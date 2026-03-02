By the looks of it, we’re heading into another major Middle Eastern conflict now with the Superpowers of Iran and US/Israel striking back and forth.

Thus far, major Iranian figures are reportedly killed such as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior Iranian military/government figures. Additionally, there were civilian casualties in Iran with more than 200 people killed and hundreds wounded by the US-Israel strikes.

Shortly after the US-Israel attacks, Iran launched missiles and drones in retaliation at Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East, including in states like Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates—all hitting major bases and infrastructure.

What has begun as political threats and mobilization of military assets has now become a shoving match—except it’s not exactly a shove, it’s a missile and drone—and as the saying goes, missiles don’t grow on trees.

If this shoving match is to continue, it is absolutely critical for the United States to acquire a source of critical minerals for a number of military applications. One item that nearly checks all the military applications listed is beryllium.

Beryllium

Beryllium is a very light, extreme heat resistant, extremely stiff metal (atomic number 4) used in advanced aerospace, defense, nuclear, and electronics applications.

Spor Mountain (Utah) hosts the largest deposit of beryllium in the world which contains an estimated 70-year supply of beryllium in proven reserves. The U.S. (mainly this mine) accounts for ~59–60%+ of global mined beryllium production currently. Current global supply remains highly concentrated with the U.S., Kazakhstan (state-owned production), and China leading production accounting for over 80%.

Of all the use-cases, aerospace & defense accounted for nearly 40% of total revenues from beryllium (US$ 112 million in 2024). Beryllium is integral in fighter jets, missile guidance systems, satellite structures, nuclear reactors(neutron moderators), and medical imaging (X-ray windows) and surveillance equipment. Rising global defense spending is a core growth driver.

Beryllium is one of the few metals that fits all those criteria necessary for these extreme environment use-cases.

The slightest boost to military budgets in the U.S. and across the West for these critical military assets will drive up demand for beryllium.

The Problem: Demand is Higher Than Supply Already

Defending against such Iranian strikes requires an even bigger number of interceptors. Unfortunately for the USA and its allies, stocks of missile interceptors could be in danger of running low within days if the intensity of current Iranian attacks persists.

“Missile interceptors are a big concern, particularly anti-ballistic interceptors,” said Kelly Grieco, a senior fellow at the Stimson Center think-tank. “We are using these interceptors faster than we can make them...”. The result of continued strikes is that if Iran has more missiles than its targets have interceptors, more attacks will start getting through and more key infrastructure will be irreversibly damaged.

A big missile contest

“Magazine capacity was already low for missiles for the US and its partner nations after last year”, said William Alberque, a senior adjunct fellow at the Pacific Forum. What happened last year? If you remember, the US fired about 150 THAAD interceptors last June to defend Israel during the 12-day war against Iran. Those weapons are the highest-end missile defense system in the American inventory, with each interceptor costing about $15 million. Since, only a few dozen were purchased last year for now.

Even the Patriot missiles that were popping up in the news last year (PAC-3 MSE) are considered to be under severe strain. Some reports indicating inventory levels at just 25% of what is required for conflict scenarios

Jets

Just last year, Defense News wrote a piece titled, “Air Force aircraft readiness plunges to new low, alarming chief”. The article highlighted the majority of the Air Force fleet as being not airworthy for combat.

Retirement vs. Production: The US is on track to decommission approximately 340 aircraft in the 2026 fiscal year while producing only 76 new ones.

Readiness Issues: F-16C readiness rates dropped to roughly 64% in 2024, with two-seater variants falling to 59%

This problem isn’t a new one either. A governmental accountability office report 5 years ago looked at readiness rates for 46 aircraft across the four military services between fiscal 2011 and fiscal 2019. Of those, only three met their annual mission-capable goals for a majority of those years. Worse yet, 24 of the aircraft GAO reviewed never met their annual goals once in that nine-year span.

Even those that were airworthy on their Operation Midnight Hammer, the US Air Force used nearly half of its stealth B-2 fleet (each being around $2B dollars) just to strike the Iranian nuclear site—how could the USA possibly respond for other global fronts and conflicts in its current state?

The USA needs missiles, fighter jets, stealth bombers and satellite structures more now than ever if they are to continue picking fights with major powers and removing presidents left and right—and what do all of these have in common?

The direct need for continued beryllium supplies.

The Company That Benefits

Materion ($MTRN)

Materion traces its roots back to 1931, originally founded as Brush Beryllium Company in Cleveland, Ohio. Over decades it evolved through name changes and expansion into one of the world’s oldest and most established advanced materials manufacturers.

They are the main major stock focused on beryllium. Materion owns and operates the primary integrated beryllium mine and processing facilities in the United States and is the only large vertically-integrated beryllium miner-to-producer listed on a big exchange.

State Speculator Checkpoints

Materion operates the Spor Mountain mine in Utah, which is the largest beryllium deposit in the U.S. and one of the world’s most significant sources of the metal. A government funding recipient; Materion has participated in long-standing partnerships with U.S. government entities. For example, they’ve received a contract with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory contract for ~$5 million dollars, they secured a $36M order to supply critical materials for space propulsion systems and a $4M contract for the development of additive manufacturing processes. Additionally, government support helped fund the beryllium processing facility in Ohio with output largely earmarked for defense use.



Key Defense Partnerships (Subcontractor) accounting for 69% of contract revenues: Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon

Bell

Textron Systems Corporation

Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies In 2025, Materion signed a supply agreement to provide beryllium fluoride for use in molten salt systems for nuclear fusion power plants being developed by Commonwealth Fusion Systems as another revenue stream preparing for the future. They’re a very diversified company (not only defense driven). Financials are sound; for year end 2025, the company generated ~$1.8 B in annual revenue and net income of about $75 M, indicating profitability. It holds moderate long-term debt (~$436 M) with relatively low debt-to-equity, and a healthy current ratio (~3.1), suggesting good short-term liquidity. Most intriguing is their dividend payments and share repurchases signaling confidence in future cash flow and capital returns

Ramp Up Production

The United States are implicated in yet again another major conflict in the Middle East. Unlike recent operations in Latin America, these conflicts involve sophisticated military technology, drones and highly specific missile strikes. We may be quick to assume that these conflicts will continue, but that’s contingent upon the fact that the United States has the available military inventory.

The United States cannot enter a tit-for-tat conflict in the Middle East if it is running very low on military supplies (to say nothing about China’s or Russia’s support of Iran in the future). The need for missiles (both for offense and defense) and combat ready drones/fighter jets is paramount for the Pentagon right now.

All of these military assets have one thing in common—the necessary usage of beryllium. Lucky for the United States, they currently have the largest deposit of beryllium in the world sitting on home soil. As far as beryllium is concerned, the ultimate beneficiary, whether directly or indirectly of this supply crunch is none other than Materion.



Crucially, Materion has the balance sheet, the established relationships with both government and contractors and ownership of the world’s largest deposit for these irreplaceable critical minerals—to benefit from a missile and aircraft ramp-up initiative.

If it were up to me, I’d hope the missiles cease firing immediately—but it seems that this is unlikely as there’s been a new threshold of chaos crossed across the globe.

Now is the time to become a State Speculator!