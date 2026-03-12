Major changes are taking place from the US Treasury Department. They’re preparing for further conflicts by keeping their sanctioned list active. However, if you read carefully through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) filings, you’ll spot an interesting trend taking place. Sanctions enforcement appears to be shifting from escalation to management.

On March 6, 2026, the U.S. Treasury removed one Russia-related entity from the ‘Specially Designated Nationals’ sanctions list— Globe Trekkers, a logistics company based in the UAE. This was done without providing an official reason.

Dubai became a major hub for import/exports because chips, controllers and processes can be legally imported there, re-exported to Russia with altered documentation as commercial electronics. This was one reason why so many UAE incorporated companies were hit with sanctions in 2023—and most are still in effect—but Globe Trekkers is free.

Analysts suggest such removals often indicate a successful overhaul of internal compliance, a change in business practices, or a resolution of issues regarding the company's operations. However, I believe there’s more than meets the eye.

When the company was sanctioned in 2023, the U.S. Treasury stated that Globe Trekkers shipped “high-priority goods, including processing units, to Russia.”

What may that mean in plain English? In export-control terminology, “processing units” usually refers to:

Microprocessors / CPUs

Intel or AMD server processors

ARM-based chips

embedded processors for electronics

Microcontrollers, crucial for modern warfare:

drones

missiles

avionics

military communications

GPUs / high-performance chips for:

targeting software

radar processing

satellite imaging

AI-based targeting systems

The list maintained by the U.S., EU, Japan, and the UK for “processing units” includes items such as integrated circuits, signal processors, tantalum & ceramic capacitors, data transmission equipment, satellite communication components . These are core components used in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine.

Why this doesn’t add up…

The U.S. does not usually sanction small logistics companies unless they are tied to something significant— like weaponry, satellite activity or military communications (Here’s their instagram account…) @globetrekkers_uae GLOBETREKKERS LLC on Instagram: "Our Globe Trekkers LLC provide…

In February the U.S. imposed additional sanctions connected to Russia and the Ukraine war negotiations. The U.S. also slowed the sale of certain Russian oil assets to maintain pressure on Moscow during peace negotiations — so its not a global change of heart

The lack of commentary regarding the delisting speaks volumes—& why now?

I don’t believe this to be an ordinary “corporate compliance” issue that was resolved—Russia is getting the green light for some reason—and they’ve been getting that same green light in other ways.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Is A Pattern Occurring?

Individually, each of these moves may appear minor. But when viewed together, they begin to suggest a broader shift in how sanctions are being administered.

A week ago, the US granted a general license for Russia to profit from its oil to India to bypass its own sanctions:

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is issuing Russia-related General License 133, “Authorizing the Delivery and Sale of Crude Oil and Petroleum Products of Russian Federation Origin Loaded on Vessels as of March 5, 2026 to India.

This wasn’t a one off move either—two months ago a similar general license was granted allowing them [Russian companies] to profit from retail gas station services outside of Russia.

The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is issuing Russia-related General License 131B, "Authorizing Certain Transactions for the Negotiation of and Entry Into Contingent Contracts for the Sale of Lukoil International GmbH and Related Maintenance Activities."

Just before New Years, an executive for Sberbank, a major Russian bank was deleted from the sanctions list too—one individual, albeit incredibly influential.

BURIKO, Alexandra Yurevna (Cyrillic: БУРИКО, Александра Юрьевна), Russia; DOB 06 Jun 1977; POB Moscow, Russia; nationality Russia; Gender Female; Secondary sanctions risk: See Section 11 of Executive Order 14024. (individual) [RUSSIA-EO14024] (Linked To: PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY SBERBANK OF RUSSIA).

Even Other Citizens Affiliated with Russia are Freed

A couple of weeks ago, three Mali citizens affiliated with Russia, specifically the Private Military Wagner Group were deleted from the sanctions list as well:

BAGAYOKO, Adama, Mali; DOB 14 Sep 1979; POB Bamako, Mali; nationality Mali; citizen Mali; Gender Male; Secondary sanctions risk: See Section 11 of Executive Order 14024.; Passport AA0262268 (Mali) (individual) [RUSSIA-EO14024] (Linked To: PRIVATE MILITARY COMPANY 'WAGNER').



DIARRA, Alou Boi, Bamako, Mali; DOB 01 Sep 1981; POB Kati Koulikoro, Mali; nationality Mali; citizen Mali; Gender Male; Secondary sanctions risk: See Section 11 of Executive Order 14024.; Passport DA0004002 (Mali) (individual) [RUSSIA-EO14024] (Linked To: PRIVATE MILITARY COMPANY 'WAGNER').



CAMARA, Sadio, Bamako, Mali; Malibougou, Kati, Koulikoro, Mali; DOB 22 Mar 1979; POB Kati, Koulikoro, Mali; nationality Mali; citizen Mali; Gender Male; Secondary sanctions risk: See Section 11 of Executive Order 14024.; Passport DA0004031 (Mali) expires 15 Oct 2015 (individual) [RUSSIA-EO14024] (Linked To: PRIVATE MILITARY COMPANY 'WAGNER').

Delistings from OFAC happen; it’s a fluid list that is constantly being updated. Notwithstanding, with concerns about military supplies to continue the war in Iran gaining coverage, the Straight of Hormuz remaining effectively closed and other military action taking place in Latin America, its unique timing. This is especially the case since all of this has occurred within the last 90 days. Could it be that the USA is trying to slowly cooperate with Russia to gain their help to continue their ambitions in Latin America and the Middle East?

Would the USA be doing these changes if they didn’t need to or weren’t offered something more enticing by Russia? While most of Russia remains poor and dysfunctional, its role on the global stage is pivotal. Speculating on what actions will happen next creates huge advantages for our portfolios.

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