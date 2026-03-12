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Jay Bremyer's avatar
Jay Bremyer
Mar 13

I don't know how you have the time or skill set to search thru so much material for these shifting details, in this case along the sanction program, but I sure do appreciate the information you're sharing. In this case not sure what is happening. So much with this administration is disjointed and shifting depending on who has the president's ear. But I maintain hope that there is an overriding strategy which will tune the various programs to some sort of positive resolution yielding more peaceful cooperation and humane conditions for the populations of this planet.

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