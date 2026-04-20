Story time precedes the lights going out. For Europe, we can say that this is literally coming true in this order. So, you ask, what’s the story?

The Ant and the Grasshopper is an old fable that has been shaped over the years, originating from an ancient Greek oral tradition attributed to Aesop (circa 6th century BCE).

It goes like this: An industrious ant spends the summer collecting grain for the coming winter, while a carefree grasshopper prefers to sing and play. When cold weather arrives, the grasshopper discovers the consequences of his idleness and learns the virtue of foresight and effort. The moral of the story?—Plan ahead and work hard.

The European countries, namely those in the Union, have completely overlooked the lessons in this children’s fable, showing an uncanny ability to lack foresight and wise preparation.

Latest News

Amid energy security concerns and high prices from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and officials have suggested keeping coal-fired plants active longer than planned, challenging the previous 2030 phase-out goal. The government is reviewing keeping reserve coal plants online as part of a strategy to secure energy supply while they continue an accelerated renewable expansion. What’s Einstein’s definition of insanity again?



For Germany, this is to say nothing about all of the nuclear power plants that were willingly closed nor the cheap gas that Russia is still willing to sell to them.

Not only Germany however, as feeble-minded as every single politician is there, but Italy is also facing the same problem/solution. Italy is currently evaluating coal plants as a quick solution if gas prices were to exceed €70 EUR/MWh amid insecurity concerns. Still, Italy’s energy minister has said “any assessments will be made at the European level later on, but as of today, I rule out the return of Russian gas”.

Even in the Netherlands the grasshopper chirps away. The Dutch cabinet will activate the first phase of the national oil crisis plan today as global energy markets are disrupted by renewed instability. The decision places the country at level 1 of 4 under the “Landelijk Crisisplan Olie” according to government sources. The plan is intended to address a temporary or long-term shortage of oil in the Netherlands.

This is particularly noteworthy because the Netherlands permanently closed the Groningen gas field on October 1, 2023, with the Senate formally passing the shutdown law by April 2024. Once Europe’s largest production centers of gas was stopped, abruptly, citing safety threats? How safe are they now?

History of Other Grasshopper Chirps Across the Continent

It’s indeed worse than only lacking foresight and doing nothing productive—because over the last 5 years the Bloc has been acting counter-productively.

Finland — introduced a coal ban by law

This law forced The Hanasaari Power Plant to close in 2023 ahead of schedule. Finland even passed legislation banning coal by 2029.

And yet the Minister of Economic Affairs and Employment in Finland recommends to cut back on energy and prepare for shortages: Link found here https://tem.fi/en/information-on-electricity-shortages

Portugal — demonstrated a rapid coal exit with Sines Power Plant and the Pego Power Station both closed in 2021, nearly overnight

And yet, as of April 2026, Portugal faces high energy prices, with gas prices surging and triggering potential energy crisis declarations. While over 80% of electricity is generated via renewables, high volatility has prompted approved, dormant plans for price caps and consumption cuts from the government.

Spain — also has their own insectos added to the story following a coal exit and nuclear wind-down.

The Compostilla II Power Station was closed in 2020 which was one of Spain’s largest coal plants. The Andorra Thermal Power Station was closed the same year.

Spain has shut down most of its coal fleet (only 2 remain and they’re going to be decommissioned)

Also plans a gradual nuclear phase-out by 2035

What has happened since this time? The 2025 Iberian Peninsula blackout where electric power was interrupted for about ten hours in most of the Peninsula and longer in some areas. Spain has been probing energy companies to investigate grid failures and trying to stabilize the weakened system. What could have gone wrong I wonder?

A Knock Out Punch

To throw nitroglycerin on the fire, Kazakhstan announced the extension of banning gasoline, diesel, and light distillates exports beyond the Eurasian Economic Area for 6 more months. This is the country has recently been one of the main oil suppliers to the EU. This is around 12.5% of Europe’s crude oil supplies as of 2026. How much longer until they include crude oil inside of this ban?

I recall the quote from the Dark Knight (see below) when Heath Ledger’s Joker had his face-to-face meeting with Batman.

Now, the chips are certainly down right now for Europe due to their own arrogance and wrong-doing. Just like the Grasshopper in the fable, Europeans have been drinking their wine, singing their songs & acting self-righteous rather than preparing for hardship ahead. They have set the perfect conditions to ensure the severity of a long-lasting energy crisis.

Any attempt to reverse course of their plans to “save the planet” or give up their “middle finger to Putin” will be too late.

Ironically, as evidence of just how idiotic the European Union is right now, the “eat each other” part of the Joker quote is all too fitting, too.

In 2021, the European Union officially approved the migratory grasshopper (Locusta migratoria) as a “novel food.” A top-down regulatory change allowing grasshoppers into the food supply.

This means grasshoppers can legally be sold:

frozen

dried

powdered

or used as an ingredient in foods

Just when you think matters can’t get anymore insane…

There’s a reason why The Ant and the Grasshopper fable has lasted millennia.

Takeaway of this post—If you don’t want to eat grasshoppers, or have the lights go out, I wholeheartedly believe you should consider taking the approach of an ant and work hard to jump outside of the European Union as soon as possible. The energy crisis will be felt especially hard throughout. Those of us who will survive would have done so by preparing for an uncertain future ahead of us.

State Speculator and Crisis Investing are a great start and you can always feel free to message me directly for support.