There are two critical minerals that are essential for nuclear energy, defense systems, aerospace and advanced semiconductors. As of now, they are irreplaceable, and they’re both listed on the United States, European Union and United Kingdom’s critical minerals framework lists.

What are they?

Zirconium (chemical symbol Zr) is a lustrous, silver-gray transition metal in group 4 of the periodic table. With atomic number 40, it is widely valued for its corrosion resistance, high melting point, and transparency to neutrons, making it a critical material in nuclear, chemical, and aerospace industries

Hafnium (chemical symbol Hf) is also a lustrous, silvery-gray transition metal (element 72) widely used in nuclear control rods due to its high neutron absorption capacity, and in high-temperature aerospace superalloys. Found alongside zirconium, it is highly corrosion-resistant and used in microchips and plasma cutting.

Their applications are similar, not surprisingly, however, interestingly their nuclear usages are antagonistic of each other (to permit or slow nuclear reactions, respectively).

Zirconium is critical because of nuclear + corrosion applications. Hafnium is critical because of defense + semiconductors

We can say they are not the same — but inseparable at the start—like brother and sister.

Zircon (ZrSiO₄)

→ A mineral that contains zirconium

Hafnium (Hf)

→ A metal element that exists inside zirconium minerals. Hafnium atoms replace zirconium atoms inside zircon crystal structure, hence, you cannot mine hafnium directly. Hafnium is usually found in 1 part for every 50 parts zirconium. Chemically, zirconium and hafnium are almost identical, which makes separation difficult and expensive. However they must be separated because of the physical role that both play for nuclear energy. Zirconium barely absorbs neutrons while hafnium has extremely strong neutron absorber. In short, zirconium → enables // hafnium → controls

Demand Growth

Hafnium demand is projected to increase steeply in the next five years, but supply will only be able to increase in kind if producers make the necessary operational changes such as enhanced refining capacity.

The same holds true for zirconium expectations

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Geopolitics & Supply

Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom, the country’s sole producer of hafnium used in high-tech industries, said it had redirected its supplies of the metal from European to Asian markets. This is a huge change since European markets previously composed 95% of hafnium sales.

Additionally, China has implemented strict export controls and licensing on zirconium and hafnium, rather than a total ban, allowing the supply to continue for the time being. However, this is simply leverage that China holds over international markets.

On the surface, these minerals don’t look to be a huge problem for the West given that the number 1 and 2 producers are Australia and South Africa, respectively. However, zirconium + hafnium processing is the real choke point. This is where the stream map flips completely.

The country with advanced refining + separation capability is China. China is estimated to process 75% of the world’s downstream zirconium (and later hafnium) processing.

Further Problem

Hafnium has no “pure-play” hafnium miners.

Hafnium is a mineral that is required but there is no major Western public company where hafnium is a clearly reported as having a significant part of its revenue. Even the largest multi-billion dollar market cap users of it are totally dependent on availability (with no mining capacity themselves).

Solution: Buying The Zircon Producers

Since hafnium is contained within zircon, and the largest related companies simply utilize zirconium/hafnium but have no role in the mining/processing of the critical mineral—its best to aim towards those companies who can deliver from the source.

Iluka Resources Ltd ($ILU.AX) is a leading Australian critical minerals company focused on zircon, titanium dioxide feedstocks, and rare earths

The Jacinth-Ambrosia operation in South Australia is one of the world’s largest and highest-grade zircon mines. Iluka discovered the deposit in 2004 and commenced production in 2009. Jacinth-Ambrosia also produces low-grade rutile, ilmenite and rare earths, if interested.

Market Cap: ~$1.6–2.9B

Share Price: ~A$4.5–6.5 (~$3–4 USD equivalent)

Revenue (TTM): ~$650–700M (~A$1.0B)

Net Debt: ~$700M–1.1B

P/E Ratio: ~11–14x (when profitable)

Cash & Cash Equivalents: ~$45–110M (shows wide variations in cash holdings)

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated U.S.-based producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and mineral sands. Zircon (ZrSiO₄) is a critical co-product they produce. They do not process/refine zircon to zirconium or hafnium though and zircon only accounts for approximately 4% of their annual revenues.

They operate mines and processing plants across South Africa, Australia, and the Americas, making them a piece of the Western puzzle supply chain if necessary.

Market Cap: ~$1.1–1.25B

Share Price: ~$7.5–8.0

Revenue (TTM): ~$2.8–3.0B

Net Debt: ~$3.2–3.4B

P/E Ratio: Negative (loss-making)

Cash & Cash Equivalents: ~$185–200M

And Kenmore Resources KMR.LSE. Kenmare Resources plc is a publicly traded mining company headquartered in Dublin, Republic of Ireland. Its primary listing is on the London Stock Exchange

Owns the Moma mine (Mozambique)

Produces: Ilmenite & Zircon (commercial output)

It has:

a mine life of over 100 years, a 17-year production track record and a strong balance sheet, Kenmare has a unique value proposition. Kenmare represents 6% of global titanium feedstocks supply Zircon composes approximately 17% of their annual revenue

Market Cap: ~$230–300M

Share Price: ~€2.6–2.8 (~$3.0)

Revenue (TTM): ~€400–430M (~$430–460M)

Net Debt: Very low (~<€100M; near net cash at times)

Cash & Cash Equivalents: ~$45–50M

P/E Ratio: Not meaningful currently (cyclical; historically low single digits)

Of these, Kenmore is my favorite because of their dividend of 9.18%, their low debt and relatively small market cap despite having a significant tin & zircon resource.

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For the time being, exports out of China for these two critical minerals continue. China is reliant on zircon mining, while the world is reliant on China to process it into the usable zirconium and hafnium for crucial industries such as nuclear energy, semiconductors and aerospace alloys.

However, as geopolitical tensions shape up, the capacity to easily connect or finance global trade falls and locating energy becomes problematic, we’re left in a situation with newfound supply gluts against heightened demand (you know what that means…)

The best play is to seek out the rare mining companies that have exposure to zircon mining to source the initial product—at least until there are obvious solutions for the refinement piece later on home-soil.

What other critical minerals are you interested in learning more about? Let me know in the comments!