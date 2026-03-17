Trump is taking serious steps to decisively move toward what the Trump Administration is calling a New Maritime Golden Age by expanding commercial shipbuilding capacity for the purposes of national security. Last year, President Trump signed Executive Order 14269 “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance,” which calls for the development of a Maritime Action Plan (MAP). This seminal document has just been released last month, informed not only by domestic imperatives but also by international realities, and outlines targeted steps to carry out this executive order.

This ideological move is nothing new, given the sheer amount of government spending that we have recently witnessed regarding FORGE, Project Vault, alliances with African governments and direct equity stakes into domestic companies all aimed at securing a supply of critical minerals and rare earth materials.

This report is extensive and ambitious to say the least—it is preparing for a different future for the United States; one that is more militaristic and commits hundreds of billions to the shipbuilding sector alone. Given the fact that there are so many moving parts involved, we’re about to see a number of companies that will benefit from this state-level decision-making.

As of Now, They’re Ship Outta Luck

The United States has been stagnant to say the least with their shipbuilding industry. With only 66 total shipyards in the entire country, eight of which are active shipbuilding yards, 11 shipyards with build positions, 22 repairs yards with drydocking, and 25 topside repairs yards—the United States does not have the capacity necessary to scale up the domestic shipbuilding industry to the rate required to meet national priorities. What this translates into is having less than 1% of operating ships being built in the United States.

On the contrary, China is the world’s dominant shipbuilder, constructing over 50% of the world’s merchant ships by tonnage. As of 2024–2025, Chinese shipyards secure over 60% of new global orders and are constructing roughly 57% of all new ships worldwide. Another geopolitical loss to China.

“This status quo poses significant security and supply chain dependency issues”- Americas Maritime Action Plan

The opening statement of the AMAP writes, “There has also been a degradation of Federal financial investment in the Maritime Industrial Base (MIB), which, when coupled with a dearth of private investment in the MIB and unnecessary regulatory burdens, have slowed the construction of ships and other critical infrastructure…”

An Unspoken Vulnerability

A self-sustaining domestic shipbuilding sector is critical for national and economic security. The United States can neither afford for its trade to and from foreign markets to be ferried almost entirely on foreign-built, -crewed, and -flagged ships, nor can the domestic maritime industry be unable to build and maintain the vessels the United States needs to defend American interests when they require to do so.

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Report Details with Noteworthy Points

Pillar I: Rebuild U.S. Shipbuilding Capacity and Capabilities: Increasing domestic shipbuilding capacity

• Incentivizing investment in U.S. shipyards;

• Establishing “Maritime Prosperity Zones” to incentivize and align new domestic and allied investment in U.S. maritime industries and waterfront communities;

• Addressing myriad supply and demand issues; and,

• Reducing dependence on unreliable suppliers through heightened cooperation with allies and partners.

Noteworthy points: “President Trump has secured at least $150 billion of dedicated investment for America’s shipbuilding industry; the Department of Commerce (DOC) is working to mobilize these funds to achieve the greatest investment in U.S. shipbuilding history”. Given their other comprehensive plans in Pilar I, $150B looks to be only the beginning. In fact, they’ve almost said this already.

The Trump Administration predicts that new fees on foreign-built ships will generate anywhere between $66B–$1.5T of potential funding over 10 years—which can be redeployed to their own strategic commercial fleets.

Pillar II: Reform Workforce Education and Training

Expanding mariner training and education to address workforce challenges in the maritime sector through maritime educational institutions and workforce transitions;

• Providing financial and regulatory incentives for the training of shipbuilders and U.S. credentialed mariners;

• Modernizing the USMMA through Federal investment to address urgent deferred maintenance projects and other mission-critical repairs and develop a five-year capital improvement plan based on the long-term Master Facilities Plan for the modernization of the campus; and

• Otherwise enhancing maritime training capabilities to meet industry needs

Noteworthy points: Under this pilar we’re looking at direct subsidies & tax-deferred reinvestment. Additionally, enormous grants + Title XI financing will be available while the creation of “Maritime Prosperity Zones” are designed to attract private capital.

The report also reads: Enhance facilities to accommodate future growth. Additional space will be required to accommodate the Academy’s long-term expansion plans, which includes a 20 percent increase in student enrollment and a 30 percent increase in faculty positions. Several of the Academy’s planned construction projects are intended to expand the campus’ capacity. To me, doesn’t this sound that the country is gearing up to become a sort of North Korea/China/Turkey look-alike of having little competitive industry but an active and expanding military-first mentality?

Pillar III: Protect the Maritime Industrial Base

Strengthen requirements for shipping government-impelled and commercial cargoes on U.S.-flagged vessels;

• Impose a Land Port Maintenance Tax to balance payments from importations across land ports versus maritime ports;

• Streamline and improve acquisition processes for USG vessels while reducing change orders; and

• Consider actions, as appropriate, based on USTR’s investigation of the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) targeting of the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors for dominance.

Noteworthy points: The trend continues; a reduced reliance on foreign yards/suppliers. The economic impact of this will extend far beyond shipbuilding and greatly stimulate other sectors that surround this.



On the contrary however, despite discussions regarding killing the income tax or moving towards a more liberty-oriented set of policies, taxes are only going to increase under this plan. They state they wish to create a funding mechanism for land ports of entry that is equivalent to the existing Harbor Maintenance Tax (Fee) for seaports, whereby merchandise is subject to a “modest tax” of 0.125 percent of the value of the merchandise

Pillar IV: National Security, Economic Security, and Industrial Resilience

Strengthening the security and resilience of the MIB through strengthening component supply chains;

• Increasing the fleet of commercial vessels trading internationally under the U.S. flag;

• Establishing a Maritime Security Trust Fund;

• Fostering the development of the autonomous maritime technology industry;

• Developing a strategy to secure Arctic waterways and enable American prosperity in the face of evolving Arctic security challenges and associated risks; and Prioritizing the recapitalization of government owned sealift vessels.

Noteworthy Points: USA is heading towards a structural shift of becoming a policy-protected shipbuilding market. Interestingly, Russia has just launched its own Arctic shipping route recently—again highlighting the geopolitical competition for national security.

It’s always worth pointing out when a country in 38T in public debt (and who knows regarding total outstanding liabilities) are setting up a Security Trust Fund for “savings”.

Companies to Benefit from Shipbuilding (Follow State Speculator for More Stock Listings)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII)

They are the largest military shipbuilder in the United States; building aircraft carriers, submarines, destroyers, a list of amphibious ships. They currently operate two of the most important shipyards in the country.

Expanding shipbuilding capacity, increasing funding for the industrial base and aiming to force long-term ship demand directly translates to more contracts and yard expansion for HII.

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD)

Its subsidiary National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) builds:

Cargo ships

Tankers

Auxiliary Navy vessels

Ship repairs and conversions.

The executive order specifically calls for the construction of US commercial ships in US yards. NASSCO is one of the few who have the capacity for large commercial builds. This makes them a likely recipient of large federal shipbuilding programs.

Austal Limited (ASX: ASB / OTC: AUTLF)

Austal USA builds Littoral Combat Ships, Expeditionary Fast Transport ships, Coast Guard cutters. It is one of the few active shipyards in the USA—and has already proven a track record of receiving US Navy contracts. Currently, they’re expanding their yard capacity in Alabama, in perfect line with this latest initiative.

If the government subsidizes shipbuilding capacity, Austal’s U.S. division will almost certainly expand production.

Pure-play U.S. shipbuilders on US soil will be the biggest winners since they are in direct line of subsidies, demand guarantees and protectionist policy-making—especially those with a track-record of signing military contracts already.

This is the exact same goals and strategies employed with respect to critical mineral and rare earth supplies that has already seen 10s of billions of fresh new cash flow. Instead, we’re talking about 100s of billions allocated using this four pillared approach to revitalize an entire market sector that is heavy on capital. With the AMAP released, the Trump Administration is now taking a proactive, direct approach to the shipping industry on US turf.

Centralization so far has been a key theme for the United States moving throughout this decade. The larger trend at stake here is that the United States government is directly engaging with US industry through direct investment, policy changes, construction contracts, educational incentives to align with their own interests. Of course shipbuilding is a major geopolitical target that similar to a supply of critical minerals—the USA cannot continue without.

While there is a geopolitical point here, I believe the USA is undergoing an internal change of psyche with respect to enterprise and values; perhaps there is a slight detachment from innovation, free ideas and trade in favor of militaristic dominance, weaponry and tariff-dominated trade with selective “friendly” nations.

Nevertheless, for the time being, above are three companies that are the obvious beneficiaries of the hundreds of billions of capital that is currently being prepared for this extensive and ambitious turn-around.

What do you think this means? Does this speak to an ongoing cultural & psyche shift to become more war-oriented for the foreseeable future?

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