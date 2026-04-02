It’s no secret that Japan has a birth crisis.

Japan is facing one of the most severe demographic collapses in the developed world. The country’s fertility rate sits at roughly 1.2—far below the 2.1 level required to sustain a stable population. Births have declined for ten consecutive years, falling to just over 700,000 in 2025, the lowest level since records began. At the same time, deaths totaled 1,600,000 in 2025. Nearly a third of the population is already over the age of 65, making them the oldest country in the world. Projections suggest Japan could lose roughly a third of its population by 2070 (assuming no other issues in the next 40 years or so).

It’s so bad that Japan has been selling more adult diapers than baby diapers for almost two decades straight. The total population has been shrinking since 2005.

In fact, I’ve thought that buying up old abandoned homes (akiyas) may be an interesting long-term speculation since there’s over 9 million (yes you read that right) across Japan. (Contact if you think this is an interesting idea)

New Tax

Starting April 2026, people will have to pay what’s being called a “bachelor’s tax” due to Japan’s low birth rates and declining population to help support families with children.

Japan is a nation that already has very high taxes.

In the first year (2026), the average person will pay about ¥250 extra per month (around ¥3,000 per year) for this new government fund. The rate will rise gradually; by 2028 it's estimated to average ¥450 per month (about ¥5,400 a year). What is a bachelor tax? In general, it means a tax imposed on unmarried adults. It’s scheduled so that every adult, with a family or not, single or coupled, will pay this new tax (except those with children receive a wealth distribution).

My thoughts

Punishment is never a good motivator; reward is much better or the removal of punishment.

Hungary and Russia’s approach of exempting taxation for those who have children is a better means of encouragement. Although, realistically, given the wages in these countries, the tax benefits are somewhat limited. South Korea has taken a different approach where their companies even pay you to have children (some up to $75,000 USD). Bulgaria imposed a bachelor tax from 1968 to 1989, charging single people 5–10% of their income. As expected, the policy backfired. It was unpopular and birthrates actually fell during its 21-year run.

Better yet, although more complex, is to change the “face” of those who have children. Currently, those who elect to have a family rather than show honor to their corporation, lose face (or “societal standing”). Japan is a country where people literally work themselves to death (Karoshi) coupled with high suicide rates (15.4 per 100,000 people; 19-20K per year). The culture is one of feeling shame for having personal time, breaks or not reinvesting capital into ones’ own company—let alone taking maternity leave.



This cultural sticking point is what has lead me to this very contrarian idea and unique investment idea (if one were to invest in Japan)—and after doing some research it seems to be playing out.

Crucially, Japan’s fertility crisis is not simply about fewer children—it is about how families behave when children become scarce. As marriage rates decline and childbearing is delayed, households are increasingly concentrated around one or two children at most. In this environment, parental spending per child rises structurally, not cyclically. Education, in particular, becomes a focal point of this intensified investment, as parents compete to secure outcomes for a smaller number of heirs in an increasingly stagnated economy. This dynamic has already underpinned the resilience of Japan’s private education and cram school industry despite a declining youth population.

State Speculator Pick

Seigakusha Co., Ltd. (2179) engages in the operation of cram schools. It operates through the following segments: Education, Real Estate Leasing, and Restaurant. The Education segment operates cram and review schools, sells supplementary educational materials, and provides academic consultation services. The Real Estate Leasing segment deals with real estate management and leasing. The Restaurant segment operates restaurants through its subsidiary. The company was founded in July 1982 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Cram schools (known as juku in Japan) are private, specialized tutoring institutions that provide intensive academic support outside of regular school hours. They focus heavily on test preparation for school entrance exams, university admissions, and high academic performance.

If we globally assume a more difficult economy to manage and the trend of work harder, for longer, continues (as it has for the last 30 years or so), then it may stand to reason that more people will be doing what they can to try to “get ahead”. Unfortunately, this won’t be to learn about financial history or gold, instead it will probably lead to a continued race for the “best” university and the “best” corporation.

Of course, jumping to the conclusion that a new tax will directly lead to cram school growth may be far-fetched. However, if we consider continued policy failure on fertility leading to continue low birth rates which in-turn lead to higher parental investment per child and therefore that supports educational services pricing power, it’s a more feasible chain of events.

Company Trends

Seigakusha Co’s growth over the last 5 years may be proof of this thesis. Japan already has a deeply entrenched exam culture (it’s an amazing $7B USD industry and growing!). Everybody is trying to break free of their economic stagnation.

Amazingly, estimates suggest 33% of those in elementary school partake in juku. Maybe things have changed since I was in school in the West but the thought of a third of all elementary students studying to “get ahead” is entirely a foreign concept. This is what makes this fundamentally contrarian, it may be missed by Western audiences.

Institutes are opening up everywhere with a particular focus on mathematics and English. Online juku enrollment projected to grow 20% annually through 2027. We can see the “fear of falling behind” is a demand engine.

Financials

4,260,000,000 Market Cap Japanese Yen equals about 26,817,000 USD

P/E 8.4 (You’re paying 8x earnings for a company gaining share in a structurally resilient niche)

P/B 1.10

P/S 0.29

Their margins and return figures are higher on every TTM figure relative to their 5 year average (although are not amazing on face value)

The margins may not be exciting, but a growth of ~7–9% is in an environment of low nominal growth and a shrinking population is noteworthy. This tells me they’re raising prices or perhaps more likely, increasing their market share.

Industry Consolidation—The Upside

In Japan there are thousands of small operators leading to a very highly fragmented industry. Rising bankruptcies and closure due to economic struggles is an opportunity for Seigakusha. In fact, Seigakusha is already acquiring smaller players.

Weak operators are getting flushed out → survivors gain share

As long as Seigakusha is financially stable, continues to make profits then growth doesn’t require new students, it can operate by taking share in a shrinking market.

Sure enough. This is taken from their latest annual report: Ichie-Juku Co., Ltd. was included in the scope of consolidation from the first quarter of FY3/25, as we acquired shares in the company and incorporated it into our Education services segment.

In addition, PYGMALION ACADEMIA Co., Ltd. was included in the scope of consolidation from the second quarter of FY3/25 as Ichie-Juku Co., Ltd., our consolidated subsidiary, acquired shares in this company and incorporated it into our Education services segment.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets: 10,720 million yen

Total Current Assets: 4,978 million yen

Total Liabilities: 6,420 million yen

Total Current Liabilities: 684 million yen

Read this to see why Japan is in for a shake up!

Admittedly, for Japanese citizens, this new “bachelor tax” is not much money for your average citizen to dice over—right now at least—but in conjunction with taxes on everything it is just another straw that can break the camel’s back.



Either way, Japan’s bachelor tax is likely to fail to stimulate births in a country with severe fertility decline—instead, in time, it will just lower living standards and cause workers to double-down at work. This is to say nothing of their precarious situation in their economy.

Japanese culture is one of extreme commitment to work and study, with a severe commitment towards repetition. Interestingly, this repetition has created a very large sector in this Eastern Asian powerhouse—juku—or cram schools that applies to students of all ages.

As evidence of this, one company, Seigakusha Co., Ltd. has been growing their revenues and net incomes for the last 5 years, enabling them to acquire smaller operations on their books. When the number of children falls, the value of each child rises, especially supported by a “study harder for longer” culture.

It would be silly to assume that such a bachelor tax is going to directly lead to growth expansion for Seigakusha Co., but it speaks to a much wider theme of government intervention and policy-making that creates disturbances into a domestic economy. From here, we can speculate as to how people will react when under pressure—and I believe in the case of Japan—we can expect more of the same.

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