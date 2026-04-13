Trump says he will bomb Iran back to the Stone Age—China simply looks at the sulfur market and says: Not without sulfur you won’t.

I’m sure you’re aware by now that the Iran-USA ceasefire backfired (or perhaps that was the plan all along). We shouldn’t be surprised seeing how missiles were still flying to allies moments after the 2 week ceasefire was announced. Continued closure is to be expected, with one analyst talking about 2 more months— having the capacity to throw a curveball to the global economy.

Recent geopolitical attention has largely focused on oil, natural gas, and shipping chokepoints. However, a quieter but increasingly discussed industrial input is sulfur—an essential raw material in global agriculture and manufacturing.

What is it and where does it come from?

The majority of global sulfur (~50%+ ) is recovered as a byproduct of oil and gas refining, where sulfides are removed to clean fuel. During refining, sulfur compounds are removed from fossil fuels to reduce pollution, and this removed material is processed into elemental sulfur.

Sulfur is a foundational industrial element, with approximately 90% of global production converted into sulfuric acid (H2SO4), which is used in manufacturing fertilizers, chemicals, and industrial products. Additionally, car batteries & semiconductor manufacturing are extended use-cases. You can say it’s a basic building block of civilization; but by far its biggest use-case is in the field of agriculture.

Food production

In agriculture specifically, sulfur is critical because it is used to convert phosphate rock into phosphoric acid, which is then used in fertilizers like ammonium phosphate. Without this process, modern high-yield agriculture would not be viable at current global population scales.

Enter China

China produces about 35% of global supply of sulfuric acid. China sources 50% of its sulfur from the Persian Gulf. Russia is a major global supplier too, producing 7.5-7.8 million metric tons, roughly equivalent to that of the United States.

The key issue is not scarcity of sulfur in the Earth’s crust—it is concentration and dependency within industrial systems. Worse yet…

China’s move to conserve sulfuric acid supplies during the peak crop-planting season will put further pressure on the market. Global industries are bracing for a major supply shock as China prepares to halt sulphuric acid exports from May onwards. Prices have already surged sharply, with sulphur rising nearly 70%.

Chile is one of those markets feeling the pinch already.

China knows this, and the structural vulnerabilities that can arise (agricultural weakness during a war which is never a good sign). This is how China plays warfare—economically.

Strategic Buffering

Despite being a large producer, the US is not self-sufficient. Addressing sulfur-related vulnerabilities does not require reinventing global chemistry, but rather improving resilience in supply chains in the favor of Western-friendly supply lines.

They could:

Expanding non-refinery sulfur production

Some sulfur is still mined indirectly—producing sources that are outside of the refinery space may be improved, increasing investment in diversified production can reduce dependence on oil refining cycles.



We’re already seeing this out of the Trump Administration. The administration announced intentions to reverse mining bans in the Boundary Waters watershed, aiming to fast-track sulfide mining projects.

Strategic stockpiling

Just as nations maintain petroleum reserves, maintaining sulfur or sulfuric acid reserves could buffer short-term disruptions in fertilizer or chemical supply chains—no such reserve exists at the moment.

Supply chain mapping

Governments and large industrial users are increasingly modeling “hidden dependencies” like sulfur to better understand systemic risks beyond oil and gas.

Numerous companies consume sulfur, but without enhanced attention towards efficiently retaining sulfur sources—China will continue to have the upper hand.

State Speculator

While geopolitical headlines often focus on energy corridors, the stability of global commerce extends far beyond the Strait of Hormuz. Sulfur—largely invisible to the public—sits at the heart of fertilizer production, industrial chemistry, and modern agriculture.

Why does this matter in particular for you and I? Since China is flexing a bit of leverage at a time when food production inputs are already strained—this can be interpreted as a form of economic warfare. If so, we can speculate that the United States will not let this attack go unanswered. The brilliant idea that everybody returns to—just spend more—will create a new wave of fresh, hot money into commodity equities that have an exposure to the sulfur supply chain.

Its importance illustrates a broader truth: in a highly interconnected global economy, strategic leverage does not always come from the most obvious commodities. We can speculate that enhanced interest in refineries, sulfide ore deposits and establishing resilient supply chains for this quiet commodity will commence. Tit for Tat.

Names to check out

Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A / TECK.B, NYSE: TECK)

Major Canadian mining company

Operates smelters that generate sulfur dioxide → converted into sulfuric acid

Produces sulfuric acid as a byproduct of copper and zinc processing

Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO)