State Speculator

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Jay Bremyer's avatar
Jay Bremyer
Mar 18

The MAP is very interesting. But it also reads like an unrealistic effort to throw so many hopes and goals into a white paprer on what is needed that it will sink, like so much in government, before it ever gets off the ground. And yet its aspirations are for sure correct and needed. Trump and team are skating on thin ice, a narrow lane with real danger on every side with politics ready to slam him/them out of power starting in the mid-term. Strategic planning is a long game and I have no sense of how long this impulse, no matter how correct or needed, will have to operate. Similarly investing because we believe the govenment will contiue to subsidize this or that sector or program can be a pipe dream because the next administration may well gut it all. We have to hope for the best and pick and choose carefully. As you know, I appreciate your investigations and critiques because we all need information in order to determine our moves.

I also share your concern regarding the dangers of autocracy, if our broken democratic experiement is actually supplanted, as is the case in several other powerful countries at this time and into the forseeable future. "To me, doesn’t this sound that the country is gearing up to become a sort of North Korea/China/Turkey look-alike of having little competitive industry but an active and expanding military-first mentality?" That is certainly what this administration thinks is necessary and I agree we need more and better central planning and continuity, but we also need guard rails because too much concentration of power is even worse than broken democracy which still has the ability to draw together as a free people putting our strenth into unified action to stop enemies determined to destroy freedom in other nations, including our own. We are certainly weakened but still very blessed to live here and be citizens of the United States.

Like so much that's happening in the Trump Adm, I understand and share the sense of urgency to reindustrialize America. After more than 1/2 a century of being generally passifist and isolationist and against almost all of our empire moves, I believe I have become more realistic as to the unavoidable dangers of not having, at a minimum, strong military defense, which includes the recognition that our geographical advantage as a nation is no longer very significant given the means of modern warfare and asymetirical tactics. I don't know how our strategic planners were unable to impress the exigencies of preparedness upon the political leadership. I may have been asleep at the wheel but I'm surprised they weren't alarmed enough to sound the warning so vividly that the powerbrokers wouldn't respond by better allocation of resources and energies.

But that's the way it happened and here we are today. I'm thankful for Alex Karp and other corporate leaders swung into action and are providing articulate explanatons of what is needed, and the folks in government who are tuning the chaos in better directions, albeit against great resistance. I do know and appreciate there are many good folk in public office and the govermental divisions. We need to support then. Thanks for sharing your research.

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