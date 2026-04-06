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Scarf
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w/out getting to esoteric

"out of chaos, order"

this is a weaving, the tapestry of narrative.

Chaos used for governance, rather than stewardship, is flat wrong application.

Chaos is not evil, Sadism is.

Chaos is not confusion itself, Confusion is the convulsing mind desperately seeking order--

where there is enthusiasm being directed at the wrong end, the wrong team.

When sadists become overtly psycho is when there are no longer enough strands of the extruded chao, --well, so much for skipping over the occult now.

The reason for the shortage of chaotic threads is because some people don't T.V. deliberately.

Being part of the reason the world tree still needs tending, the Norn(s) will engage w/ individuals. This shorts the expected, calculated bounty of "chaos wool sheared."

It's really just a matter of living for your dynasty

or living for someone else's...long game or one game.

ºCherishº "Fondly remembered, best left unspoken, ~not~ unsprainted."

`Blow more kisses~

*May God nod twards thee & thine!*

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