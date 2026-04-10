Even though minerals like tungsten, cobalt, dysprosium, gallium and germanium, cesium gain the headlines for critical mineral urgency—many have missed a chemical duo that is not only critical for an advanced economy but for you and I at the dinner table.

In late 2025, the Department of Interior added phosphate (PO 3/4-) to the official Critical Minerals List, identifying it as crucial for semiconductor manufacturing, defense technologies, and lithium-ion battery chemistries.

At the same time, an executive order came titled: PROMOTING THE NATIONAL DEFENSE BY ENSURING AN ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF ELEMENTAL PHOSPHORUS AND GLYPHOSATE-BASED HERBICIDES was signed a couple of months ago without getting much recognition either.

It’s worth distinguishing elemental phosphorus (P) from phosphate. Pure phosphorus is a processed product from phosphate mining. It is pervasive in defense supply chains and is therefore crucial to military readiness and national defense. Elemental phosphorus is also a critical precursor element for the production of glyphosate-based herbicides

Why is this relevant right now?

There is no direct one-for-one chemical alternative to generate glyphosate-based herbicides that remains economical. If the USA continues forward with a lack of access to glyphosate-based herbicides, this would critically jeopardize agricultural productivity, adding pressure to the domestic food system.

As per the executive order: “Nonetheless, the United States’ ability to domestically produce those critical inputs is extremely limited. Indeed, there is only a single domestic producer of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides, and this producer does not meet our annual needs for those inputs” (This is Bayer via Monsanto Division).

Supply chain—Both are Required

Phosphate (mining) → upstream

Elemental phosphorus (processing) → downstream bottleneck

The chain of chemistry:

Phosphate = commoditized, investable and somewhat accessible domestically

Elemental phosphorus = strategic chokepoint, NOT really investable directly

Glyphosate = downstream, dominated by Bayer

The production of glyphosate relies on sourcing phosphorus, which is extracted from phosphate rock ore.

Admittedly, one of the last times I heard of phosphate was in Breaking Bad.

Phosphine Gas was used in this scene

The Market

The U.S. phosphate market is facing a significant supply and affordability crisis since early this year, driven by a combination of import tariffs, logistical disruptions, and rising global demand for fertilizers around the world.

The supply situation now:

Morocco holds the vast majority of the world’s phosphate reserves (approx. 70% or 50 billion metric tons). Hidden in this is a geopolitical concentration. This Moroccan production is controlled by OCP Group, a state-run group making geopolitical relations with very sensitive. Otherwise, the top producers are China, Morocco, the United States, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, whom together dominate global supply. These countries account for nearly 80% of global annual production.

Top Phosphate Producing Countries (2023–2024 Estimates)

China: ~90–105 million metric tons (MT) annually. Worse yet, China has previously restricted phosphate exports

Morocco: ~28.7–35 million MT annually.

United States: ~19.6–20 million MT annually.

Despite having a significant resource inside the USA, they are a net importer (by at least 50%!). Domestic production is extremely limited and concentrated, leaving the U.S. structurally dependent.

Since it is currently not feasible to produce glyphosate or elemental phosphorus on a commercial scale without first mining phosphate—and we know there is a serious demand for glyphosate for agricultural production—we can speculate as to which companies will benefit from enhanced demand in mining phosphate rock.



Investment Reality: Where You Can and Can’t Invest

❌ Not Investable (Directly)

Elemental phosphorus production and Glyphosate manufacturing (effectively dominated by Bayer AG)

✅ Investable

Phosphate mining and fertilizers as a precursor to this process

This is the only accessible entry point into the supply chain.

Company #1

Nutrien

Nutrien is one of the largest fertilizer companies in the world, formed in 2018 through the merger of PotashCorp and Agrium in Canada. It also operates the Aurora mine in North Carolina and the White Springs mine in Florida.

They operate across three major segments:

Potash (their crown jewel – #1 globally)

Nitrogen

Retail (ag inputs distribution) → huge global farm retail network

Nutrien is a secondary player in phosphates as they produce phosphate fertilizers.

Operating Cash Flow (CFO): ~$4.0B – $5.4B

Total Assets: ~$52.3B

Total Current Assets: ~$14.75B

Total Liabilities: ~$26.9B

Total Current Liabilities: ~$11.0B

Net Debt: $11.3B

Nutrien is responsible for around 5% of the world’s phosphate fertilizers

(In fact this is one my picks for next week’s Cash Quad—a fun little post I do every Monday with 4 stock tickers and their themes. Very simple but helpful). Subscribe to Matt, On The Ball to join it.

Company #2

Mosaic Company

Mosaic is a major global producer of phosphate and potash fertilizers, but more specialized than Nutrien.

Core segments:

Phosphates (dominant strength)

Potash

Less downstream distribution vs. Nutrien

Mosaic is one of the largest phosphate producers in the world (critical for crop yields)

They hold a strong U.S. footprint + assets in Brazil (important AG market). Through its subsidiary Mosaic Fertilizantes, it operates five phosphate rock mines in Brazil. Historically, their share price has been more volatile than Nutrien because phosphates are a more cyclical market.

Operating Cash Flow (CFO): $825M

Total Assets: ~$24.5B

Total Current Assets: ~$5.2B

Total Liabilities: ~($10–12B range, est. recent)**

Total Current Liabilities: ~($4–5B range, typical)** (derived from filings trends)

Net Debt: ~($3–5B range, approx.)

Mosaic is responsible for around 10–15% of the phosphate fertilizer in the world making it the purest phosphate exposure in public markets.

Both are trading around 15 times earnings—and pay a dividend of about 3.25% (data above is taken from FY25)

Referencing Breaking Bad again…These two companies can say this:

This post involved a little bit of chemistry—but the takeaway should be the importance of establishing exposure to phosphate rock. Both the Mosaic Company and Nutrien mine phosphate rock, serving as the two largest producers of phosphate fertilizer in North America.

The executive orders and critical mineral lists are filed. Unfortunately, prepare for empty shelves and a rush of new spending into securing fertilizer sources—and this is going to include phosphorus chemistry.

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