Predicting the next move in a war is nearly impossible. What governments can control is securing the strategic resources their economies depend on. But, when critical energy infrastructure begins burning and all operations are threatened, speculation becomes unavoidable—and right now there’s no other more impactful place than the brutal missile chess-match occurring in the Middle East.

Tit for Tat (Missile Style)

By this point you have likely seen lots of footage of missiles, drones and energy systems entering Israeli and Irani airspace causing havoc and destruction. At the same time, you have likely realized the impact of closing the Strait of Hormuz since so much of the world is reliant on fertilizer, LNG, crude oil coming through that passage—most countries are holding their breathe.

From the looks of it, the damage is more-less equally disastrous. However, Irani retaliatory strikes against Israel’s Haifa refinery could have sweeping strategic implications for this war and the global economy.

First, Iran' takes a hit. Video shows a fire at an oil refinery in Tehran.

Key details

Facility: Shahran Oil Depot / Shahran refinery complex

Location: Northern Tehran, near residential districts.

What happened: Airstrikes reportedly hit fuel storage tanks, causing large fires and smoke visible across the city.

The depot is strategically important because it stores several days’ worth of fuel for Tehran, making it a key energy supply point for the capital

The video showing a large fire in Tehran today is most widely reported to be from the Shahran oil depot/refinery area in northern Tehran From Faytuks Network. The Iranian site hit near Tehran is mainly a fuel storage/distribution hub rather than a major export refinery, however.

In the short term, we can expect worsened fuel shortages in Tehran, tightened gasoline and fuel logistics and potentially public unrest in the capital.

But Iran also has buffers, including:

Abadan refinery (~400k bpd)

Persian Gulf Star refinery

Isfahan refinery

As of now, these can reroute fuel supply internally, but coupled with existing sanctions, this strike by Israel hurts Iran—and they responded like it.

The Response: If a Tree Falls in the Forest…

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps claims it hit Israel's Haifa oil refinery (the largest refinery in the country) with Khaibar Shekan ballistic missiles late March 7-8 in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Tehran oil depots, marking the 27th wave of attacks. Israeli sources (JPost, IDF) report Haifa sirens but say defenses intercepted most threats and are not confirming refinery damage or major impacts. Israel is remaining extremely quiet on the matter. The refinery in question that Iran reportedly targeted in Haifa is the Bazan Group Haifa Refinery.

Khaibar Shekan missiles

The Times of India reported that “…unverified footage circulating online appears to show a possible missile impact near Haifa’s refinery, sending a massive cloud of smoke into the sky”. In addition, many have attested hearing the explosions in the area and the use of sirens. If Israel didn’t report on it, was there even an attack?

Reuters

Back in June 2025, Iran already has struck this oil refinery showing their capacity to target this region, which makes current claims believable—despite Israeli silence.

Significance of this Attack on the Haifa refinery

Capacity : ~ 197,000 barrels per day of crude refining.

It produces gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and petrochemicals.

It supplies roughly 60% of Israel’s diesel and about half its gasoline

A large share of jet fuel for further continued strikes

It’s not just fuel…The complex also supports plastics, chemicals, and fertilizers used across Israeli industry.

If both sides actually lost those facilities, the consequences would be very different for Iran and Israel. Neither refinery matters much globally, but domestically they are very important.

Effects for Israel

Fuel shortages: Israel would need to import refined gasoline and diesel, quickly. LPG and cooking gas shortages could appear first.

Higher domestic energy costs (longer-term impact): Importing refined fuels is more expensive than refining domestically.

Industrial slowdown: The Haifa complex also produces petrochemicals used by Israeli industry.

Military logistics pressure: Israel’s air force and army depend heavily on jet fuel and diesel supply chains. They would be forced to use their Mediterranean ports leaving them vulnerable for an attack in this region. This is the fuel that F-35s are reliant upon.

Hezbollah in Lebanon joins the party (above)

Global oil impact

What is the global impact of these attacks? Almost none directly speaking. The Haifa refinery ~0.2% of global refining and the Tehran depot is not part of global supply

So, it’s not that global supplies are damaged, it’s that this is more consequential for Israel relative to Iran… and we can speculate as to what comes next as a result of this fact.

This screaming hot stock market in Tel Aviv could be up for a large pullback all of a sudden…does this look like a country that it’s currently at war? It’s up 70% year to date. Their energy stocks are about 10% by weighting on the TA-125 Index. While each of these, Iran’s depot and Israel’s oil refinery hardly impact global supply lines of oil, the consequence to Israel may be so significant that they decide to target infrastructure that is vital for global oil supplies. Namely Iranian oil export terminals such as the Kharg Island Oil Terminal facilitating 90% of Iran’s oil exports. Aerial photos taken on March 7, 2026, shows three tankers loading or waiting to load oil—on standby. Such a loss could remove 1–1.5 million barrels/day. Tit for Tat and we pay more at the pump. An escalation beyond the Middle East. Outside of shipping tankers, the most obviously escalation I believe is linked to the Mediterranean gas fields.



These fields sit close to Israel, Lebanon, Cyprus, and major European energy routes, so they tie the Middle East conflict directly to Europe’s energy security. Several offshore gas fields supply Israel and regional partners: Leviathan gas field – Israel’s largest offshore gas field, supplies Egypt via a pipeline

Tamar gas field – major supplier of Israeli domestic electricity

Karish gas field – newer offshore field closer to Lebanon All of which are are run by companies US and European companies including Chevron and Energean. Israel has tolerated concentration of the Haifa refinery because of their increasing exposure to these gas fields.



This creates a whole new concentration exposure for Iran to target however that directly involve the USA and UK.

Action

The photos & videos across our screens are showing the Shahran oil depot ablaze with tremendous destruction. However, less exposed is the Haifa refinery that may have received ample damage leading to a major blow to domestic operations inside of Israel. If not now, it becomes a question of when. This critical loss could damage their red-hot equity market but fundamentally it makes it likely that Israel will respond with perhaps an even more damaging strike against Tehran—leading to an even more damaging retaliation yet again.

Given that the world has become reliant on these oil and gas fields, specifically refined petroleum for immediate usage, consequences will now begin to unravel into the broader global economy.

For those of us fortunate enough to be removed from these strikes, now is the time we can begin to speculate as to what will happen next if energy infrastructure goes off-air. Will oil and gas explode for our portfolios? Will shipping stock sectors become a scary good bargain to pick up and wait it out? Should we be looking to short the TA-125 that is currently reaching for the sky like the missiles attacking it? Should we short East Asian equities who are days without LNG coming through the Strait of Hormuz?

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