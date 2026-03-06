Oil and Natural gas are very interesting long-term plays right now—I’m very bullish on both of them. Unfortunately however, the sector has suffered from one main problem, under-investment. The oil industry’s next phase is not constrained by geology alone—but by access to a handful of obscure, irreplaceable inputs. One of them is inputs may be one that you haven’t come across before—cesium.

What the Heck is Cesium?

Cesium (Cs) is a rare, soft, silvery-gold alkali metal known for extreme reactivity, a very low melting point (just below room temp), low electronegativity and fantastic use-case for well drilling.

Since the 1990s, the use of Cesium, by gross weight, the largest application for stable cesium is in cesium formate brines for high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) well drilling. These fluids are valued for their high density, which helps stabilize wells and improve oil extraction efficiency by lubricating drill bits.

Strategic stockpiling, corporate consolidation, and export controls have raised concerns about cesium supply security, particularly as its uses intersect with defence, space, and critical infrastructure. The United States, for example, has listed cesium as a vital mineral due to its essential role in advanced technologies and the lack of domestic production.

Easy Oil is Gone

Most low-pressure, low-temperature, shallow reservoirs were drilled decades ago. What’s left tends to be, deeper, hotter, more pressurized. So, operators are choosing HPHT for drilling. Likewise, modern deepwater offshore basins are HPHT-heavy such as in Gulf of Mexico, Brazil pre-salt, West Africa deepwater, Eastern Mediterranean

The unique properties of cesium formate make it the preferred technical choice for the most critical and high-specification HPHT drilling projects

"Worldwide, I think the oil industry is underinvested by about $2B a day"- Rick Rule «here is one example of this.

The reality is that there is no local exploration and expansion without securing reliable sources of cesium.

Geopolitics: China has it locked down

Unfortunately, it’s not so simple for Western interests to acquire cesium to “drill baby drill”.

As it currently stands, the US is 100% Net-Import Reliant on cesium, earning it a top spot on the United States critical minerals priority list. Worse yet, the control of the above-ground Cesium stocks and current mining and distribution/processing by Chinese Sinomines makes Cs the element most totally dominated by Chinese interests.

But hang on, it’s more complicated than that… (Mining)

Cesium is one of the most difficult-to-source minerals on the critical minerals list. The historic and most significant source comes from the Tanco mine in Canada which is functionally exhausted, while Zimbabwe’s Bikita—now controlled by Chinese Sinomines—faces export restrictions and persistent political friction

Due to its large ionic radius, Cesium is one of the “incompatible elements”. During magma crystallization, Cesium is concentrated in the liquid phase and crystallizes last. In other words, its extreme reactivity makes it difficult to be found in any form of concentrate around the planet. The largest deposits of Cesium are found in pegmatite (which contain pollucites) ore bodies formed by this enrichment process.

This pollucite Cs, is the only economically important ore for Cesium, which is found in a few places around the world but commonly associated with the more commercially important lithium minerals.

Xue, Fei. Habitable Planet, 2026

For those interested, other applications of Cesium include photoelectric cells & optics, medical applications, spacecraft (though only for research), atomic clocks used for GPS & finance, chemical catalysis and more. Ultimately, cesium remains irreplaceable.

With the Tanco mine largely finished off, and the other subject Chinese export bans, sourcing cesium is a real problem that doesn’t receive much coverage. The tight to non-existent supply situation for Cesium provides an opportunity for companies that can show a viable deposit for potential exploitation—likely as a byproduct of lithium & potassium mining and processing radioactive waste.

The Company With The Solution

PMET resources is a critical-mineral exploration and development company, focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada. They are one of the few who is ready to capitalize on this shortage in the near-term and have proximal access to road and power line infrastructure.

PMET is advancing one of the most prospective cesium exploration stories in the Western world, with assets located in stable, mining-friendly Canada—a jurisdiction who has already received immense state funding for critical minerals from both US and Canadian governments.

PMET’s project portfolio targets precisely the type of mineralization required for high-purity cesium production. Only recently, PMET Resources found up to 26% cesium oxide (very-high grade) in their lithium deposit. A well-timed rarity.

Now, they possess:

The world’s largest pollucite-hosted caesium pegmatite deposit confirmed at the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project , with a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate of: Rigel Caesium Zone Indicated: 163,000 t at 10.25% Cs 2 O , 1.78% Li 2 O, and 646 ppm Ta 2 O 5 . Vega Caesium Zone Indicated: 530,000 t at 2.61% Cs 2 O , 2.23% Li 2 O, and 172 ppm Ta 2 O 5 . Inferred: 1,698,000 t at 2.40% Cs 2 O , 1.81% Li 2 O, and 245 ppm Ta 2 O 5 .

The next largest non-China cesium option is the Case Lake West Project by Power Metals Corp : Inferred Resource: ~13,000 t @ ~2.40% Cs₂O—a magnitude smaller.



Their balance sheet is solid too, being able to pay off current liabilities 7X over with their cash holding (Q4 2025)—and most of their liabilities coming from tax revenue

Latest News: PMET Resources will raise up to C$130 million to advance feasibility, co-product development and exploration at its Shaakichiuwaanaan critical minerals project. Interestingly, given their goal to produce lithium too they currently possess strong investor interest, including Volkswagen being a major shareholder.

And just the other day they posted their widest and highest-grade findings at this project:

https://www.pmet.ca/news/widest-and-highest-grade-caesium-intercepts-to-date-at-vega-zone-high-grade-caesium-confirmed-at-helios-discovery/ < Read more here

Given the complete lack of supply, difficulty in extracting this metal and it’s chemical properties, the US State Department has serious cause to support is a mining company like PMET in partnership with large oil companies. As of now, they haven’t received any state support—only preferential tax treatment given their critical mineral status.

State Speculator

Investors rightfully may be sizing up the oil market and seeing production falling off a cliff—as a result, there is a growing consensus that oil exploration, namely in the offshore drilling space, will need to commence.

With this said, the State Speculator realizes that we’re going to need to stop to pick up some critical minerals like cesium, first—and that immense opportunities exist where there are significant shortages. As critical mineral policy becomes more assertive—through stockpiling, direct investment or price floors—companies like PMET could utilize geology and geopolitics to become a major beneficiary.

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