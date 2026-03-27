State Speculator

Home
Notes
Archive
About
The Golden Elephant in the Room
The Writing Is On The Wall
  Matt Ball
The Critical Mineral That China Controls
But there's a solution...
  Matt Ball
You Can't Have a Party Without Helium Balloons
A Strategic Commodity Hiding in Plain Sight
  Matt Ball
Brother and Sister Critical Minerals
Processing Problem During Global Conflicts
  Matt Ball
State Speculator Exhibit A: Causing Volatility in the Airline Industry
State-Level Distortions
  Matt Ball
When Risk Becomes Reality--Buy the Bottleneck
The Cascade of Events Throughout Asia
  Matt Ball
Shield of Americas Formed During the Iran War
A Geopolitical Fight Bigger Than Cartels
  Matt Ball
The Future Technology Company: Rich With Government Contracts
It's Share Price is Gaining Altitude
  Matt Ball
HUUGE Moves: Trump's Geopolitical Race for Shipbuilding
Executive Order to Rebuild This Important Sector
  Matt Ball
War Insurance: How Foreign Policy Changes Maritime Shipping Rates & Global Markets
Insurance Continues, But At Historically High Rates
  Matt Ball
The United Socialist States of America Financial System
Adopting The Gosbank Model
  Matt Ball
Sanctions Are Changing — And Investors Should Pay Attention
Does Russia Have Leverage Over The USA?
  Matt Ball
© 2026 Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture