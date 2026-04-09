State Speculator

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Scarf's avatar
Scarf
14h

failed state often a wrong goal. counter to that county restructuring to a replacement confederation of knights rather than pirates, goaled not gaoled!

failed states don't operate on caste but on local democracies

inherintly the wrong communism to the core

i could be wrong

here

I sit

I zen

8^)

Citizen Resign from Federal Governance. ;^}>

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