miners too with an estimated 64% of global production, making the supply chain more complex and less reliable

The Demand Side

Before the President Trump’s Project Vault spending package of $12B, $1B went towards accumulating physical critical minerals—most do not know that up to $100 million of that went into tantalum.

The Department of Labor also allocated $22M into a supply chain program—and a number of geopolitical deals between USA, Australia, EU and the Congo indirectly touch tantalum hits well into the billions in defense supply chains, semiconductor inputs, aerospace components.

In Canada, under the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (CMIF) there’s also been funding coming from state sources. Approximately $20 million CAD from a government grant went to the Rose Lithium–Tantalum Project for infrastructure.

This isn’t haphazard spending—almost all server boards and circuitry contain tantalum. That’s satellites, laptops, cellphones, automobiles, fighter jets, medical equipment.

Clearly, the demand is already there—but latest scientific research highlights extended capacities for tantalum.

Scientific News

Reported in Science, a metallic material called θ-phase tantalum nitride achieved a thermal conductivity of about 1,110 watts per meter-kelvin—about three times higher than copper’s 400 watts per meter-kelvin. And it works in a way scientists have never seen before. “Our result breaks the historic ceiling for heat transport in metallic materials,” says physicist and engineer Yongjie Hu at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Given [this conductor’s] superior performance, it has the potential to complement or even replace copper.” Perhaps the latter part is an extreme statement—but given this newfound efficiency—we’re looking at perhaps a generational change in our materials we take for granted.

This configuration of tantalum has been known for sometime, but never studied till now. This the atomic structure generated by Hu lets phonons travel unusually long distances with minimal interference. This discovery provides a new direction for scientists designing next-generation thermal materials—that entities like the United States government need in a technological era.

Other research out of Princeton University has created a tantalum-silicon quantum chip which achieves >1 ms coherence which is ~3× labs compared to laboratory studies and ~15× than current industry.

One of the more interesting recent findings is that adding tantalum compounds (Ta-based oxides) into high-nickel cathodes significantly improves battery stability. Researchers showed that tantalum oxide suppresses structural degradation in lithium-ion cathodes. All of this resulted in a much longer cycle life and improved thermal stability that the EV industry can utilize.

From Cornell University, Zhong et al 2025 in Condensed Matter published: Machine learning potential for predicting thermal conductivity of θ-phase and amorphous Tantalum Nitride where they concluded “…This study provides insights into the thermal transport mechanisms of TaN, offering guidance for its application in advanced electronic and thermal management devices” This research helped explain heat transport behavior in nano-level films and improves design accuracy for advanced semiconductor packaging.

All of this goes towards new potential breakthroughs as artificial intelligence gains even more widespread use and heat dissipation becomes a data-center bottleneck of the future.

So how can we play tantalum?

Tantalum stocks are rare, as the market is dominated by private companies and artisanal mining, but investment options are slowly growing through junior explorers

Globe Metals & Mining (GBE.AX) Focused on developing the Kanyika Niobium-Tantalum Project in Malawi.

Resouro Strategic Metals (TSXV:RSM): Actively exploring the Tiros Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil for titanium and rare earth elements

If you’re interested in reading more stock picks that seek to take advantage not only of scientific advancements but top-down financing from geopolitical bottlenecks, become a State Speculator!

Taken together, tantalum sits at the intersection of everything that defines the next decade—energy storage, AI infrastructure, advanced computing, and defense systems—yet its supply remains fragmented, geopolitically exposed, and structurally fragile.

What makes this particularly compelling is the asymmetry: demand is not speculative, it is already embedded across nearly every critical system, while new scientific breakthroughs are expanding its utility even further—at a time when copper supplies are also in question. Whether it’s enabling longer-lasting batteries, redefining thermal conductivity limits, or pushing the boundaries of quantum hardware, tantalum is quietly becoming a must-have more now than ever. And in markets, the most interesting opportunities are often where importance is rising faster than awareness—tantalum may be one of those rare cases. The volatile junior miners are where we could see a price explosion take place.