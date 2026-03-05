Nancy Pelosi has been accused of insider trading so many times that many have begun copying her own investment trades exactly how she does. In fact, Nancy Pelosi has been accused of insider trading so many times that some investors have decided not to fight it—they simply copy her trades.

Some have even proposed creating a “Pelosi ETF.” While that doesn’t exist yet, someone built PelosiTracker.app, where more than 16,000 investors mirror the trades of the 52nd Speaker of the House. Must be good, no?

Here: https://pelositracker.app

She’s even beaten one of the best investors of all time.

And somehow…Nancy Pelosi has a net worth of around $413M and she earns slightly more than $174,000 per year. Hmm…

In truth, it’s not only Pelosi…

https://www.capitoltrades.com/trades is another tracker that tracks every US politicians investments. As of December 2025, the 119th Congress reported over 13,000 trades totaling over $635 million (about the same amount of trading volume as a small-mid tier biotech company).

To be clear, I’m not advocating for insider trading (if they are in fact guilty of this) nor are I advocating for anyone to think of a career in government. It would seem (without hard evidence) that Nancy Pelosi is at best a crook, but this post is not about her or her partners in crime.

https://youtube.com/shorts/OuNPbqsoDus?si=KicaCRggBdFrHhzK Nothing to worry about anyway

State Involvement

It is a reminder that US markets are increasingly linked to the government’s policies, regulatory landscape, monetary policy and its spending habits. The “free market” is merely in name—whereas now markets are in some sense chosen, or at least heavily influenced by state decision making. We already know that the apparatus of the US government is not exactly the most truthful entity—but their outperforming success is a testament that betting on this apparatus to continue to push up value in the domestic equity markets works. Government in unison with the Federal Reserve’s unlimited behind-the-scenes bailout trick, is what drives markets.



US politicians know this and that’s how Members of Congress have historically beaten the S&P 500. If government spending drives markets, the logical question becomes: where is Washington directing capital next?

Right now we’re seeing an immense number of defense contracts being published every other day across the 4 branches of the military and other defense commands. These contracts range from anywhere to $25M up to $10B ceilings. As an extension of this, the rare earth and critical minerals sector as well as fertilizer, energy sources and semiconductor supply chain all remain a priority for national security and the viability of this apparatus to continue for the foreseeable future.

The State Speculator aims to see the world in front of them and understands that various distortions create large upside opportunities. We know the money will flow—we cannot change this—but we can change our own investment decisions to capture the upside of these flows.

We may not have friends in Congress… but we can still follow where their money goes.

Grab State Speculator, today!