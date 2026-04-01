State Speculator

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billmatt2's avatar
billmatt2
5d

Drilling results? How big is the opportunity and what are the capital requirements?

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Jay Bremyer's avatar
Jay Bremyer
5d

There's a lot going on. Too full tilt boogie for me, but I'm glad a lot of folks are going for it. We need for a lot to succeed.

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