Imagine a battle 200 years ago. It would have involved sabres, cannons, muskets, cavalry, horses. A brutal form of warfare. For sake of example let’s say the battlefield is dividend between the red and blue uniforms—and let’s say that the blue uniform has triple the manpower, the best armament and a fundamental better grounding. On face value, the blue uniforms are positioned superior. However, there’s one catch. All of the gunpowder that the blue uniforms receives, comes from the red uniforms.

This is the dynamic we are now seeing between the United States and China, except the gunpowder are now specialized, industry-ready critical minerals.

Depending on the mineral, China’s supply production of critical minerals and rare earth materials is a result of their refining and processing capacity as opposed to their direct mining capacity. Rather than trying to extend out their mining and refineries across the globe—they have said, let the world come to us.

And just like toys and t-shirts, these irreplaceable metals with rare, extreme use-cases also received the Made in China sticker.

Delayed Effects

Right now the world is tensely waiting for the energy crisis to strike. Like a slow-motion scene in an action movie. After all, if the Strait of Hormuz is closed—How can I still fill up my F-150 truck?

Given that crude oil tankers move so slow, there’s a delayed effect with respect to energy prices and scarcity. For instance, Australia is only now beginning to receive the last few tankers who left the Strait of Hormuz before everything has been closed. Up until then, they’ve had supplies as usual. This causes a sense of dangerous calm because of this latency effect.

In the same sense, China has sought to utilize this same sort of delay uncertainty as a method of economic warfare and leverage. Not by outright banning exports of critical minerals, but by adding in an element of state bureaucracy, processing bottlenecks and contract structures.

A Chinese export-control system implemented and later expanded around April 2025 places selected critical minerals and rare earth-related materials under a case-by-case export licensing regime, rather than imposing a full ban. These measures require licenses, effectively acting as bans for non-compliant companies

Since government approval is now required for each shipment it means China:

can slow or block specific companies, countries, or end-uses.

can allow civilian uses while restricting military-sensitive ones.

can tighten or loosen without rewriting laws

This creates a time delay anywhere from 2 weeks to 2 months per shipment. Two months waiting on your shipments for critical inputs during a war simply doesn’t work.

Why a licensing regime? An export ban sounds the alarm and brings attention to the problem. It triggers immediate countermeasures, emergency stockpiling, diplomatic escalation and turns investors heads to chase the opportunity. A licensing system is something different entirely. It creates uncertainty at all times—and doesn’t create a visceral need to act in a severe way.

“If your enemy is making a mistake, don’t stop him”.

Without any guide on the criteria behind the license and no future predictability on rules, it complicates matters further for international companies. Items that are dual-use (civilian and military use) are subject to more extensive reviews for instance.

Reverting back to the original analogy, imagine that the blue uniforms were receiving gunpowder from the red uniforms—but only sometimes and randomly . How does one plan for continued offensives?

Already we’ve seen massive price increases rare earth and critical minerals—it’s so dramatic you can almost pick any one from the US critical mineral list and see a price increase YoY.

In other words, China remains in the drivers seat and has created their own delayed effect by choosing to operate via this model. Do the Western countries have any option? Of course, they can and still are, supporting the critical mineral industry to the tunes of 100s of Billions (as a start). But being able to turn a mine on/extracting these minerals sufficiently enough as is required (not including the logistical delay from say Australia to USA) is not like turning a light switch on.

It’s therefore much easier to try to comply with the licensing process and continue to utilize China as the refiner in the interim (it’s worked for the last decade so why not?). This enables the USA/Israel to continue with pressure upon Iran, Ukraine and continue military equipment sales around the world—as long as China permits it.

How does a well equipped, numerous military win without sufficient amounts of gunpowder at their disposal?

The Moral of The Geopolitical Story

The USA’s capacity to sanction China on their toys, shoes, chemicals or other retail items remains intact, and could undoubtedly hurt China—but one would have to think their complete capacity to destroy China with financial warfare is limited without automatically disrupting their own strength. Sticking with the analogy, USA could certainly ruin China’s already weakening economy, but they’d be making the decision to defend the American Empire with sabres.

China’s long term strategy in conjunction with the USA’s short term impulsivity has created a monster situation. Now, these superpowers are attached at the hip in many ways.

Just as the Joker often claims Batman creates him, with Batman’s moral code requiring the Joker’s chaos to justify himself or Mr. Smith’s existence is coded purpose to fight Neo in the Matrix or parts of Voldemort not being able to fully die while Harry carries part of him in Harry Potter—USA and China are partly enemies who cannot function without each other.

Fundamentally, what can be regarded as day-to-day uncertainty can also be appreciated as being year to year to decade-long uncertainty—how much leverage can China and USA hold over each other in this story? How can one damage the other without also hurting themselves? Who wins, Dr. Jekyl or Mr. Hyde?

In the meantime, critical minerals and rare earth material demand remains higher than ever with no easy/cheap solutions for Western Governments. Even though we can look at rare earth supplies continuing to be imported, just like the last ships arriving to Australia—we shouldn’t become complacent since China holds the cards via their arbitrary licensing model.

We can speculate that the US and Western affiliates will continue to strive towards supporting their own supply chains and processing capacity over the upcoming years. Put bluntly, if nothing is done, the USA and Israel are not positioned to win a continued conflict because of this leverage China holds after decades of strategy. Sooner or later, that visceral feeling to act in a serious way against this monster will come.