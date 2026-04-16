Carbon credits, windmills, bitcoin miners and solar panels…for the most part, I think can be considered as an inflated mania in the markets. Rather than enhance GDP via more energy consumption, it has primarily resulted in a lot of capital misallocation. If you don’t believe me, all you have to do is to look at what management of these sectors are paying themselves from investor equity with or without delivering a viable product (not all of course). This is to say nothing whether that product is economically viable or competitive.

As evidence of this, the U.S. provides roughly $15–16B annually in federal renewable subsidies, the majority of which come in the form of tax credits (~$5–9B for solar and wind alone). While this may simply just sound like a billion here—a billion there, the real startling number is seeing how short this funding actually goes at moving the energy needle.

Despite enormous capital spent on renewables, they’ve displaced very little fossil fuel consumption. More precisely, in the last thirty years, the world has spent $4.6 trillion on alternative energy capacity and only reduced fossil fuels’ market share from 82% to 81%. Despite this, large amounts of capital remain in this rather stagnant sector, still waiting for its day in the sunshine, pardon the pun.

I’ve previous covered that crypto miners management are paying themselves huge salaries (compared to the largest of oil companies)

In other words, while they do have their use-cases, these industries have artificially appeared in a sense and what goes up, must come down

The latest news has struck that China is now considering solar panel export restrictions. This is plausible given that demand for these is exploding in SE Asia so China can selectively squeeze the US and other countries out.

This is no joke.

China produces over 80% of the world's solar panels, with its share in key manufacturing stages—polysilicon, ingots, wafers, and cells—exceeding 80% to over 95% in some cases.



Meanwhile China only supports around 1/3rd of solar panel demand and Europe accounts for around 17%, North America 18% and Asia-Pacific 13%.

Just the USA Markets

Total U.S. solar industry market cap ≈ $40–$50 billion

Considering 22 publicly traded stocks shows around $52.7 billion market cap value in this sector.

This is to say nothing about private companies in this space—which is estimated to be far larger in total.

Between private equity, venture capital, debt financings from other financial institutions, the actual data into solar panel industry is showing investment in the 10s of billions, annually

From actual data (global):

2025: ~$22.2B total solar funding

2024: ~$26.3B

2023: ~$34.3B

To make this even more disturbing, an estimated 70–75% of this capital above is debt. Across the last decade, this ranges between $200B – $300B, globally. I don’t know what’s sitting in your brokerage account…but this is A LOT of capital commitment to a low-return, geopolitically fragile industry.

Blocked Out Sun for Financial Companies

This is me speculating out loud, but we may be looking at many venture capitalist funds, who feared of missing out on the next unicorn, taking a huge hit. This could also eventually rattle the financial institutions who exposed large amounts of debt to this sector. While unlikely to trigger a systemic crisis by itself, concentrated losses in project finance and venture-backed solar firms could create localized stress in credit markets, particularly if power prices or subsidies shift. Another pressure point that China is likely considering.

And the consideration that solar panel companies will just “grow out of it” is unlikely. I’ve asked an AI engine to estimate the amount that has gone into it vs. its current value. Roughly $25–50 billion of venture and growth capital has flowed into U.S. solar companies over time—yet pure-play public solar equities today total only about $40–50 billion in market cap, highlighting how little equity value has been created relative to capital invested.

Will this be the straw to break the camel’s back? I’d be lying if I told you I knew. But we do know that state-level decision-making has significant impacts on markets, like a boat hitting waves of turbulence. It’s difficult to see that this amount of misallocation doesn’t burn anybody.

Unfortunately, over the last few decades the world has become extremely reliant upon Chinese inputs and processes—not only with critical minerals as we’ve discussed—but with entire emerging sectors. Not properly weighing up this concentration risk has allowed tens of billions annually, both in private and public capital, to pour into the solar panel space. Now, with China flirting to ban exports they are could almost flip off the switch if they sought to do so—or at least make it far more expensive & timely to source in the West.

A country toying with this economic threat reminds us that we can take advantage (both long and short) of these top-down disruptors to markets—but also to get our own house in order to prepare for crises ahead. In addition to following State Speculator—Join Crisis Investing as well!

Till then, let’s hope the sun continues to shine.