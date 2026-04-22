Many Crypto Bros are quick to tell you that no matter what, we’re going to see $1M dollar Bitcoin? My opinion? I doubt it. But this is a catchy title—so I figured I’d use it with something that I think may actually shine to become worth $1M per kilo.



It’s a strange metal. There’s massive price swings (obviously) and it’s a tiny market that is not easily traded. In fact it’s widely considered the most expensive precious metal in the world. It is also considered a critical mineral by the United States as it appears on the U.S. Critical Minerals List published by the U.S. Geological Survey under the authority of the Energy Act of 2020.

Rhodium

Price Moves Already

Rhodium is up 87.04% over the last year on year performance. As of April 21, 2026, the price of rhodium is approximately $10,150 per troy ounce (more than double gold), which translates to roughly $326,000 - $340,000 per kilogram.

Already, we’re seeing a steady contraction of supply on the market since 2021 with a variable demand [in both industrial and catalytic converter uses]. The trend is higher prices—even without a catastrophe happening in Southern Africa (more on this below).

Uses

Rhodium’s role is very specific, it is absolutely critical in one specific use case: automotive catalytic converters ( accounting for 80–90% of demand). It removes nitrogen oxides (NOx) from exhaust gases and converts them into nitrogen and oxygen

This reaction is uniquely effective for gasoline and hybrid vehicles—superior than platinum or palladium for NOx reduction.

To a lesser degree, jewelry for plating a finish, chemical and industrial catalysts for nitric acid production by using platinum-rhodium-palladium alloys are used. Electronics are also a tiny niche for electrical contacts and corrosion resisance

The Market Trend

Rhodium is primarily a byproduct of platinum mining. Rhodium is facing structural supply constraints with market tightness expected to persist through 2026 due to a combination of limited mining output and steady demand from the automotive sector.

Total global supply: ~690,000 ounces (~21–22 tonnes) per year

Historically: only ~30 tonnes/year range (varies by year)

It’s one of the rarest metals on Earth and not mined directly

Heraus

As of early 2026, the market remains in a state of constraint, with above-ground stocks declining to their lowest levels in four decades.

Additionally, this market is so sensitive to supply shocks that it is not subject to the traditional bullish platinum/bearish rhodium and platinum vice-versa dynamic. In other words, if consumption of platinum grows, it doesn’t inherently mean that rhodium prices will fall. It’s quite possible that demand of rhodium may subside but the supply side at an even faster rate.

To make matters even more sensitive, if we look at mining supplies by country, it’s heavily concentrated.

Supply Geography

South Africa — ~75–85% (dominant) The Bushveld Complex is the key source

In second place, we have Russia — ~10–15% making this supply geopolitically sensitive.

Next is Zimbabwe — ~2–5% PGM deposits similar to South Africa (Great Dyke)

Which leaves only a tiny portion Canada + United States + others — <2–3% combined

The Benefits of Playing Hard to Get Matt Ball · Feb 18 Critical minerals such as rare earths have surely come across your computer screen lately as not only being of paramount state interest across the world but also due to their steep rise in price due to supply concerns. They therefore have become an appealing case as a viable investment. However, for the average non-chemist, it’s not clear which type of … Read full story

State Speculator Take

Government Regulatory Support (Demand)

Already, government regulations for reducing NOx emissions under tightening standards from bodies like the Environmental Protection Agency (USA) and equivalent regulators globally exist to force auto manufacturers to hit new pollution targets with their auto products. Rhodium, is part of this solution. If it were up to the free market, platinum and palladium are both far more plentiful—however a 3rd party bureaucrats regulatory efforts have made sure to create a distorting effect in this market in rhodium’s favor.

In particular, modern regulations such as

European Union Euro 6/7 standards

Environmental Protection Agency emissions rules

Ministry of Ecology and Environment China VI standards have forced automakers to adopt these more advanced catalytic systems

Demand—especially from automotive catalytic converters—tends to be relatively inelastic in the short term, even modest production disruptions can create outsized price movements, amplifying upward pressure on rhodium markets.

Rhodium is so small and challenging to source that you won’t see any “rhodium-specific” government programs like we do for other rare earth materials.

Government Fumbles—Ironically, a New Type of Catalyst

Economic strain in South Africa—driven in part by persistent government mismanagement, unreliable power supply, and regulatory uncertainty—can act as a meaningful catalyst for higher rhodium prices by tightening global supply. As the world’s dominant producer of rhodium, South Africa’s mining sector is highly sensitive to disruptions.

The real choke point, however, sits further down the chain: specialized smelting and refining facilities, many of which are concentrated in a handful of plants. If one of these facilities experiences outages—whether from maintenance issues, power disruptions, or accidents—it can halt the processing of large volumes of ore containing rhodium, effectively freezing supply for months

So, How Does One Play It?

Physical rhodium (direct exposure) is one option via specialty dealers for sponge, powder, or small bars. Doing this would run yourself incredibly illiquid however.

Historically there were ETCs but they’ve been delisted or appear to be expensive financial products.

PGM mining equities exposure in South Africa is another way of gaining exposure to this unique metal. These companies are responsible for refining the majority of the ore.

Anglo American Platinum

Impala Platinum

Sibanye Stillwater

However, if operations slow further, so will revenues for this companies (since they are exposed to other markets in South Africa, too). We’re already looking at years of shrinking output—evidenced by an 85% drop in gold production since 1988—coupled with logistical failures (rail/port backlogs), energy shortages, and high regulatory uncertainty, many companies have crippled profitability and investor confidence

The other more complicated method of playing this is indirect. For instance, if rhodium becomes scarce, automakers and catalyst manufacturers may scramble to redesign systems, or substitute metals. Firms involved in alternative catalyst technologies or recycling forced to innovate—which is an easier stock sector to play.

Rhodium is therefore a very difficult commodity to store a considerable amount of our wealth. I believe it’s better used as a canary in the coal mine to demonstrate what happens when regulation and risks are allowed to mount to corner any commodity or sector—pricing chaos.

The real story here isn’t just that Rhodium is rare—it’s that it’s only one example of how an entire market structure can be fragile. You’re dealing with a metal that is not mined for its own sake, but extracted as a byproduct, primarily from a single geographic region with a push/pull dynamic from government.

While government regulations are pushing more and more demand into acquiring rhodium for newly built automobiles, government inefficiency leading to economic calamity in South Africa is pulling away a healthy supply production. Both demonstrate the involvement of state intervention in throwing a monkey wrench into an already small, niche market.

In a market this small, that’s not a hiccup—it’s a shockwave. Now we wait to see which touches $1M first; a kilo of rhodium or 1 Bitcoin.

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