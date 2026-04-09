Recently, Mexico has been in the headlines for reasons other than narco violence and silver production. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, a notorious “greeny” communist (a sort of female Justin Trudeau or worse) has met with Larry Fink, the Chairman and CEO of Blackrock. BlackRock, Inc. is the world’s largest asset manager, overseeing approximately $12.5 trillion in assets as of 2025—often promoting extremely dystopian and destructive narratives & agendas.

The multinational asset manager has several projects in Mexico already, including the digitalization of the economy: "…because of this they intend to continue investing in the country" Essentially, Mexico being so corrupt and incapable of naturally attracting investment has resorted to selling to globalist efforts.

Silver Under Siege: How Chaos Shapes Mexico’s Mining Market Matt Ball · Feb 13 Mexico is a unique place with unique people—it is a place with a failed state but a somewhat functional society with lots of interesting history. Unfortunately, when you think of Mexico you may immediately conjure up ideas of narcos holding machine guns, yellow caution tape and travel advisories. These images are justified given that it’s a place where … Read full story

Further evidence of this influence has been a plan and cooperation in the tourism-heavy state of Quintano Roo.

Claudia Sheinbaum announced at the 89th Banking Convention in Cancún that cash payments at gas stations and toll booths will now officially be phased out. Digital payments are set to become mandatory for fuel and tolls by the end of 2026, although this remains to be seen.



She has said “Our goal this year is to make digital payments mandatory for fuel and tolls through the models we are developing together with the banks,”. “This is intended to strengthen accessible digital payment methods and drive the country’s digitalization forward in many other areas as well.”



This move is part of a bigger push to digitize the Mexican economy and reduce reliance on cash—even though Mexico is one of the cash-friendly countries in the Western Hemisphere.

Carnegie Mellon University

Obviously, this has not been digested well with many people on the internet as they see Mexico moving steadfast in the wrong direction. Locally? Most people are happily asleep as far as I can tell. Fortunately, Mexico is miraculously inefficient.

Curiously, soon after the meeting with Fink there was an announcement that Mexico is promoting the extraction of natural gas through hydraulic fracturing (fracking).



President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that a scientific committee, with specialists from UNAM and IPN, is analyzing the project's viability without harming the environment. This is curious seeing how her government, MORENA, and the dictator of AMLO had been staunchly opposed to everything related to oil and gas exploration in Mexico.



I personally think this is a result of major shortages upcoming inside of Mexico—however is it merely a coincidence that a major investment company pays them a visit and a change of heart suddenly occurs?

The “Critical” News You Missed

Now, the United States and Mexico have begun developing a new framework for preferential trade in critical minerals, incorporating tools such as minimum pricing and other measures to strengthen resilient supply chains.

In recent decades, heavy reliance on other countries, namely China has created distortions that leave critical mineral supply chains in market economies exposed to disruptions. Given the strategic importance of critical minerals to modern industrial economies, addressing these vulnerabilities has become a priority.

As part of this effort, both countries have launched a 60-day Action Plan focused on evaluating coordinated trade policies, including potential minimum import prices for select critical minerals. The two governments aim to identify and support key mining and processing projects, enhance transparency through shared geological data, and foster cooperation in research, regulation, and supply chain security.

Big Picture

A long with our article posted here:

we’re now witnessing the USA make economic moves against Mexico and exert leverage over their economy. Even though politically Trump and Sheinbaum are not on great terms—the reality is that the USA has utmost influence on their Southern neighbor. Notwithstanding, Mexico is a crazy place, and investors should tread carefully when investing, particularly in mining projects.

Whether it be financialization, globalization agendas or agreements to coordinate on critical mineral supplies—a whole line of economic distortions are about to begin in North America.

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