Rhodium is not a household name. It doesn’t carry the cultural weight of gold or the investor familiarity of silver. Yet, in many ways, it is one of the most strategically important metals in the modern industrial era—and is surprisingly rare.

What is it? Rhodium is a chemical element; it has symbol Rh and atomic number 45. It is a very rare, dark silvery-white, hard, corrosion-resistant transition metal

Rhodium demand is overwhelmingly concentrated in a single sector: automotive catalytic converters. More than 80–85% of global consumption is tied to its ability to neutralize nitrogen oxide emissions—a pollutant. As emissions standards in this sector change across Europe and North America, rhodium has quietly become indispensable.



Equally as important are the additional industrial uses for rhodium from electronics and chemical manufacturing to the production of fiberglass, LCD screens, and nuclear reactors due to its durability and resistance to high temperatures and harsh chemicals.

This is precisely why the United States Geological Survey has designated rhodium as a critical mineral—ranking it among the highest-risk materials in the global supply chain. It combines extreme economic importance with extreme supply vulnerability. The USA currently imports nearly 100% of its rhodium supplies.

A Metal Rarer Than Gold—By an Order of Magnitude

Rhodium is not just rare—it is astonishingly rare.

At roughly 0.000037 parts per million in the Earth’s crust, it is estimated to be about ten times less abundant than gold—although good as rhodium doesn’t come off the tongue as smooth though. Annual global production sits around 30 metric tonnes. For comparison, gold production exceeds 3,600 tonnes per year.

But as many of our posts have illustrated thus far, it’s not only a matter of geology it’s a matter of chemical structure.

Instead, rhodium is produced as a byproduct of platinum and nickel mining. Production cannot simply be ramped up in response to rising demand. As a result, here are no primary rhodium mines anywhere in the world. This single fact underpins the metal’s notorious price volatility.

At approximately $10,800 per troy ounce—up nearly 90% year-over-year—rhodium’s price behavior reflects a market that is thin, reactive, and structurally constrained.

Geographic Risk: A Single Point of Failure

If rhodium were merely rare, it would be valuable, like gemstones, diamonds or gold. However it’s also extremely concentrated by supply.

Roughly 80–85% of global supply originates from South Africa, primarily from the Bushveld Complex. Heavily-sanctioned Russia is the second-largest producer, with output tied to nickel and palladium operations in Siberia. Zimbabwe, a country notorious for economic collapse contributes smaller but still significant volumes playing off of South Africa’s Bushveld formation.

South Africa’s economy is in a state of perpetual failure leaving their mining sector is persistently exposed to:

Power instability

Labor unrest

Regulatory uncertainty; conflicts

Infrastructure bottlenecks

And currently, South African’s are running for the hills to escape—for good reason. Needless to say, the people who stay are not the types of character to carefully extract this metal for industrial usage. Any disruption—no matter how localized—can ripple through global supply and send prices sharply higher.

I wrote on my site about this same dynamic with platinum—so far it’s played out nice for On The Ball readers.

The Strategic Gap

For Western economies, this presents a clear strategic vulnerability: a critical emissions-control metal is effectively sourced from geopolitically sensitive and operationally unstable regions.

Rhodium is:

Critical for environmental compliance that they’ve set for themselves

Essential for industrial processes

Important for nuclear

Nearly impossible to substitute

Yet it is:

Not mined independently

Not meaningfully produced domestically

Not strategically stockpiled at scale

The Solution: Building a Western Rhodium Ecosystem

The Western countries are not going to change chemistry and build a rhodium mine. However there are active steps that can be done—and for the purposes of State Speculator, this applies to critical minerals that go beyond rhodium

Recycling as Primary Supply

Spent catalytic converters already represent one of the richest accessible sources of rhodium. Urban mining—recovering rhodium from end-of-life vehicles—can become a cornerstone of Western supply—this can be done on US soil.

Strategic Refining Capacity

Even when rhodium is recovered, it must be refined through highly specialized processes. Building domestic refining capabilities reduces reliance on foreign intermediaries and creates control over the value chain.

Byproduct Optimization

Western mining operations—particularly in nickel and platinum group metals—can be optimized to recover more rhodium. This requires targeted investment in extraction and processing technologies.

Strategic Stockpiling

Governments and large industrial players can treat rhodium the way they treat energy reserves: as a strategic asset. Buffer inventories would dampen volatility and protect critical industries from supply shocks.

Financial Infrastructure

Unlike gold or silver, rhodium lacks deep, liquid financial markets. Creating investment vehicles, storage facilities, and transparent pricing mechanisms would bring capital into the space—and stabilize it.

Interestingly, funding is coming

USA Establishing Critical Friendships for Critical Minerals Matt Ball · Feb 9 Last week, the United States, together with partners and allies, has continued to aim to reshape the global market for critical minerals and rare earths. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, joined by Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassad… Read full story

State Speculator

The West does not need to control rhodium globally. It only needs to control enough of its own supply chain to remove the single point of failure. That is not just an industrial policy—it’s strategy and risk management.

We’re now going to see an emphasis to move towards technologies of metal extraction efficiency, recycling capabilities and perhaps most of all, refining—which is the 2nd half of the critical mineral supply issue.

Any sort of concentration by one company, country, logistical route or refinery can take a metal like rhodium that people may have never heard about before—and suddenly put it on the map. This is further evidence that a market characterized by extreme price volatility and high, often tight, supply dependency can create opportunities.

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