Nobody Is On The Same Page—Willingly?

Nothing is seemingly adding up with respect to the answers provided regarding updates and future plans on attacking Iran. The pattern of willful missteps seems almost deliberate—leading the USA and Israel into a corner they wish to be pushed back into—perhaps providing them cause to hit the big red button for the first time in 81 years.

Below is a collection of strange inconsistent answers and oddities.

Why did this begin? That story changed before any of this even got rolling

Marco Rubio (Secretary of State) said the attack was because the U.S. believed Iran would retaliate after Israel’s strike, so Washington acted first.

However, earlier administration messaging stated officials previously suggested Iran itself was planning an imminent attack on U.S. forces.

So which is it? A preempt Iran’s attack on the U.S. or preempt Iran’s retaliation to Israel. These are very different justifications for war.

(Iran attacks on Tel Aviv)

Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of War said “Iran is “toast, and they know it,” with capabilities “evaporating by the hour.”" Does the video above look like this?

All Over the Map with Statements

Hegseth at one point promised “death and destruction from the sky all day long”, four days after Iranian officials said at least 175 people were killed in an airstrike on an Iranian girls’ school. In another interview, Hegseth continued that the assault on Iran so far was “only just the beginning”.

At the same time, Republican House speaker Mike Johnson claimed the US was indeed not at war with Iran – and that he believed the military operation in the Middle East was almost finished.

What a strange answer…President Trump.

Iran…attacked…themselves?? Almost like Russia blowing up their own pipeline, I suppose. Even if we were to run with this ridiculous position, there is no public evidence that Iran possesses U.S. Tomahawk missiles—since only a small number of close super-power allies possess them.

Incorrect Death Toll?

Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani in a recent interview said, “Trump is lying that only 5-6 US soldiers have been killed. He’ll probably later increase the number of deaths gradually under the pretext of accidents or something of the sort.”

They Ignored Their Own Command

At a recent Pentagon briefing, the U.S. military acknowledged it cannot intercept all incoming Iranian attacks. Some estimates suggested interceptor supplies could be exhausted within 7–10 days if Iranian missile attacks continued at the same intensity. U.S. forces are intercepting hundreds of missiles and drones fired at bases and allies across the region.

Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned the White House about the dangers of attacking Iran.

He warned that limited munitions stockpiles and weak allied support could complicate a conflict.

He also warned about the risk of a prolonged war and American casualties.

Not only that, but Admiral Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM commander responsible for Middle East operations, was not included in some key meetings with Trump during the lead-up to the Iran decision.

That’s unusual because CENTCOM normally runs war planning for the region—why would he be excluded?

Meanwhile, the White House portrayed the operation as highly controlled and nearly finished. When pressed on when the war will end President Trump simply replied, “I think soon, very soon. Look, everything they have is gone, including their leadership.”

The Economics Don’t Make Sense

The USA is faced with a classic cost-exchange problem

Iranian drone → ~$20,000–$50,000

Patriot interceptor → $3–4 million

So Iran can force the U.S. to spend 100× more money per interception and can win a game of attrition. It doesn’t take a military expert to see that this is a losing position.

Speaking of briefings, Senator Blumenthal says that he is as “dissatisfied and angry as I have from any other briefing of my 15 years in the Senate” and ”I am left with more questions than answers…especially about the costs of the war”.

Scary Part

Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Tony Aguilar "has absolutely no doubt that the United States or Israel or together in a joint operation will use a tactical nuke." His reasoning is that the lack of attack missiles and defense missiles drastically gives Iran the upper hand. He believes the USA is in a position to retreat or begin “throwing grenades in a gun fight” and Trump will do the latter. He believes the only tool left is a tactical nuclear device.

Even though this sounds alarmist, last week, off the coast of California, a fully capable Minuteman III Dooms Day Intercontinental Missiles capable of housing nuclear payloads was fired for testing. They fired this from California to the Marshall Islands.

Furthermore, the E4C Nightwatch plane has been deployed to the Middle East which has the command control to coordinate nuclear attacks.

As lawyer Robert Barnes points out—the risk-reward of Trumps actions to fulfill all other domestic objectives (socially, fiscally, culturally, economically, politically) are all on the verge of sabotage because of continued efforts against Iran. To me, it feels like this is a designed move to “throw in the towel” for the United States for the sake of none other than Israel. This destruction seems almost desirable.

All of this, Rubio’s switch on the reasoning for Iran attacks, Trump fumbling his words, nobody being on the same page with his own administration, excluding top US military advice, reduced missile supplies yet nuclear warhead tests—these attacks feel like they were going to take place no matter what.

If there’s no rhyme or reason behind a lot of what is going on and being said—perhaps that is the point. There is a desire to be forced into a corner to act from a position of “weakness”. This weakness calls for “justifiable” desperate measures.

Could it be that they knew this would lead to the use of a tactical nuke against Iran to try to eradicate them from the face of the earth? After all, Israel is quite proud of their Samson option.



I have a bad feeling…

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