It has been a little bit since I’ve posted about some stocks. Here are three that relate to the critical mineral craze. I specifically chose stocks that are relatively early in development that are more volatile but have existing leverage. If you'd like to read more about the government hunt for these minerals, here is an update to read:

Number 1

Tivan Limited is an Australian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Darwin, Northern Territory. The company holds interests in projects in the Northern Territory and Western Australia as well as Timor Leste.

Minerals: Gold + Tungsten + Fluorite

Stage: Exploration / early development

Asset: Mount Peake (Australia)

Jurisdiction: Australia (strong alignment with US supply chain and Western-friendly politics).

Investment Angle:

1. Multi-commodity system: Focus on multiple strategic industrial + energy transition metals

Downstream processing. This is key because processing is the real bottleneck. Since this is dominated by China, there’s a real political incentive to act.

What Makes Tivan Interesting

1) Evidence of government non-dilutive funding—a big signal for an explorer.

Tivan was awarded a $7.4 AUD million grant from the Australian Government. The program was named International Partnerships in Critical Minerals (IPCM) to explore and fund feasibility + definitive feasibility studies for Speewah

As of now: ~A$3–3.4M already received and the remaining funding is tied to milestones

They’ve even received funding from foreign governments (Japan)

JOGMEC (Japanese government agency): Funding exploration via JV covering ~49% of a ~A$11M exploration investment pool

Alongside Sumitomo Corporation: This is potential up to ~A$60M+ equity investment into the project



This is state-backed capital securing future supply

Developing four main projects

Speewah Fluorite Project, WA: Their joint venture with Sumitomo Corporation and JOGMEC

Sandover Project, NT: Artificial intelligence minerals exploration in strategic alliance with Earth AI. At the time of writing, this is Australia’s highest grade fluorite prospect

Molyhil Project, NT: Tungsten-Molybdenum project adjacent to the Sandover Project

Turiscai Project, Timor-Leste: Highly prospective for copper-gold mineralisation

This has allowed them to climb the Lassonde curve

A multi-asset, government-aligned critical minerals platform pivoting toward fluorite, tungsten, and strategic partnerships

Tivan is positioning itself to move downstream into processing

They are targeting one of the most valuable and supply-constrained parts of the critical minerals value chain. In particular, they are trying to process their fluorite into ~97–99% acid-grade fluorspar. This is to later used for: Hydrofluoric acid (HF)

Fluorochemicals

Battery materials

Semiconductor inputs

The State Speculator Kicker

Tivan already has government support from Australia and Japan with some upside if conditions are met. Their multi-asset approach during a commodity bull run is significant. Furthermore, they aren’t trying to just build a mine—they’re working at becoming a processing node for the critical mineral fluorspar (detaching from China).

Number 2

Sunrise Energy Metals Limited (ASX: SRL) is an Australian-based company developing the high-grade Sunrise Battery Materials Complex in NSW, containing one of the world’s largest and highest grade cobalt-nickel-scandium deposits

Minerals: Scandium + Nickel + Cobalt

Stage: Development

Asset: Syerston Project (Australia) (~19,000+ tonnes of contained scandium after resource expansion) (also have Sunrise Nickel-Cobalt Project and exploration projects)

Jurisdiction: Australia

Angle: Scandium supply is basically nonexistent at scale; a potential key global supplier with explosive upside if it materializes

Since it’s a “pure play” on Scandium. Why does it matter?

Scandium is used as:

Aluminum-scandium alloys: Aerospace Defense Semiconductors Currently there’s a market problem with supply tiny and unreliable and demand is latent, not realized. Scandium is rarely mined directly due to its dispersed nature in the earth’s crust. It is primarily recovered as a byproduct from the processing of other ores such as uranium, iron, titanium, and nickel.



What Makes Sunrise Interesting

1) Pure-Play Scandium Leverage

Unlike others (e.g. NioCorp), this is a primary scandium project

There is a clear investment pitch and higher upside if scandium adoption scales

2) Scale Unlocks the Market

If Syerston comes online it could expand global supply multiple times over

This is one of the rare cases where: supply creation could then drive demand

They have a significant amount of cobalt and nickel as well, both critical minerals

3) Real Strategic Traction

Agreement with Lockheed Martin for potential offtake

U.S.–Australia critical minerals alignment in policy

EXIM Bank Letter of interest (financing support) for up to ~$67M in project financing. This would cover roughly ~50% of development costs

This is already moving into defense-industrial relevance

The State Speculator Kicker

Scandium is not scarce—it’s just never been produced at scale. The first company to industrialize it doesn’t just supply a market… it creates one.

Governments don’t just want scandium supply—they need a domestic source for their defense and aerospace. This is non-negotiable. Hence the existing agreements and letter of interests.

The cobalt and nickel project are also asset add-ons that investors receive.

Number 3

Pioneer Minerals Ltd ($PMM.ASX) is a North American focused critical minerals explorer advancing a portfolio of tungsten, antimony, uranium and lithium projects in the United States and Canada.

Minerals: tungsten, antimony, uranium

Stage: Early-Stage Exploration

Asset: The Core Asset: North Pine (Idaho, USA) ~18.4 km² land package with 200+ mining claims located near Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite project (antimony/gold)

Jurisdiction: North America (U.S. + Canada)

Angle: High-grade explorer, with a change towards a multi-metal strategy for funding, tungsten bull and government funding upside

After they hit Up to ~2.98% WO₃ (high grade-tungsten oxide) with multiple samples above ~0.6% WO₃ they pivoted away from lithium and now their focus are critical minerals such as tungsten, antimony, uranium. These are critical minerals driven by extreme bottlenecks and policy-driven.

Why Tungsten Here Matters (Macro Overlay)

China controls ~80%+ of tungsten supply. U.S. has had zero domestic production since 2015

Tungsten has military uses of (not limited to military): Armor-piercing munitions Missile systems Aerospace alloys



It’s a must-have metal for any military and all signs are showing that there’s going to be more military action occurring than less. Tungsten supplies are one of the most sensitive, too.

What Makes Pioneer Interesting

1) Pure Exploration Optionality

High-grade deposit already possessing a district-scale land package. If drilling produces a picture worth scaling, they’re in for a massive re-rate.

2) Multi-Metal Leverage

Like Tivan, they’re not exclusively tungsten (however that is their main focus now). But they also have exposure to

Antimony (also defense-critical)

Gold (funding optionality)

Uranium (nuclear theme)

For enhanced narrative flexibility for funding.

3) Perfect Policy Tailwind and Funding

The company is aligned with the U.S. supply chain re-shoring, defense spending growth and breaking free of Chinese export restrictions. Due to this, they’ve already received funding:

$1 AUD Million Capital Raise: In January 2026, Pioneer Minerals announced it secured commitments to raise A$1 million through a placement of new shares to accelerate exploration across its US critical minerals portfolio, with a primary focus on the North Pine tungsten project in Idaho.

Defense Consortium Member: In March 2026, the company announced it joined the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium. This membership provides access to U.S. Department of Defense stakeholders and potential funding avenues aimed at developing secure domestic supply chains for critical minerals like tungsten.

The State Speculator Kicker

Pioneer isn’t just drilling high-grade rocks.

They joined the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium to better position North Pine as strategic supply for the US Government and with funding already secured. They are actively pursuing future government funding and partnerships

I happen to put more emphasis on tungsten than other critical minerals too because of its irreplaceable militaristic use and its difficulty to locate politically-friendly supply. The USA can let healthcare slide, but they cannot let their military degrade.

Risks

Some of these have a plethora of metal projects which may be harder to finance as investors are unsure where capital will be spent (what am I investing into?). Additionally, these markets are relatively unknown and still immature—and coupled with a global recession, there could be a whole other element of risks appear. Financing is dependent on investor interest, offtake agreements and continued government support to bring the resource into a final product.

Sunrise is currently in development, but Pioneer and Tivan are still in exploration phases making them highly risky plays. Pioneer for instance has no defined resource yet nor a feasibility study completed. All of them have little to no revenue and are currently withstanding net income losses from year-to-year.

Here are three stocks that are relatively unknown on the Australian stock exchange but are advancing critical mineral portfolios at a time when the superpowers of the world are scrambling to gain a supply. In short, we have a company to benefit from the transition to a modern economy & government contracts, another for ultra-rare scandium speculation and the last for defense purposes with gold & uranium upside.

All three are early, volatile, pre-income and heavily dependent on funding—but they are positioned around problems governments cannot ignore. Tick-Tock. Tick-Tock.

Thats what I like about these markets…everybody panics, but the commodity critical mineral bull run stays the same