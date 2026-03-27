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The Golden Elephant in the Room
The Writing Is On The Wall
10 hrs ago
•
Matt Ball
2
The Critical Mineral That China Controls
But there's a solution...
Mar 26
•
Matt Ball
3
1
1
You Can't Have a Party Without Helium Balloons
A Strategic Commodity Hiding in Plain Sight
Mar 25
•
Matt Ball
24
3
2
Brother and Sister Critical Minerals
Processing Problem During Global Conflicts
Mar 24
•
Matt Ball
5
State Speculator Exhibit A: Causing Volatility in the Airline Industry
State-Level Distortions
Mar 23
•
Matt Ball
4
When Risk Becomes Reality--Buy the Bottleneck
The Cascade of Events Throughout Asia
Mar 20
•
Matt Ball
7
2
1
Shield of Americas Formed During the Iran War
A Geopolitical Fight Bigger Than Cartels
Mar 19
•
Matt Ball
3
The Future Technology Company: Rich With Government Contracts
It's Share Price is Gaining Altitude
Mar 18
•
Matt Ball
4
2
1
HUUGE Moves: Trump's Geopolitical Race for Shipbuilding
Executive Order to Rebuild This Important Sector
Mar 17
•
Matt Ball
5
1
1
War Insurance: How Foreign Policy Changes Maritime Shipping Rates & Global Markets
Insurance Continues, But At Historically High Rates
Mar 16
•
Matt Ball
4
3
1
The United Socialist States of America Financial System
Adopting The Gosbank Model
Mar 13
•
Matt Ball
5
1
1
Sanctions Are Changing — And Investors Should Pay Attention
Does Russia Have Leverage Over The USA?
Mar 12
•
Matt Ball
6
1
1
© 2026 Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
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