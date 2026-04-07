I just got off the phone with a private jet operator who told me that for the first time in years they’re now introducing a fuel surcharge to their clients, painfully so.

I was told that jet fuel costs have gone from around $5.90-6.20 per gallon to $10.61 USD within the last 30 years (these were jet fuel costs in Texas—but he told me that he’s seeing the same delta in pricing everywhere).

What’s more, is that we’re already seeing decisions being made by operators.

Commercial Airlines are no different

Ryanair as the largest airline in Europe has decided to cancel 10 percent of its flights due to fuel shortages.

Australia and Japan face jet fuel supply crunch as China cuts exports

Both Australia and Japan are heavily reliant on Chinese jet fuel, but shipments have plunged in recent weeks amid the Iran war

Industry group BARIN says the Netherlands does not yet face a jet fuel shortage, but if Iran continues to keep the Strait of Hormuz nearly shut, airlines may have to implement fuel conservation measures soon.

Southeast Asia relies heavily on the Middle East for jet fuel, so shortages are more likely there. Fewer flights from Europe will head to those destinations and airlines are already looking to cancel long-haul flights of 11 to 13 hours destined to there.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) scraps discounts, cuts and suspends flights as fuel costs soar. Officials say that this decision is driven by a fourth consecutive increase in jet fuel prices

Regional airline Skybus (UK) has ended one route due to fuel prices.

After Effects And The Political Intervention

Of course jet fuel is not an isolated market or something unique like trading tin futures. Jet fuel is tightly correlated with gasoline, oil, and LNG which are almost a one-to-one correlation with economic prosperity. Without this, we can only imagine how this will create a ripple effect far beyond being uncomfortable in a fuselage for 3 hours. Just consider how many products we consume day to day contain petroleum.

Since this will be so devastating and widespread—it will be a perfect excuse for governments to clamp down further upon the freedoms (what remain) of their citizens. In fact, the legal infrastructure is already in place.

The Perfect Catalyst: Laws are Set

Canada has the Emergency’s Act:

This allows the Federal government to take “special temporary measures” during a national emergency. Public welfare emergencies includes shortages of essential goods like fuel.

Powers include: Regulation or prohibition of travel Control over distribution of essential goods (fuel, energy) Evacuations / movement restrictions Requisition of property and services



In the UK the Energy Act 1976 explicitly allows the government to “control production, supply, acquisition and use of energy”. This has previously been used for fuel rationing and restrictions on industrial activity.

Plus there is the Fuel and Electricity (Control) Act 1973

Demonstrated what these powers look like in practice: Three-day work week Limits on electricity usage Restrictions on business operating hours



For UK citizens this is especially sinister when you combine it with the Civil Contingencies Act 2004 which allows movement restrictions, bans on assemblies and oversight centralized control of transportation

In the European Union

There is the EU Energy Emergency Framework

Key mechanisms: Mandatory gas storage requirements Coordinated demand reduction targets



Emergency Demand Reduction & Coordination Tools are already in place. The EU can trigger union-wide energy saving measures and coordinate the gas and electricity allocation for every country.

Governments across EU and aligned countries have already limited transport usage, encouraged work-from-home measures, even restricted lighting, heating and business hours. Europe already has this in place with respect to air conditioning/refrigeration and heating usages that we’ve seen tourists complain about—conveniently in place for when Nordstream blew up, hmm…

For European, particular British readers, I recommend listening to the video at the end of this article.

Already we are seeing the useless International Energy Association saying the following: A new IEA report identifies ten measures that can be implemented quickly by governments, businesses and households. These actions focus primarily on road transport, which accounts for around 45% of global oil demand, but also cover aviation, cooking and industry. Widespread adoption, where possible, would amplify their global impact and help cushion the shock.

Never mind the concept of stop dropping bombs on each other as a recommendation—it’s better to have electric powered stoves controlled on a centralized grid. Never mind stop fighting religious wars—it’s far better to take electric scooters to work—better yet get the public transit like in the Soviet Union or North Korea. And below is a photo of the real goal:

The People Will Love Playing Their Roles Again

Perhaps we will see “energy lockdowns” not only because the legal infrastructure is in place but because the people are primed to support “the latest order”—similar to the lockdowns 4-6 years ago—which was enforced by the citizenry or “NPC”s. This will be under the collective attempt to “keep the peace” and comply to the stay-home order. Similar to the face diaper crowd who preached “wear your mask so we don’t get sick”, there where will be another civilian-level gestapo “limit your energy so we don’t get cold”.

“Never let a good crisis go to waste”

It’s worth highlighting that I don’t believe this to be an explanation why US and Iran are going drone for drone, missile for missile—but rather it’s the consequential crisis resulting from it. This will be taken and ran with like a racer in a relay race grabbing a baton.

In the interim, we can try to book our flights as soon as possible to lock in a cheaper price (or at least obtain a seat)—but fundamentally, we may have more serious trouble ahead without the energy that we’ve all come to take for granted. The response to Covid in 2020-2022 should give an excellent glimpse into how governments (and crucially, your neighbors) handle a crisis, whether it is real or not. Make sure you’re prepared for whatever comes down the line.

Follow State Speculator!

In addition to writing for State Speculator, I also offer 1-1 consulting with respect to matters of international portfolios and immigration advice as well as assist booking private aircrafts in emergency situations (like we are facing now). Feel free to message me directly to learn more! If you don’t have a Plan B ready, now is the time!

If you’re interested in moving your physical gold, pronto, please get in touch, too.